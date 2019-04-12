Miami-Dade High Schools

Riviera Prep baseball throws program’s first no-hitter vs. Ransom Everglades

As a first-year varsity baseball program, nearly every game Riviera Prep plays this season has a chance to be something special.

The latest accomplishment came Thursday night when the host Bulldogs threw the program’s first no-hitter in a 7-0 win over Ransom Everglades.

Eighth-grader Marc Quarrie led the way on the mound. He threw five solid innings, striking out two. Sophomores Enzo Toledo and Luis Argarita each threw an inning in relief to close out the historical night.

Offensively, shortstop Eric Fernandez went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to bump his batting average up to .500 on the season. Freshman center fielder Nick Flowers hit a home run and now has a team-best 12 RBI.

Riviera Prep is 7-5 on the season and is hitting .330 as a team.

MORE BASEBALL

Miami Beach 1, Coral Park 0: WP - Nolan Santos CG shutout, 8 K; Luis Gonzalez 2-3, RBI; Jonathan Vasallo 2-3.

Palmetto 4, Coral Reef 1: WP - Alain Perez (3-2); SV - Anthony Ortega; Nick Garcia 2-3, RBI, R; Jacob Kotler 1-1, 2B, RBI; Ryan Borum 1-2; PAL: 11-6.

Belen Jesuit 6, Sunset 5: WP - Alejandro Morales; Gabe DeZendegui 1-4; 2R, RBI, Walk-off HR; Christian Eiroa 1-2, HR, 3 RBI; Dorian Gonzalez 2-3, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI; Armando Albert 2-3, 2 R; BEL: 13-4.

SOFTBALL

Colonial Christian 14, Palmer Trinity 3: WP - Ariana Long (5-2) CG, 8 K; Morgan Wells 2 H, 5 RBI, SB; Jenna Friman 2 H, SB; CCS: 9-4.

Lourdes 17, Ransom Everglades 2: WP - Nora Zubillaga 10-7; Nicole Gonzalez 3-3, 4 RBI, 2 R; Zubillaga 2B, RBI, 2 R; Maria Amat 2-2, 5 RBI, 4 R; Catherine Ullivarri 4-4, 2B, 3B, 5 RBI, 2 R; Adriana Perez 2 R; Gianna Delandaburu 2 R; OLLA: 10-7.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Belen Jesuit 3, Killian 0: Eric Diaz 10 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces; Daniel Cantens 8 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs; RJ Lopez 9 digs, 5 kills, 2 aces, 1 assist; BEL: 21-4.

St. Brendan 3, Pinecrest Prep 1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-10, 25-22): Chris Iglesias 14 Kills, 3 blocks; Chris Rodriguez 11 Kills, 13 digs; Matt Yetter 19 Assists, 11 digs; Nicky losa 32 digs; STB: 16-9.

Hialeah-Miami Lakes 3, Goleman 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-17): Alain Martinez 8 kills, 13 assists, 10 digs; Tomas DiContanzo 7 kills; Ahmon Phillips 7 kills, 6 assists, 6 aces; Erick Murillo 16 digs, 4 assists; HML 13-4.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Gulliver Prep 17, Palmetto 5: Tanner Jenkins 4 goals, 1 assist; Kyle Goldberg 2 goals; Marcelo Arteaga 4 goals, 1 assist.

Have scores to report? Send them to HSSports@miamiherald.com
  Comments  

Read Next

Torres’ homer leads Miami Springs past Hialeah Educational at Marlins Park

Miami-Dade High Schools

Torres’ homer leads Miami Springs past Hialeah Educational at Marlins Park

By Bill Daley Special to the Miami Herald

Miami Springs freshman Jason Torres hit a towering home run to left field at Marlins Park to lead the Golden Hawks to a 3-1 win over Hialeah Educational and improve to a perfect 13-0 on the season.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE MIAMI-DADE HIGH SCHOOLS

High School Sports

Area basketball players, coaches earn statewide honors

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service