One of Miami-Dade’s top high school wrestlers reaches another career milestone

Like South Dade wrestler Brevin Balmeceda hasn’t already done enough in his decorated wrestling career, he reached another milestone last weekend.
Balmeceda, who calls South Dade wrestling coach Vic Balmeceda “dad,” won the 160 lbs. weight class of the Pirates Ships and Duels Tournament in Palm Bay. In doing so, he surpassed the 300-win mark in individual victories along the way.
He now owns a record of 304-18 since starting as a seventh grader at Keys Gate Charter five years ago and helped the Bucs to the team title ahead of Class 3A rival Orange Park Fleming Island and 2A power Fort Myers Riverdale.
“I’m not even sure I remember the first one and to be honest, I really wasn’t counting and didn’t realize it until dad said something to me,” said Brevin Balmeceda, who is signed, sealed and delivered to take his wrestling talents to Oklahoma State and will be looking for his third consecutive individual state title and fourth in five years next month. “That’s cool and I’ve certainly put in a lot of hard work to get here but I’m just always happy when we do well as a team.”
Brevin also is in a category by himself. In 2015 while at Keys Gate, he became and still is the only eighth grader in Miami-Dade County history to win an individual state title.
“It’s crazy because it’s been such a long journey but it also seems like it was just yesterday when he stepped out on that mat for the first time,” said Vic Balmeceda who has his own streatk going as the Bucs will look to win a sixth consecutive team state title next month and 14th overall. “Needless to say, I am extremely proud of all he has accomplished.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
▪ Jackson 74, Miami Springs 67: JACK: Emanuel Prosper 19, Desmond Romer 19, Jerome Baker 17; MS: Lavernia 19, Chestnut 18, Young 16.
▪ Doral 66, St. Brendan 26: DA: Carter 29, Nuñez 27, Pellerano 4, Mercado 2, Urena 2, Warren 2; STB: Spina 9, M Saller 6, Iglesias 5, Perez 3, Valenzuela 3.
▪ Palmer Trinity 53, Somerset Silver Palms 28: PT: G. Friedland 10, A. Waldman 10, Casares 8, Young 7; SSP: Lago 9, Castro 8; PTS: 12-5.
▪ Westminster Christian 83, Keys Gate 63: WCS: M. Montavlo 21, JC Lezcano 21, J. Brown 16, DJ Taylor 12, J. Henderson 6, C. Bell 3, S. Stewart 2, N. Feria 2; KG: M. Alonso 2, J. Hatfield 12, J. Brown 13, J. Jones 4, Z. Waite 4, J. Whitfield 9, L. Reed 18,
▪ Hillel 71, Hialeah Educational 35: HIL: Taieb 15, Assraf 12, Berkman 11, Ben-Shmuel 9, Almkies 8, D. Abbo 6, Bacal 4, Abitbol 3, Acherman 3; HEA: Fernandez 13, Prieto 8, Ortiz 5, Grandal 4, Febles 3, Lussi 2; HIL: 11-4.
BOYS SOCCER
▪ University School 3, Scheck Hillel 0: Sebastian Baredes 2 goals; David Mizrahi 1 goal; Joel Castellanos 2 assists; Simon Mertnoff shutout; US: 14-0-2.
▪ Miami Beach 2, Coral Gables 1: Franklin Rivero 2 goals, Camilo Suarez 1 assist, Jose Almanz 1 assist; MB: 13-4-3.
▪ Columbus 7, South Miami 0: Daniel Aymerich 3 goals; Diego Vega 1 goal, 1 assist; Carlos Varona, Christopher Valdes, Santiago Castellan 1 goal each; Jourdan Zojaji 2 assists.
▪ Mater Academy 6, Central 3: Sebastian De Castro 2 goals, Cristian Rodriguez 1 goal, Kevin Londono 1 goal.
▪ Palmer Trinity 2, Riviera Prep 2: PTS: Alberto Franceschi 2 goals, Jonathon Ludwig 2 assists; PTS: 15-3-2.
▪ LaSalle 2, American 0: LAS: 12-3-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
▪ Gulliver Prep 12, Pinecrest Prep 0: Daniela Correa: 4 goals, Hannah Stavola 2 goals, Jamie Shapiro 2 goals, Marie Bou Aziz 2 goals, Sofia Gordillo 1 goal, 1 assist.
▪ LaSalle 6, Archimedean 0: Kiki Maribona 2 goals; Anabel Toledo 1 goal, 1 assist; Stephanie Cuan, Hanah Gonzalez, Miah Bermudez 1 goal each
▪ Miami Beach 2, Coral Gables 1: Aura Figueroa and Luisiana Morales 1 goal each.
