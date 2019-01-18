South Dade wrestlers edge Southwest in Dual Meet regionals

Having pretty much dominated the South Florida landscape over the last five years, South Dade wrestlers are not used to being “pushed” and in tight matches.
But that was exactly the case Thursday night when the Bucs hosted the Class 3A Regional Dual Meet Tournament. After easily disposing of Coral Park in a regional semifinal (60-9), South Dade took on Southwest (which defeated Southridge 48-16 in its quarterfinal) in the regional final and eeked out a 36-30 win over the Eagles.
That advances South Dade to next weekend’s Duel Meet State Championships at Osceola High School in Kissimmee where the Bucs, who won last year’s inaugural Dual Meet state title, will take on Cypress Bay in a state quarterfinal.
“An absolutely phenomenal match with Southwest as it always seems to be,” South Dade coach Vic Balmeceda said. “They’re ranked second in the state but because of the format of the state series we had to face them before we got to state. It’s unfortunate we had to face them so early because they would probably blow out most of the teams that advanced.”
The Bucs, who will look to win a sixth consecutive state title in early March, were led by a host of wrestlers. Bretli Reyna (132) and Kenneth Crouse (220) secured falls while Jacob Delgado (113) had the biggest win of the evening pinning a Joshua Fonseca, who he had previously lost to earlier this season.
Brevin Balmeceda and Todd Perry got bonus points by tech falling their opponents. while Tyler Orta and Joshua Swan earned major decisions.
With an eye on possibly meeting Orange Park Fleming Island in the final who they defeated last year to win it, the Bucs will be a heavy favorite over Cypress Bay and would would then face the winner of Sarasota Riverview/Kissimmee Ocsceola in the semis.
Pembroke Pines Somerset Academy also advanced to the state meet in Class 1A after edging out Westminster Christian and host Key West in its regional. It will open against Delray American Heritage.
RESULTS
▪ South Dade 60, Coral Park 9
106 – Morales dec. Couto 5-4 ot; 113 – Rivera maj. 11-3; 120 – Delgado pin Garzon; 126 – Orta pin Bland-Ford; 132 – Reyna pin Silverio; 138 – Swan TF Diaz; 145 – Temes maj. 11-3; 152 – Villalobos (CP) won by FF; 160 – Llanes (CP) dec. Clemente 7-3; 170 – Balmeceda pin Guzman; 182 – Perry maj. Bencid 12-3; 195 – Espino-Delgado TF Nunez; 220 – Crouse won by FF; HWT – Shropshire pin Williams
▪ South Dade 36, Southwest 30
106 – Rios (SW) dec. Morales 9-7; 113 – Delgado (SD) pin Fonseca; 120 – Melguizo (SW) pin Bell; 126- Orta (SD) maj. Gonzalez; 132 – Reyna (SD) pin Vilchez; 138 – Swan (SD) maj. Dematas; 145 – Hernandez (SW) dec. Temes 6-4; 152 – Garcia (SW) dec. Duarte 11-9 ot; 160 – SW dec. Clement 5-4; 170 – Balmeceda (SD) TF SW; 182 – Perry SD TF Valdes; 195 – Vidaud (SW) pin Espino-Delgado; 220 – Crouse SD pin Trujillo; HWT – Sanchez
BOYS BASKETBALL
▪ Columbus 51, Belen Jesuit 38: COL – Macia 17, Perez 9, Cooper 6, Payne 7, Vidal 4 , Golden 5, Alonso 3. BEL – Rodriguez 22 , Fernandez 4, Cantens 4, Cecol 4, Klemick 2, Lezcano 2.
▪ Coral Reef 61, Varela 49: CR – Lane 19, Lipson 11, Williams 9. Rebounds: Frater-Headley 7, Williams 7. Assists: Lipson 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
▪ Coral Gables 46, Coral Park 11: CG – Forbes 10, Bilbao 10, Cruzata 8, Villafane 6, Crabill 6, Cohen 2, Morejon 2, Arguello 2. CP: Neto 3, Quichimo 3, Martinez 2, Hernandez 2, Roberts 1. Rebounds: Cohen 9. Assists: Cruzata 5. Steals: Cruzata 4, Marie 4. Blocks: Bilbao 2, Cohen 2.
▪ Ferguson 68, South Miami 33: FER – Torres 25, Charlton 10, Abdala 8, Garcia 7, Dominguez 5, Betancurt 4, Cerchione 3, Alcivar 2, Ravelo 2, Ricardo 2. SM – Clavijo 13, Gonzalez 10, Leblanc 5, Dixon 2, Sebato 2, Evora 1.
▪ Carrollton 57, Miami Christian 52: CAR – Benitez 18, Mendez 18, Paneque 12, Rabassa 5, McCarthy-Levy 4.
BOYS SOCCER
▪ Cypress Bay 2, Cardinal Gibbons 1: CG: Gran Valinski 1, Daton Montiel assist; CG: 7-3-4.
▪ University School 0, Somerset Academy 0: US: Simon Mertnoff shutou; US: 14-0-3.
▪ Doral Academy 3, Gulliver Prep 1: Andoni Garro, Alejandro Schulz and Chris Rodriguez 1 goal each.
▪ LaSalle 3, St. Brendan 0: LAS: 13-3-2
GIRLS SOCCER
▪ LaSalle 4, Ransom Everglades 3: LAS – Anabel Toledo, Stephanie Cuan, Amanda Santin and Jessica Saavedra 1 goal each. RE – Lindsey Gould 2 goals, Lua Ballestra 1 goal.
▪ Carrollton 1, Miami Country Day 1: CAR – Natalia Hoadley goal, Marian Alcantara assist.
▪ Calvary Christian 3, South Florida Heat 2: Jade Euell 2 goals; Andie Ricardo 1 goal, 1 assist; Julianne Cymrot assist. CC: 9-6-
▪ Florida Christian 2, Southwest 1: Megan Ridriguez 2 goals, Samantha Mari assist; FC: 4-8-1.
▪ Plantation American Heritage 2, Delray American Heritage 0: Gabby Scarlette 1 goal, 1 assist; Chloe Laureano goal; Diana Pon assist.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 0, Cypress Bay 0: CG: 11-1-4.
