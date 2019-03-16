Palmetto Bay Park hosts top talent at 25th annual Slamfest Softball Tournament

Ransom Everglades freshman Ryan Peluso has a lot of high school volleyball still left to play, but he will be hard pressed to top what he did on Thursday night.





That’s when Peluso, after his boys’ volleyball team dropped the first two sets against district rival St. Brendan, led the charge all the way back as the Raiders won it 3-2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-7, 15-10) to improve to 6-1 on the young season.