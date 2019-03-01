South Miami boys’ basketball holds off North Miami to advance to state semifinals

Toru Dean scored South Miami’s final seven point to lead the host Cobras to a 62-53 win over North Miami Friday night in the region 4-9A final.
“They were trapping my brother [Arturo Dean] and coach told me that I need to get in and take over,” T. Dean said. “We have got ready all week long for this. Coach said to stick to the game plan and we’ll be going to state.”
South Miami (25-5) started the game strong and jumped out to a 8-0 lead. In the second quarter a pair of back-to-back dunks put the Cobras up 33-19. South Miami led 36-28 at halftime.
In the third quarter, North Miami (21-8) outscored South Miami 14-13 to stay in it. Thanks to a and-one basket by Richard Charles the Pioneers cut the Cobras’ lead to 52-46 with 4:42 to play. After that, Toru Dean scored seven of the next 10 points to help South Miami pull away. His scores came on drives to the basket and at the foul line.
The Cobras have now advanced to the state semifinal stage four times in the last seven years . However, South Miami has not won a boys’ basketball championship in that time span.
“I think this is the team that can do it, we need to listen to coach because he’s been there before,” said Lee Flenor, who posted a double-double on Friday night with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Toru Dean led South Miami with 19 points and 11 assists and five steals. As a team South Miami had 13 steals. Charles led the Pioneers with 19 points, including three three-pointers.
North Miami was looking to advance to state in boy’s basketball for the first time since 1960 when the Pioneers won state.
The Cobras will advance to the state semifinal to face Osceola (Kissimmee) on March 8 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.
“I’m already thinking about the next game, we have some tough kids and if we follow the game plan and play good D we’ll have a chance to win,” coach Robert Doctor said.
More regional final results
▪ Region 3-9A: Wellington 40, Cypress Bay 37.
▪ Region 4-8A: Blanche Ely 57, Westminster Academy 54.
▪ Region 4-6A: Stranahan 86, Eustis 62.
▪ Region 4-5A: University School 39, Westminster Christian 36
