Miami-Dade High Schools
Host Ransom Everglades boys’ volleyball finishes as runner-up in Smoothie King tourney
The Ransom Everglades boys’ volleyball team hoped to walk off its home court as the winners of the 11th annual Smoothie King Tournament.
The Raiders had to settle for a runner-up finish.
After storming through its first four matches over the weekend, Ransom fell to Orlando Dr. Phillips 2-1 (25-15, 20-25, 15-13) in the championship match on Saturday.
Ryan Peluso led the Raiders (16-7) with 15 kills, four service aces and six digs in the title-match loss. Peluso, Will Drody (eight kills) and Thomas Murphy (three blocks, two kills) made the all-tournament team along with three players from Dr. Phillips.
Ransom swept its first three matches of the tournament against West Broward, TERRA and Boca Raton on Friday to land in the Gold bracket on Saturday. A 2-1 win against Cardinal Gibbons on Saturday sent Ransom to the semifinals.
Gibbons finished fourth after losing to Timbercreek in the third-place match.
BASEBALL
▪ Belen Jesuit 5, Pines Charter 4: WP- Mario Fernandez 6 IP, 0 ER, 5 K; SV - Alejandro Morales 2 K; Joshua Salandy 2-3, HR, 2 RBI; Dorian Gonzalez 1-3, HR, RBI; Christian Eiroa 1-3, HR, RBI; Robert Curbelo 1-2, RBI; Gabe DeZedegui 1-3, 3B, R; BEL: 10-4.
▪ South Dade 15, Homestead 0: WP - Anthony Artola (2-2); Chris Gonzalez 3-3, 3 RBI; Henry Alfonso 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Giovani Noa 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; SD: 8-7.
▪ Palmer Trinity 13, Everglades Prep 1: WP - Jeremy Shodell (3-2); Grant Foreman 2-3, HR, 4 RBI; Lou Carvajal 3-3, 3 R; Gabe Rodriguez 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI; PT: 3-5.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 12, Dillard 0: Sofia Mallardi 11/22, 102 yards, 2 TDs; Jenna Perez 4 rec, 34 yards, TD; Ashley Linares 2 rec, 20 yards, TD; Madison Alvarez INT.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Palmetto 13, Key West 10: Shannyn Cullen 5 goals, 2 assists, 5 ground balls, 3 forced turnovers; Vanessa Serrano 3 goals; Olivia Clark 2 goals, 2 assists, 4 ground balls, 3 forced turnovers; Sabrina Rodriguez 1 goal, 3 ground balls, 2 forced turnovers; Sofia Aguirre 1 goal, 3 assists, 1 ground ball; Tori Negron 1 goal; Isabella Mendoza 3 assists, 3 ground balls; Sam Berlan 1 assist, 4 ground balls, 1 forced turnover; Kyla Finkle 2 ground balls; Jane Heise 1 assist, 2 ground balls; Kassandra Sfilio 1 ground ball; Alexandra Arias 3 saves; Emily Polo 2 goalie saves.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 19, Cypress Bay 2: Kamal Kay-Ramos 10 blocks, 2 assists, 2 steals; Awwal Kay-Ramos 3 goals, 3 assists, 6 steals; Brandon Dunnigan 8 goals; Bailey Quintero 5 goals, 2 assists, 1 steal.
▪ Gulliver Prep 17, Krop 6: Rene Peralta 4 goals, 3 assists 4 steals; Bruno Rebessi 5 goals, 1 assist, 5 steals; Brandon Dunnigan 5 goals, 1 assist, 3 steals; GP: 24-1.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 16, Miami Beach 2: Elizabeth Perez 4 blocks, 2 goals, 3 assists, 5 steals; Alissa Pascual 4 goals, 3 steals; Kalei Ganser 3 goals, 2 assists, 3 steals.
▪ Gulliver Prep 14, Suncoast 4: Alissa Pascual 8 goals, 1 assist, 5 steals; Emily Miller 1 goal, 1 assist, 6 steals; Kalei Ganser 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 steals; GP: 18-7.
