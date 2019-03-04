Schoolhouse Prep’s best-ever boys’ basketball run ends in Class 2A state semifinals

The best season of boys’ basketball in Schoolhouse Prep history came to an end Monday.
The Wolfpack, playing in the Florida High School Athletic Association semifinals for the first time in Lakeland, fell to Jacksonville North Florida Educational Institute, 62-48, in the Class 2A semifinals at the RP Funding Center.
Schoolhouse (19-11) got off to a slow start at George W. Jenkins Arena and could never recover. The Wolfpack shot just 3 of 10 from the floor in the first quarter and finished the game at 31.9 percent from the field with only two players scoring in double figures. Schoolhouse went 2 of 17 from three-point range.
North Florida Educational Institute (16-13) finished at 47.3 percent from the field and went 3 of 6 from beyond the arc in the lopsided win.
Star junior Ange Dibwa led the way for the Wolfpack with 13 points and six rebounds, and fellow junior Carl Bigord added another 11 points, albeit on 2-of-10 shooting. Schoolhouse finished the game with only six assists on 15 made baskets.
Shooting guard Kenneth Johnson led four Eagles in double figures. The senior notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Point guard Jashawne Josephs added 11 points, and guard Saevion Brown and power forward Deangelo Elisee finished with 10 each.
North Florida Educational advances to the 2A championship Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. back at Jenkins Arena against Orlando Central Florida Christian Academy. Central Florida Christian cruised past Quincy Crossroad Academy, 59-44, in the other 2A semifinal Monday.
For the Wolfpack, the loss marks the end of a historic season in Miami. Schoolhouse only opened its doors in 2009 and its boys’ basketball program never even won a district tournament before this season. The Wolfpack took an eight-game winning streak to Polk County, which included a last-second win against Miami Christian in the Class 2A-Region 8 championship Tuesday.
