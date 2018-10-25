Tempers flare after Palmetto’s overtime win against Killian

The Palmetto Panthers will hold onto the Big Cat trophy after a 13-12 overtime win over Killian on Thursday night at Southridge Stadium.
But the Panthers’ win and potential to still claim the District 16-8A title quickly became secondary after both teams convened near the south end of the field in a full-on brawl following the game.
Coaches and officials had to intervene and pull players apart as the emotions from a tighter than expected district matchup boiled over.
As for the game, it was a scoreless affair in the first half as Palmetto played sloppy on offense and Killian couldn’t take advantage of key opportunities.
Panthers quarterback Cairiq Rackley threw two interceptions early but Killian failed to execute on either turnover.
Palmetto (8-1, 3-1 district) opened scoring late in the third quarter with a 22-yard field goal from Tyler Larco.
That’s when the game got interesting. Four plays into its next drive, Killian quarterback Kelvin Durham faked a handoff and bolted down the left sideline untouched for a 46-yard touchdown that brought life to the Cougars’ sideline.
Palmetto, which hurt itself on multiple drives with penalties in the red zone, tied the game with a second field goal from Larco, this time from 24 yards out. That drive was set up by a 45-yard punt return from Miami Hurricanes commit Cornelius Nunn.
A Killian three-and-out gave Palmetto one last opportunity to win in regulation, but Larco’s 44-yard attempt as time expired landed short, sending the Panthers into their third overtime game of the season.
The Panthers struck first in extra time with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Rackley to Brashard Smith to go up 13-6. Killian (3-6, 0-4) responded with a touchdown of its own on its ensuing possession, but a failed two-point conversion attempt ended the game.
With the win, Palmetto will turn its eyes to Friday night’s game between South Dade and Southridge. If South Dade wins, there will be a three-way tie atop the district, meaning the winner will be decided by the Florida High School Athletic Association’s power rankings.
