Lourdes soccer player Atrio commits to Miami Hurricanes

Our Lady of Lourdes soccer star Mia Atrio committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

Our Lady of Lourdes soccer star Mia Atrio may still have a year of high school soccer left to play, but last week it became "all about the U."

That’s because Atrio, a junior who led the program to its first state title in school history a year ago when the team nipped Oviedo 1-0 in the championship game, committed last week to take her soccer talents just a mile down the road in Coral Gables to the University of Miami.

Atrio scored 37 goals while recording 20 assists last season as she led the Bobcats back to the regional final before falling to Cypress Bay. Atrio will now take a total of 81 career goals and 48 assists into her senior season.

“Ever since I was a little girl, it has been my dream to play soccer for the Univeristy of Miami,” said Atrio. “UM has always been a big part of my life because my dad (Andy Atrio) played football there. Now that I am verbally committed, I could not be any happier and excited to begin my journey.”

BASEBALL

▪ Miami Springs 11, Goleman 1: Carlos Rey 3-3, 3R, RBI; Bruce Yanez 1-3, 2B, 2RBI; Jason Torres 2-3, 2B, 2RBI; WP: Erick Argote, 3H, 4Ks MS: 12-0

▪ Belen Jesuit 6, Florida Christian 0: WP - Alejandro Torres 6 IP, 1H, 12 Ks; Robert Curbelo 3-4, 2B R; Dorian Gonzalez 2-4, 3B, 2R, RBI; Armando Albert 2-4, 2R, RBI; Jorge DeGoti 2-4, 2RBI; Esteban Rodriguez 2-4 BEL: 11-4

▪ Palmer Trinity 10, Riviera Prep 0: WP: Jeremy Shodell: CG shutout; Carlos Calleja HR, 3 RBI; Grant Foreman: 2-3, 2R, RBI; Joe Sulkes 2-3, 2R, 2RBI

SOFTBALL

▪ Palmetto 17, Homestead 0: WP: Melody Vizcaino; Latricia Richardson 1-1, HR, 2R, 5 RBI; Olivia Rapp 2-2, HR, 3R, 3RBI; Cassie Martinez 2-2, HR, 3R, 2RBI. PAL; 13-3.

▪ LaSalle 18, Mater Lakes 10: WP - Yasmine Regueira; Olivia Melchiode 5H, 2 3B, 2B, 3 RBI, 6R; Alex Tsotsos 4H, 3B, 4RBI, 3R; Jaylene Peraza 2H, 2B, 3R; LS: 7-7.

▪ Ransom Everglades 16, Palmer Trinity 6: WP: Abby Sekoff CG, 7K; Yasmina Haddad 2-4, 5 RBI, 3B, 2R; Talia Berler 3-4, 2 RBI, 2R; Isabella Bremer 2-4, 2 RBI, 2B, 2R; Emma Rosenthal 2-3, R.









FLAG FOOTBALL

▪ Krop 28, Reagan 0: Anicia Collins 4 TD passes; Brianna Knowles 6 REC, 2 TDs, 1 XPT, INT; Lindsey Weingard – 4 REC, 1 TD, INT; Ayanna Knowles TD; Destynne Francois XPT; KROP: 7-0









BOYS’ LACROSSE

▪ Gulliver Prep 21, Westminster Christian 1: Nick Hassan 3 goals, 2 assists; Scott Hellinger 5 goals; Dylan Parmenter 5 goals, 2 assists









BOYS’ TENNIS

▪ Hillel 6, Chaminade 1: Berenstein 8-0; Cohen 8-0; Ratzker 8-0; Bentana 8-0; Berenstein/Gilbert 6-0; Bentana/Goldstein 6-0.









GIRLS’ TENNIS

▪ Hillel 7, Chaminade 0: Algranatti 8-0; Bonwitt 8-3; Koenig 8-1; Davit 8-0; Werta 8-7; Bonwitt/Algranatti 6-2; Werta/Davit 6-0.

▪ Ransom Everglades 6, International Studies 1: Miller 8-1; Rubell 8-6; Shapiro 8-0; Hannon 8-6; Leeds/DiGasbarro 6-2; Miller/Kaplan 6-2; RE: 3-5.