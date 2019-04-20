Booker T. Washington flag football hoping undefeated start and GMAC title leads to more

For the longest time, and for good reason, Booker T. Washington football has been all about the boys and the multiple state championship banners that hang in the gym.

But, for a change, it was the girls flag football team that made headlines Thursday night. The Lady Tornadoes continued with their undefeated season by edging Southridge 7-6 in the GMAC championship game at Traz Powell Stadium. It moved BTW’s record to 11-0 and marked the program’s first GMAC title.

“Something like this is so big for us because I would always tell our girls that it’s not always about the boys,” said BTW head coach Nitron Stork. “I told them when talent meets talent, in order to beat a great team like Southridge it takes making good decisions and executing and my girls did both.”

After beating Krop 15-0 earlier in the day in the semifinals to make the title game, BTW broke through after a scoreless first half when quarterback Tamaya Leverson scored from 20 yards out in the third quarter. She then ran in the all-important extra point, which turned out to be the difference in the game to make it 7-0.

That touchdown was set up when Rakaya Johnson picked off a Southridge pass and returned it 30 yards. Southridge scored off a long pass with less than a minute to go but the ensuing extra point conversion failed with an overthrown pass.

The Tornadoes will now take their undefeated record and put it on the line on Jan. 23 when they take on Somerset Silver Palms in a district semifinal contest.

Said Stork: “Moving forward this win is a huge stepping stone for the future of our program. The ultimate goal is to try and find a way for these girls to somehow get college scholarships.”

BASEBALL

▪ Miami Springs 6, Jackson 0: Jason Torres 2-3, 2 RBI; Lazaro Hernandez 2B, RBI; Carlos Rey 3B, 2R; WP: Carlos Rey 1H, 6Ks. MS: 17-0

SOFTBALL

▪ Horeb Christian 8, Greater Miami Academy 7: WP – Briana Torres (6IP, 5Ks). Torres 2-2, game winning walk-off triple; Emily Chirino 2-2, Maria Hernandez 2-2, 2RBI; Katherine Rivera 1-2, 2 RBI; Amanda Laso 1-2.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ District 16 championship: Palmetto d. Killian 3-0 (27-25, 25-16, 26-24) – Leo Fernandez 12 kills 5 aces 4 digs, Koby Rouviere 17 digs 10 points, Zachary Zambrana 7 kills 3 blocks, Daniele Nembrini 18 assists 6 digs. PAL: 19-7

TRACK AND FIELD

▪ Boys’ District 16-4A: South Dade 159.5, Homestead 146.5, Southridge 103, Ferguson 55.5, Southwest 46

▪ Girls’ District 16-4A: Southridge 171, Coral Reef 100, South Dade 100, Killian 65, Braddock 59

▪ Boys’ District 15-4A: Columbus 222, North Miami 181.5, Coral Gables 80, Coral Park 55, American 36

▪ Girls’ District 15-4A: Lourdes 205, North Miami 191, Krop 82, American 66, Coral Gables 29

▪ Boys’ District 14-4A: Miramar 226, Everglades 106.5, Cypress Bay 83, Western 79.5, Flanagan 75

▪ Girls’ District 14-4A: Miramar 191, Flanagan 188, Western 95, Cooper City 65, Cypress Bay 60

▪ Boys’ District 13-4A: Fort Lauderdale 175.5, Piper 166, St. Thomas Aquinas 98, Nova 84.5, Plantation 72

▪ Girls’ District 13-4A: St. Thomas Aquinas 282.5, Piper 134, Fort Lauderdale 91.5, Nova 58, South Plantation 35

▪ Boys’ District 12-4A: Douglas 179, Taravella 151, Coral Springs 112, Monarch 96

▪ Girls’ District 12-4A: Coral Springs 238, Douglas 181, Taravella 68

▪ Boys’ District 16-3A: Belen Jesuit 168.5, Northwestern 152, Norland 117, Carol City 76, Goleman 51.5

▪ Girls’ District 16-3A: Northwestern 283.5, Norland 109, Goleman 64.5, Carol City 53, Mater Academy 52

▪ Boys’ District 15-3A: Ely 17, Boyd Anderson 158, Northeast 132, Dillard 115

▪ Girls’ District 15-3A: Dillard 180, Northeast 170, Boyd Anderson 101

▪ Boys’ District 16-2A: Booker T. Washington 139, Key West 134, Monsignor Pace 107, Jackson 62, Gulliver Prep 58

▪ Girls’ District 16-2A: Ransom Everglades 149, Carrollton 115, Edison 96.5, Gulliver Prep 74

▪ Boys’ District 15-2A: Cardinal Gibbons 123, Hallandale 89, Pine Crest 88, Plantation American Heritage 86, Calvary Christian 65

▪ Girls’ District 15-2A: Hallandale 142, Plantation American Heritage 125.5, Pine Crest 123, Cardinal Gibbons 98, Calvary Christian 59

▪ Boys’ District 14-2A: North Broward Prep 145

▪ Boys’ District 16-1A: Florida Christian 133, Champagnat 114, Marathon 96, Palmer Trinity 95, Westminster Christian 70

▪ Girls’ District 16-1A: Westminster Christian 179.5, Palmer Trinity 153.5, Florida Christian 131

▪ Boys’ District 15-1A: Doctor’s Charter 104, Divine Savior 97, SLAM 16

▪ Girls’ District 15-1A: Divine Savior 82, Doctor’s Charter 73, SLAM 3

▪ Boys’ District 14-1A: South Florida HEAT 280, Westminster Academy 193

▪ Girls’ District 14-1A: South Florida HEAT 265, Westminster Academy 134

COLLEGE SIGNINGS

Gulliver Prep had seven student-athletes sign scholarships on Thursday: Sarah Abril, (Loyola University Md., swimming), Nick Hassan, (Colby College, lacrosse), Nick Lucky, (West Florida, football), Guillermo Meneses, (Merrimack College, soccer), Sean Moore, (Virginia, football), Rene Peralta, (Pacific University, water polo), Matteo Uccelli, (Augustana College, lacrosse).





