Riviera Prep girls’ volleyball headed to state final four

While there was still some celebrating to do, it may not have quite been up there compared to last year the Riviera Prep. girls’ volleyball team.
That following their straight set victory (25-16, 25-12, 25-23) over Florida Christian in a Region 4-4A final on Tuesday night in a small but very noisy Riviera Prep. gym, a small school tucked away on 87th Avenue that just opened its Kendall campus eight years ago.
The win puts the Bulldogs (20-5) back in the state final four for the second year in a row, one year after punching their first ever trip to state. They will host Palm Beach Benjamin in a 4A state semifinal on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m.
It will be a rematch of last year’s state semi which did not go well for the Bulldogs, who traveled to Palm Beach County and were soundly dispatched by lopsided scores in straight sets.
“They (Benjamin) basically have everybody back from last year so we’re more familiar with them now and will be more prepared and know what to expect,” said Aryanah Diaz, the team’s lone senior who finished with 6 kills, 4 aces, 7 digs and 18 assists and who will take her volleyball talents to Quinnipiac University next year. “For sure we might’ve been a little overwhelmed last year going to states for the first time and going into their gym, but we’re definitely more ready this year knowing what to expect and looking forward to playing in our gym this time with our student body in the stands.”
After cruising through the first two sets, the Bulldogs struggled to keep their foot on the pedal in the third set as a determined Florida Christian team, which was facing their district rival for a fourth time this year after losing all three previous matches, battled back.
Trailing 23-21, the Bulldogs then dug down and scored the final four points to close out the match. Gabriela Arroyo (11 digs, 5 kills), Jenna Webber (9 digs, 5 kills) and Sophi Meagher (8 kills, 6 blocks) also enjoyed a productive night for Riviera. Emily Ruiz led the way for Florida Christian (23-6) with 10 kills, 9 digs and 6 service points.
“Last year, our girls didn’t know what to expect, so the benefit of this year will be that they will be more prepared and know what to expect,” said Riviera head coach Mauricio Diaz (Aryanah’s father) who has a long volleyball pedigree having led the Southwest boys to state titles in 2003 and 2008 along with the Ransom-Everglades girls in 2013. “Benjamin is very tall and talented, especially on the outside, so our girls know they are going to have to perform and play mistake-free volleyball because that’s what it’s going to take to beat a team like that.”
-BILL DALEY
▪ Region 4-3A final Divine Savior 3, Lake Worth Christian 0: For the first time in program history, Divine Savior is one of the last four teams standing in Class 3A after sweeping Lake Worth Christian (25-23, 25-23, 27-25) on Tuesday.
Fabiana Castro led the way offensively with 19 kills and chipped in eight digs and a pair of aces. Isabella Mendoza added eight kills and two aces; setter Isabel Macia recorded 30 assists; Belyssa Cruz had 10 digs and seven aces; Andrea Gonzalez had seven aces; and Carla Goffredo recorded 2 blocks.
Divine Savior is 23-1 on the year and will host its state semifinal on Nov. 10 against Naples First Baptist Academy.
-JORDAN McPHERSON
▪ Region 4-9A semifinal Southwest 3, Ferguson 2: The Southwest Eagles entered their regional semifinal having already lost three games to host Ferguson this season. They didn’t want to make it four.
The Eagles came in and fought through a gritty five-set win (20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13) to push them one match away from a spot in the state semifinals.
“We just kept working and kept working and kept the girls focused trying to keep them in the game,” first-year Southwest coach Alain Suarez said. “We told them it’s one play at a time. Forget about the score. Just worry about one game, one play. Every point counts.”
As far as playmakers are concerned, Kitula Morales (28 kills and 11 digs) and Briana Leon (17 digs, 12 assists) recorded double-doubles; Maria Rodriguez chipped in 15 kills and seven digs; Denise Gonzales recorded 54 assists.
Southwest will face West Broward on Tuesday for a spot in the state semifinal. West Broward advanced by defeating Pembroke Pines Charter 3-2.
-JORDAN McPHERSON
▪ Region 4-5A semifinals Westminster Christian 3, Ransom Everglades 1; Cardinal Gibbons 3, Calvary Christian 0: Two familiar rivals went at it hard and heavy on Tuesday night. When the dust cleared, host Westminster Christian had itself a hard-fought four set victory over Ransom-Everglades.
The Warriors (25-5), who will host Cardinal Gibbons in a Region 4-5A final on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., were led by a dominating performance from Saskia Hernandez who registered an eye-popping 30 kills along with 22 digs. Amanda Maier (15 kills), Sydney Bond (47 assists, 12 digs, 2 aces) and Amanda Tessrrot (19 digs, 7 service points) also enjoyed a big night.
“Ransom has always been a really tough opponent for us over the years and I was proud of the way our girls kept their composure during a tough match,” said Westminster head coach Julie Doan. “We’re looking forward to moving on and Gibbons for sure will be another tough one.”
Westminster Christian will host the regional final against Cardinal Gibbons, which has swept its first two regional matches against Pace and Calvary Christian.
Jenna Giaquinto (11 kills, 10 digs, 2 service points) and Caitlyn Faber (30 assists, 11 digs, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 service point) posted double-doubles in Gibbons’ win against Calvary Christian, while Payton Kadivar added seven digs, one assist, 19 service points and two aces.
-BILL DALEY
▪ Region 4-7A semifinal St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Royal Palm Beach 0: This is as close as a sure thing gets.
St. Thomas Aquinas continued its dominance in the regional semifinals with a convincing 25-13, 25-9, 25-12 victory over visiting Royal Palm Beach.
With the Region 4-8A semifinal win that took just one hour to play, the Raiders have won 30 consecutive sets and 11 straight matches overall. The will play Mater Academy in a regional final on Tuesday. Aquinas is vying for its sixth state volleyball title.
The Raiders haven’t lost a regional semifinal since falling to West Boca in four sets in 2005.
“Once we made adjustments because we didn’t know a lot about Royal Palm Beach, we just had to play our game,” St. Thomas coach Lisa Zielinski said. “I think we outmatched height wise and we tried to take advantage of that. That made a big difference.”
Paige Barash and Carter Mogridge combined for 15 kills that was part of the dominating net play along with Sophia Davis.
Defensively the Raiders (23-5) were equally as effective as Barash and Mogridge combined for 11 digs. Barash also have five aces.
“We have to play great now because it the playoffs,” Zielinski said. “You lose you go home because there’s no second chance.”
-DAVE BROUSSEAU
More results
▪ Region 3-9A semifinal: Cypress Bay d. Western 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22).
▪ Region 4-8A semifinal: Mater Academy d. Mourning 3-2 (20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 15-6).
▪ Region 4-7A semifinal: St. Brendan d. Doral Academy 3-2 (25-22, 21-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13): Emily Diaz 16 kills, 5 digs; Julie Lentz 11 kills, 7 blocks; Nataly Hernandez 7 kills, 4 blocks; Valentina Mayz 35 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces. STB: 24-5.
▪ Region 4-6A semifinal: Archbishop McCarthy d. Suncoast 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-11).
▪ Region 4-2A final: Miami Christian 3, Donna Klein Jewish Academy 1 (25-23, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22)
