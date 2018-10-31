Ransom Everglades junior cards top-10 finish at golf state championship

While the Ransom Everglades boys’ golf team struggled as a whole for the better part of the Class 1A state championship tournament at the Par-72 Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills just outside of Orlando, junior Jake Beber-Frankel found a way to stay near the top of the leaderboard.
Beber-Frankel finished the two-day tournament tied for sixth place out of 96 golfers with a 1-over 145, three strokes away from the lead.
As for the team competition, the Ransom Everglades boys team finished 11th out of 16 teams with a 69-over 645. The rest of the team’s performance: Eldon Spencer carded an 18-over 162, Anderson Murphy had a 21-over 165, Marc Chaneles posted a 29-over 173 and Zachary Buttrick recorded a 32-over 176.
Miami Country Day finished 15th with a 96-over 672. Matthew Yamin led the team with a 12-over 156.
Cameron Piedra, competing as an individual for Palmer Trinity, finished tied for 16th with a 6-over 150.
As for the girls teams: Sagemont finished fourth in the 15-team field with a 51-over 627. Laura Lou’s 9-over 153 led the team and tied for 21st overall. Ransom Everglades (125-over 701) finished 12th. Divine Savior junior Skylee Shin, competing as an individual, finished tied for 14th in the 92-competitor field with a 4-over 148.
Windermere Prep (15-over 591) and Orlando First Academy (4-over 580) won the boys’ and girls’ tournaments, respectively.
The two-day Class 2A boys and girls golf state tournaments take place Friday and Saturday. Two area teams will be competing in both tournaments: Plantation American Heritage and Archbishop McCarthy. Belen Jesuit’s Andres Ludert is competing as an individual in the boys’ field. Pompano Beach’s Heidi Christensen advanced as an individual in the girls’ tournament.
Class 3A teams will compete for the state title on Nov. 6 and 7. Columbus, St. Thomas Aquinas and Western all advanced teams on the boys’ side. Palmetto’s Justin Rabin and Stoneman Douglas’ Tyler Le and Kody Finn are competing as individuals. On the girls’ side, St. Thomas Aquinas, Cypress Bay and Doral Academy advanced full teams to the state tournament. Our Lady of Lourdes Academy’s Daniela Spillert and Gabriella Chavez as well as Coral Glades’ Kayla Holden advanced as individuals.
Full local results from Class 1A state golf championship
Boys teams
Ransom Everglades (11th place, 69-over 645): Jake Beber-Frankel 1-over 145 (T-sixth), Eldon Spencer 18-over 162 (T-52nd), Anderson Murphy 21-over 165 (T-61), Marc Chaneles 29-over 173 (T-74th), Zachary Buttrick 32-over 176 (78th)
Miami Country Day (15th place, 96-over 672): Matthew Yamin 12-over 156 (T-34th), Griffin Steutel 18-over 162 (T-52nd), Torrence Mack 37-over 181 (T-85th), Michael Quinn Walker 39-over 183 (88th), Jaden Russell 40-over 184 (89th).
Boys individuals
Cameron Piedra (Palmer Trinity) 6-over 150 (T-16th)
Kristian Fortis (Palmer Trinity) 19-over 163 (T-54th)
Girls teams
Sagemont (fourth place, 51-over 627): Laura Lou 9-over 153 (T-21st), Rachel Gomez 12-over 156 (T-31st), Gabrielle Siera 15-over 159 (T-36th), Madyson Gold 15-over 159 (T-36th), Ariana Silva 25-over 169 (54th)
Ransom Everglades (12th place, 125-over 701): Phoebe Beber Frankel 15-over 159 (T-36th), Rachel DeAngulo 26-over 170 (T-55th), Megan Houchin 35-over 179 (T-64th), Aliyah Cohen 56-over 200 (76), Olivia Castillo 61-over 205 (77th)
Girls individuals
Skylee Shin (Divine Savior) 4-over 148 (T-14th)
Tori Bien (University School) 17-over 161 (T-41st)
