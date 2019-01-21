Miami Country Day once again proving why it’s one of Florida’s top girls’ basketball teams

The Miami Country Day girls’ basketball team proved once again why its the top team in the state and a top-five team in the country.
The Spartans made their way up to Pennsylvania last weekend and left with a pair of wins against two of the state’s top teams.
First, it was a 74-56 win over previously undefeated Germantown Academy on Friday night. One night later, it was an 83-43 smothering of Neumann-Goretti that lifted Miami Country Day’s record to 18-1 on the year with four regular-season games remaining against St. Thomas Aquinas (Saturday), Oxbridge Academy (Jan. 30), Plantation American Heritage (Feb. 1) and IMG Academy (Feb. 2).
Senior Koi Love, as she has all year, led the charge in Pennsylvania, scoring a combined 50 points in the two games while also hauling in 32 rebounds. Senior Maria Alvarez (27 points) and freshman Sydney Shaw (22 points) also put up big performances in the two wins for Miami Country Day, which is trying to win its sixth consecutive state championship and third consecutive since being bumped up to Class 4A.
BOYS BASKETBALL
▪ North Miami 67, American 32: Carlos Hart 17 points, 5 steals; Richard Charles 8 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists; Anthony Bazan 11 points, 3 steals.
▪ Jackson 51, Central 47: JACK: Desmond Romer 28, Emanuel Prosper 12; CEN: Daveson Dutervil 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
▪ Miami High 67, Lourdes 48: MH: Rachel 6, Scott 6, Cruz 8, Whitley 12, Rodriguez 2, Bucknor 12, Daniels 13, Colon 8; Lourdes: Porras 14, Paniagua 2, Codispoh 4, Vasquez 24, Lasague 6.
BOYS SOCCER
▪ Coral Springs 3, Cardinal Gibbons 0
▪ Ransom Everglades 1, Pine Crest 0: Roberto Palacino 1 goal; Antonio Tsialas shutout; RE: 12-3-3.
▪ Westminster Christian 6, Franklin Academy 2: WCS: Renzo Brambilla 2 goals; Jeremy Hewett goal; Tyler Perez goal; Breno Goncalves 1 goal, 2 assists; Matthew Bascle goal; Matias Gutierrez assist; Jack Butler assist; WCS: 11-3-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
▪ Plantation American Heritage 2, Boca Raton 0: Emily Thompson and Savannah Hydes 1 goal each; Chloe Laureano and Sydney Waiters 1 assist each. AH: 13-1-1.
▪ Ransom Everglades 3, St. Brendan 0: Lindsay Gould 2 goals; Talia Berler 1 goal; Yasmin Ghurani 1 assist; Preston Edmunds shutout; RE: 9-4-2.
