Riviera Prep baseball throws program’s first no-hitter vs. Ransom Everglades

As a first-year varsity baseball program, nearly every game Riviera Prep plays this season has a chance to be something special.

The latest accomplishment came Thursday night when the host Bulldogs threw the program’s first no-hitter in a 7-0 win over Ransom Everglades.

Eighth-grader Marc Quarrie led the way on the mound. He threw five solid innings, striking out two. Sophomores Enzo Toledo and Luis Argarita each threw an inning in relief to close out the historical night.

Offensively, shortstop Eric Fernandez went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to bump his batting average up to .500 on the season. Freshman center fielder Nick Flowers hit a home run and now has a team-best 12 RBI.

Riviera Prep is 7-5 on the season and is hitting .330 as a team.

MORE BASEBALL

▪ Miami Beach 1, Coral Park 0: WP - Nolan Santos CG shutout, 8 K; Luis Gonzalez 2-3, RBI; Jonathan Vasallo 2-3.

▪ Palmetto 4, Coral Reef 1: WP - Alain Perez (3-2); SV - Anthony Ortega; Nick Garcia 2-3, RBI, R; Jacob Kotler 1-1, 2B, RBI; Ryan Borum 1-2; PAL: 11-6.

▪ Belen Jesuit 6, Sunset 5: WP - Alejandro Morales; Gabe DeZendegui 1-4; 2R, RBI, Walk-off HR; Christian Eiroa 1-2, HR, 3 RBI; Dorian Gonzalez 2-3, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI; Armando Albert 2-3, 2 R; BEL: 13-4.

SOFTBALL

▪ Colonial Christian 14, Palmer Trinity 3: WP - Ariana Long (5-2) CG, 8 K; Morgan Wells 2 H, 5 RBI, SB; Jenna Friman 2 H, SB; CCS: 9-4.

▪ Lourdes 17, Ransom Everglades 2: WP - Nora Zubillaga 10-7; Nicole Gonzalez 3-3, 4 RBI, 2 R; Zubillaga 2B, RBI, 2 R; Maria Amat 2-2, 5 RBI, 4 R; Catherine Ullivarri 4-4, 2B, 3B, 5 RBI, 2 R; Adriana Perez 2 R; Gianna Delandaburu 2 R; OLLA: 10-7.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ Belen Jesuit 3, Killian 0: Eric Diaz 10 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces; Daniel Cantens 8 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs; RJ Lopez 9 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces, 1 assist; BEL: 21-4.

▪ St. Brendan 3, Pinecrest Prep 1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-10, 25-22): Chris Iglesias 14 Kills, 3 blocks; Chris Rodriguez 11 Kills, 13 digs; Matt Yetter 19 Assists, 11 digs; Nicky losa 32 digs; STB: 16-9.

▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes 3, Goleman 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-17): Alain Martinez 8 kills, 13 assists, 10 digs; Tomas DiContanzo 7 kills; Ahmon Phillips 7 kills, 6 assists, 6 aces; Erick Murillo 16 digs, 4 assists; HML 13-4.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

▪ Gulliver Prep 17, Palmetto 5: Tanner Jenkins 4 goals, 1 assist; Kyle Goldberg 2 goals; Marcelo Arteaga 4 goals, 1 assist.