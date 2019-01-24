Braddock boys basketball coach reaches 400 career wins

It’s not always about winning championships. Sometimes it’s about coaching kids with life lessons and doing things the right way.
Such has been the mantle for long-time Braddock boys basketball head coach Guillermo “Willie” Diaz. And when his team finished off a 66-36 rout of Varela in the Braddock gym on Wednesday night, he reached a milestone as it marked career win No. 400.
Chris Perez and Greg Allen led the way with 14 and 13 points, respectively, as Braddock improved to 9-8.
“I guess that means I’ve been going at this a long time,” quipped Diaz. “It’s been one heck of a journey along the way and something that I’ve cherished.”
Diaz began his head coaching career at Southridge in 1983 before moving over to his Braddock post in the fall of 1996 where he has been ever since. In all that time, the Bulldogs have never tasted any kind of postseason success and in fact have never even visited the regional playoffs.
But Diaz, who joked “I’m about .500” when asked how many losses he had to go along with those 400 wins, said it’s never been about championships or playoffs.
“I’m old school and look at myself as much as a mentor and teacher of young men as I do a basketball coach,” said Diaz. “Even though times have changed over the years with social media and kids changing schools right and left, I’ve managed to weather the storm and have taken a lot of pride in establishing a philosophy of teaching kids to do things the right way on and off the court.”
Diaz, who actually did win three consecutive district titles and was a regional playoff coach at Southridge in the late 80s, then told his favorite story.
“I had a disgruntled parent come up to me recently who was pulling their kid out of the program and asked me how many championships I had,” said Diaz. “I told them 28. They looked at me with a confused look and then I told them that’s how many kids I have managed to get into school at the next level over the years. That’s what it’s all about and that’s the footprint I would like to leave on my legacy when I’m done.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
▪ Hillel 55, Miami Country Day 44: HIL – Ben-Shmuel 13, Assraf 13, Taieb 11, Abbo 8, Bacal 4, Acherman 3, Berkman 3. MCD – Outten 15, Cooke 9, E. Mendelson 8, R. Mendelson 7, Miles 3, Weisberg 2. HIL: 13-4
▪ Doral Academy 56, Jackson 47: DOR – Nuñez 26, Carter 17, Pellerano 8, Alawie 4, Lehrman 1. JAX – Romer 19, Prosper 17, Baker 7, Eaton 2, Lawton 2
▪ Jackson 70, South Dade 53: JAX – Romer 27, Jerome Baker 13, Prosper 10. SD – Regalado 17, Lovgeune 14, Laguverre 13.
▪ Palmer Trinity 52, Coral Shores 34: PT – Waldman 16, Arrien 12, Friedland 9. CS – Orr17, Bradmon 7. PT: 13-6.
▪ Westminster Christian 57, Florida Christian 47: WC – Montavlo 18, Taylor 14, Bell 10, Brown 5, Stewart 4, Henderson 4, Lezcano 2.
▪ North Miami 89, Hialeah Gardens 52: NM – Hart 18, Bazan 13, Andrews 13, Charles 12, Meronne 10. Rebounds: Andrews 10, Meronne 10. Steals: Hart 6. Blocks: Andrews 3. Assists: Hart 7.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
▪ Westminster Christian 52, Florida Christian 27: WC – Donovan 17, Coakley 12, Arana 8, Acevedo 8, Boulris 4, Leon 3, Alejo 2, Perez 2, Guisasola 2, Burroughs 2. FC – Ledon 15, Marrero 9, Milton 3.
▪ Miami High 65 North Miami 20: MHS – Bucknor 19, Scott 12, Cruz 9, Rachel 7, Whitley 5, Daniels 3, Rodriguez 2, Quinn 2, Peterson 2 Colon 2. NM – Jean 5, Alber 5, Sinclair 4, Joseph 2, Williams 2, Jones 2. Rebounds: Rachel 7, Daniels 7. Blocks: Daniels 4. Assists: Scott 5. Steals: Bucknor 7. 3-pointers: Scott 4, Cruz 3, Bucknor, Alber, Whitley.
▪ Coral Gables 46, Reagan 5: CG – Arguello 8, Forbes 8, Cohen 6, Viciedo 6, Bilbao 6, Pinera 4, Cruzata 4, Villafane 2, Morejon 2. RR – Sidel 4, Espinoza 1. Rebounds: Morejon 5. Assists: Cruzata 2. Steals: Cruzata 4, Pinera 4, Arguello 4.
BOYS SOCCER
▪ District 16-1A semifinal: Palmer Trinity 8, Somerset Silver Palms 0 – Alberto Franceschi 3 goals, 2 assists; Robert Bistry 2 goals; Oscar Anzola-Schnell 1 goal, 1 assist; Jonathon Ludwig and Hermo Lopez 1 goal each. PT: 16-3-2.
▪ South Broward 3, Cypress Bay 2: Wesley Montenegro 2 goals, Matthew Randall 1 goal.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 2, Chaminade-Madonna 0: Vincenzo Forte and Mike Thorn 1 goal each; Grant Valinski and Greg Priyen 1 assist each.
GIRLS SOCCER
▪ District 15-3A semifinal: Plantation American Heritage 9, Coconut Creek 0 – Mandy Kopecki 2 goals, 2 assists; Chloe Lureano 2 goals; Emily Thompson 1 goal, 2 assists; Savannah Hydes, Andrea Cabrera, Alyssa Aris and Jenny Lowery 1 goal each. Bella Fernandez, Olivia Roth and Gaby Scarlette 1 assist each.
▪ LaSalle 3, Westminster Christian 0: LAS: 15-4-2.
▪ Mater Academy 6, Braddock 0: Natalie Woodward 4 goals, Amanda Diaz 2 goals 1 assist. Melanie Chiquillo 2 assists. MA: 13-4-3
WRESTLING
▪ Columbus 59, Goleman 15: C. Guzman T-Fall 16-1, B. Collins FALL 2:15, C. Dascoli FALL 2:40
