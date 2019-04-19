He won two basketball state titles with Miami Christian. Here’s where he’ll play in college

Diego Rivera, Miami Christian boys’ basketball pportal@miamiherald.com

Diego Rivera has made his decision.

The 6-2 point guard who helped Miami Christian to back-to-back boys’ basketball state championships in 2017 and 2018 committed to Mercer University.

Rivera closed out his senior year on a high note, averaging 20.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while leading the Victors to a 19-11 record and a regional final appearance. The highlight performance of his final season: A 76-point night in a 122-51 win over Brito. Rivera went 30 for 44 from the field and made 14 three-point shots for the high scoring output in the country this season.

Booker T. wins GMAC flag football tournament

The Booker T. Washington flag football team is riding high heading into next week’s district tournament.

The Tornadoes head into the postseason after sweeping through the GMAC Tournament, defeating Northwestern 26-7, Krop 15-0 and Southridge 7-6 for the school’s first GMAC flag football title.

District competition in South Florida begins on Monday and ends on Thursday. The winner of each district advances to the 16-team regional field in its respective classification.

BASEBALL

▪ Hialeah Educational Academy 6, Sagemont 5: WP - Alessandro Bolanos 5 IP, 0 R; Idar Garcia, 3-5, 2 HR, game-winning HR; Tommy Ramos 2-2; Rey Hernandez 2-2.

▪ Palmetto 17, Somerset 6: WP - Anthony Ortega (4-0): Jacob Kotler 2-2, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI; Ryan Borum 3-4 HR, 1 R, 4 RBI; Jake McCreary 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI; PAL: 13-6.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

▪ District 31 final - Gulliver Prep 17, Palmetto 3: Nick Hassan 6 goals, 2 assists; Ryan Noyes 3 goals, 3 assists; Zach Ruwitch 4 ground balls, 3 takeaways.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ District 11 final - South Broward 3, Chaminade 0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-18): Grayson Stoudt 7 kills, .415 hitting efficiency, 3 solo blocks; 5th consecutive district championship; SB: 17-9.

▪ District 14 final - Southwest 3, Ransom everglades 0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-18).

▪ District 9 final - Cardinal Gibbons 3, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-15): Michael Valenzi 16 kills, 10 assists; Wyatt Flack 15 assists.