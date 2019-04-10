Torres; homer leads Miami Springs past Hialeah Educational at Marlins Park

It truly was a Field of Dreams for players from Miami Springs High School and Hialeah Education Academy on Wednesday morning when they enjoyed their “big league” moment getting to play at Marlins Park. Springs won the contest 3-1 to remain unbeaten at 13-0. For the Miami Herald

Only a freshman, Jason Torres still has an awful lot of high school baseball left in front of him.

But when it comes to personal thrilling moments, the Miami Springs first baseman’ towering home run drilled over the left field fence on Wednesday morning will be hard to top.

That’s because of where he did it. Torres’ shot cleared the 382 foot sign in left center field and into the bullpen at Marlins Park which helped lead the Golden Hawks to a 3-1 victory over Hialeah Education Academy. The win also kept Springs undefeated as the Golden Hawks are off to their best start in program history at 13-0.

The game was part of a high school doubleheader at Marlins Park. Belen Jesuit squared off against Archbishop McCarthy later in the evening.

“I had a hitters count (2 and 0) and was looking for a fast ball and got it,” said Torres. who came into the game hitting .485. “I knew I had gotten all of it and was pretty sure it had enough juice to get out. Even though I’m still pretty young, it’s obviously the biggest thrill of my life to do it here at Marlins Park.”

Torres’ homer came in the second inning and staked Springs and starting pitcher Erick Argote Jr. to an early 1-0 lead.

After HEA (8-6) tied it with a run in the fourth, the Hawks broke the tie when catcher Nick Fuentes stepped up with two on and two out in the sixth and drilled a long drive into the left field corner scoring Torres and Bruce Yanez.

That was more than enough for the Springs pitchers as Argote, Jesus Gonzalez and Brandon Villabrile combined to give up just one hit.

“Jason’s bomb was huge because it really loosened our kids up and got us going,” said Springs head coach David Fanshawe. “What a thrill it was for them to be able to perform and play as well as they did today in such a tremendous venue here at Marlins Park. Surely something they’ll never forget.”

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes 3, Coral Park 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-23): Alain Martinez 6 kills, 19 assists ,15 digs; Ahmon Phillips 7 kills, 10 digs; Erick Murillo 19 digs; Tomas DiCotanzo 9 kills; Kevin Mena 6 kills, 5 blocks; HML: 12-3.

▪ Reagan 3, Varela 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22): Luiz Dardis, 20 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Giancarlo Asencio, 11 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Adrian Rodriguez, 30 assists, 8 digs; Roy Rossello, 15 digs, 2 aces; Jorge Alvarez, 3 kills, 4 blocks; Alan Valverde, 3 kills, 3 blocks.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

▪ District 15 final: Belen Jesuit 13, Ransom Everglades 10 — Mathew Watkins 5 goals; Thomas Kurzan 3 goals; Joey Balerdi 2 goals; Ignacio Aguilar 1 goal; Alex Perez 1 goal; Raul Rodriguez 1 goal; Kevin Ferguson 13 saves.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

▪ Palmetto 14, Gulliver Prep 1: Shannyn Cullen 4 goals, 8 ground balls, 1 forced turnover; Vanessa Serrano 3 goals, 2 assists, 8 ground balls, 2 forced turnovers; Olivia Clark 2 goals, 1 assist, 6 ground balls, 2 forced turnovers; Isabella Mendoza 1 goal, 1 assist, 4 ground balls’ Sofia Aguirre 1 goal, 2 assists, 3 ground balls; Jane Heise: 1 goal, 3 ground balls; Sam Berlan 1 goal, 5 ground balls, 2 forced turnovers; Rylee Endara 3 ground balls, 1 forced turnover; Tori Negron 3 ground balls; Maria Morrison: 2 ground balls; Sam Arnold 2 ground balls; Kyla Finkle 1 ground ball; Ana Christensen 1 ground ball; Kassandra Sfilio 1 assist, 5 ground balls; Allison Gould 1 assist, 1 forced turnover; Emily Polo 3 goalie saves.