Colts LB Walker Jr. returns home to Monsignor Pace to get jersey retired

It was quite a homecoming for Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. on Wednesday afternoon.
Walker Jr. walked into a packed gym of applauding students at Monsignor Pace High School to watch as his NFL jersey went up on the wall, officially retired into Pace’s Football Wall of Fame.
“Looks like this wall is getting a little crowded now,” Walker Jr. said with a smile. “It’s a real honor to come back home where you planted your roots and be recognized by getting your NFL jersey hung up there. Some of these guys up there are guys that I looked up to while I was coming up through the ranks so to follow in their footsteps is pretty awesome. One thing I learned a long time ago is always stay humble and absolutely never forget where you came from.”
He became the seventh Spartan football player to have his jersey go up on the wall but referred specifically to former University of Miami quarterback Stephen Morris (06-09) and Houston Texans defensive back Kayvon Webster (2005-08) who were on hand for the ceremony.
Walker Jr., who played for Pace from 2009-2012, was drafted in the fifth round by the Colts in the 2017 NFL draft after an outstanding collegiate career at Northwestern in which he earned All-Big Ten honors.
Also present for the ceremony was another ex-Spartan and former UM defensive back Rod Mack along with agent Jason Rosenhaus and proud father, Anthony Walker Sr. who was the team’s offensive coordinator when his son played and is now a school administrator at Pace.
Walker Jr. wasn’t there just to receive but give as well as he presented principal Ana Garcia with a check for $5,000 earmarked to go back into the Monsignor Pace football program.
“It’s incredible that I’m standing here right now having come as far as I have,” said Walker Jr when asked to look back at his journey to the NFL. “It’s been an absolute blessing. Going through the grind with my teammates, learning to be a student athlete. There are so many great athletes in South Florida, so much talent that when a guy doesn’t make it, it’s surprising but that’s because how hard it is and how fortunate you have to be along the way to have everything break your way.”
BASEBALL
▪ South Dade 3, Palmetto 2 (9 innings): WP - Luis Urquiaga 2. 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K; Keanu Fuentes game-winning RBI single; Anthony Artola 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 11 K; SD: 3-5.
▪ Varela 3, Reagan 2 (25-14, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-13).
SOFTBALL
▪ Palmetto 15, Ferguson 0: WP - Mel Viscano (1-0) 3 IP no-hitter; April Bonwit 2-2, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI; Lauren Margolis 2-2, 3B, R, 2 RBI; Olivia Rapp 2-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; PAL: 10-3.
▪ North Miami 23, Somerset 1: Ruth-Ann Lyle no-hitter.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 4, Western 1: WP- King; Brown 2-4, HR, 4 RBI; Sacca 2 R.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Belen Jesuit 3, Palmetto 2: Eric Diaz 15 kills, 15 digs, 2 aces; Cody Aguirre 8 kills, 2 blocks; Mario Cobo 9 kills, 3 blocks; Herman 55 assists, 3 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks: BEL: 10-2.
▪ Krop 3, Mater Lakes 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-19): Ross Vaygensberg 26 assists, 3 blocks, 4 aces; Michael Kopel 11 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces; Carmelo Bellisi 28 digs, 2 aces; KROP: 10-0.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 3, Cypress Bay 1 (25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 25-20): Michael Valenzi 22 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Wyatt Flack 23 assists.
▪ St. Brendan 3, SLAM 0: Chris Iglesias 16 Kills, 2 blocks; Gabriel Maristany 9 Kills; Aiden Diaz 6 Kills, 3 Blocks; Carlos Plana 34 assists; STB: 8-6.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Krop 32, Miami Beach 0: Anicia Collins 5 TD passes; Destynne Francois 1 TD Reception; Kirra Magana 2 TD Receptions; Brianna Knowles 1 TD Reception, 1 XPT; Ayanna Knowles 1 TD Reception, 1 XPT; Krop: 4-0.
▪ Braddock 7, Coral Gables 0: Kayla Alvarez 7 rec, 120 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT; Katrina Hernandez 200 yds passing, 1 TD; Yazmin Wu 1 INT; BRAD: 4-1.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 19, Cutler Bay 3: Alissa Pascual 5 goals, 1 assist, 6 steals; Kalei Ganser 1 goal, 2 assists, 3 steals; Elizabeth Perez 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 steals; Emma Ballestas 2 goals, 3 assists, 1 steal; GP: 11-5.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Gulliver Prep 19, Cutler Bay 2: Rene Peralta 3 goals, 3 assists, 3 steals; Bruno Rebessi 3 goals, 2 assists, 1 steal; J. C. Pompa 3 goals, 4 steals; GP: 14-1.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Gulliver Prep 5, LaSalle 2: Gonzalez 8-2; DiMise 8-2; Menendez 8-0; Quintero 8-2; Menendez/Dimise 8-1.
▪ Miami Country Day 7, Palmer Trinity 0: Weisberg 8-0; Breslow 8-4; Tzalik 8-3.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Miami Country Day 6, Palmer Trinity 1
▪ Gulliver Prep 7, LaSalle 0: Fornaris 8-0; von Gerlach 8-0; Restrepo 8-0; Hagenlocker 8-2; Lewis 8-1.
