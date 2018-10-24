Ferguson girls’ volleyball sweeps Coral Reef to open regional tournament play

After the Ferguson girls’ volleyball team won its district and made it back to the regional playoffs, coach Greg Shanower gave his team a simple message: From here on out, focus on going 1-0. Each win ultimately gets the Falcons one step closer returning to state after failing to advance out of their district a year ago.
Wednesday was a solid start, with Ferguson defeating Coral Reef 3-0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-17) in a Region 4-9A quarterfinal match that tested the Falcons despite the sweep.
Ferguson (23-5) trailed 11-6 in the first set before taking off on an 18-8 run to win the frame. In Set 2, the Falcons jumped to a 22-16 lead before Coral Reef () pushed out an 8-2 run to tie the set at 24. A kill from outside hitter Christina Benavides gave Ferguson set point again. An ace from libero Andrea Acevedo gave Ferguson the set.
“We don’t panic,” Shanower said. “This is close to our 30th game of the year, so we’ve been in these type of situations. ... Don’t panic. Focus one ball at a time. We’ll bounce back. And they did.”
The Falcons controlled the third set more or less from start to finish.
Middle hitter Grace Ieremia finished with nine kills and four blocks, setter Melanie Cuervo tallied 44 assists and Acevedo was solid in the back row with 22 digs.
▪ Region 4-4A Semifinal: Florida Christian d. Palmer Trinity 3-1 (25-16 23-25 25-23 26-24): Nicole Caballero 15 kills, 2 digs; Briley Wellinghoff 8 points, 7 digs; Madison Estape 11 points, 3 aces, 4 digs; Gianna Ortiz had 7 points and 37 assists; FCS: 23-5.
▪ Region 4-3A Semifinal: Divine Savior Academy d. Boca Raton Christian: 25-9, 25-12, 31-29: Fabiana Castro 18 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces; Isabella Mendoza 14 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces; Isabel Macia 31 assists, 12 digs; Belyssa Cruz 16 digs, 4 aces; Sofia Lugo 7 kills; DSA: 22-1 .
GOLF REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS
▪ Region 8-1A Boys at Crandon Park, Par 72: Advancing teams: Ransom Everglades 309, Miami Country Day 317; RE: Dave Ragan III 70, Eldon Spencer 77, Marc Chaneles 81, Anderson Murphy 81, Zachart Buttrick 82; MCD: Griffin Steutel 73, Matthew Yamin 73, Jaden Russell 85, Torrence Mack 86, Michael Quinn Walker 87; Advancing Individuals: Cameron Piedra (Palmer Trinity) 72, Kristian Fortis (Palmer Trinity) 74.
▪ Region 8-1A Girls at Crandon Park, Par 72: Advancing teams: Sagemont 321, Ransom Everglades 338; Sage: Gabrielle Siera 78, Madyson Gold 79, Laura Lou 80, Rachel Gomez 84, Ariana Silva 88; RE: Rachel DeAngulo 74, Phoebe Beber-Frankel 79; Megan Houchin 82, Olivia Castillo 103; Aliyah Cohen 114; Advancing individuals: Skylee Shin (Devine Savior) 70, Tori Bien (University School) 74.
▪ Region 8-2A Boys: Advancing teams: Plantation American Heritage 296, Archbishop McCarthy 313; AH: Luke Clanton 70, Jude Kim 71, Gabriel Hegerstrom 76, Leo Herrera 79, Johnathan Mourin 79; AM: Kade Cannon 75, Case Hinesly 77, Justin Lilliy 79, Brett White 82, Ian Rodriguez 95; Advancing individuals: Fletcher Wunderlich (Port St. Lucie) 70; Andrew Ludert (Belen) 75.
▪ Region 8-2A Girls: Advancing teams: Plantation American Heritage 308, Archbishop McCarthy 332; AH: Lily Celentano 74, Casey Weidenfeld 74; Ana Lopez 80; Kelly Shanahan 80; Alena Lindh 83; AM: Natalie Jimenez 78, Jennifer Lilly 79, Morgan Herring 84, Erin O’Donnell 91, Rileigh Baker 100; Advancing individuals: Angelina Holman (Lincoln Park) 76, Heidi Christensen (Pompano Beach) 81.
▪ Region 8-3A Boys: Advancing teams: Columbus 314, Western 316; Columbus: Justin Rodriguez 75, David Ragan 79, Luis Suarez 80, Jose Perez 80, Ryan Cano 82; Western: Vincent DiSalvo 76, David Miller 80, Anthony Petrillo 80, Thomas Hogg 80, Christopher Kane 84; Advancing individuals: Ruan De Villiers (Cooper City) 72, Justin Rabin (Palmetto) 75
▪ Region 8-3A Girls: Advancing teams: Cypress Bay 318, Doral Academy 324; CB: Agatha Alesson 71, Emiliana Martinez 80, Maria Colella 81, Jolie Sonkin 86, Raven Holmes 99; DA: Giuliana Gomez 77, Ana Ojeda 81, Ayanna Lee 82; Camilla Ariano 84; Alejandra Sanchez 89; Advancing individuals: Daniella Spillert (Lourdes) 72, Gabriella Chaves (Lourdes) 78.
▪ Region 7-3A Boys: Advancing teams: Boca Raton 298, St. Thomas Aquinas 303; BR: Frankie Harris 70, James Nieporte 72, Jack Tharington 77, Nat Sakchawanpob 79, Carson Parker 87; STA: Brett Roberts 71, DJ Francey 73, Ryan Dever 79, Chase Caterbone 80, Jake Goodstat 82; Advancing individuals: Kody Finn (Stoneman Douglas) 73, Tyler Le (Stoneman Douglas) 73.
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
▪ District 15-1A 5K at Greynolds Park: Doctors Charter 27, Miami Country Day 66, Divine Savior 83, Hebrew Academy 96, Slam Academy 110, Hillel 142; Top individuals: Gianni Pestano (DC) 19:01.51, Javier Sanchez (Slam) 19:12.31, Keenan McLaughlin (DC) 19:16.48, Carter McGaffic (MCD) 19:18.52, Brian Pena (DC) 19:31.91.
GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
▪ District 15-1A 5K at Greynolds Park: Miami Country Day 17, Divine Savior 49, Hebrew Academy 82, Hillel 102; top individuals: Lauren McGaffic (MCD) 20:17.95), Rachel Hodes (MCD) 21:04.14, Isabella Smilowitz (MCD) 21:42.33, Hannan Olave (DS) 22:20.43, Brooke Nieder (MCD) 22:20.82.
BOYS’ BOWLING
▪ TERRA wins GMAC Bowling Championship: TERRA d. Coral Park 3-0, Columbus 3-1 and Reagan 3-2; averaged 191 over the course of the tournament.
▪ Belen d. Archbishop McCarthy 5-2: BEL: Victor Hidalgo 189; Fernando de la Lama Guzman 177; AM: Evan Welch 189; Ben Trentacoste 187; Belen: 5-2.
