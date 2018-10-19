Hialeah overcomes early deficit to defeat Krop

What might have seemed like an easy one for the Hialeah football team earlier in the week didn’t quite turn out that way.
But the T-Breds, hosting a 1-6 Krop team that had scored a total of just eight points in its previous five games, managed to overcome a 14-0 second-quarter deficit and roll to a 31-14 victory over the Lightning in a District 13-8A matchup Friday afternoon at Hialeah High School.
The great equalizer might have been the fact that Hialeah head coach Gary Sanchez was forced to bench five starters, four on the offensive side of the ball, earlier in the week for disciplinary reasons. This included his starting quarterback.
But thanks to some good hard running by freshman running back D’Shawn Trowers and solid backup quarterback play from his older brother Marvin, the T-Breds, ranked No. 18 in the Miami Herald’s Top 20 poll, never panicked over the early deficit, scoring 17 fourth quarter points to break a 14-14 tie and move their record to 7-1 overall, 4-0 in district play.
That clears the way for next week’s showdown with North Miami at Milander Stadium (Oct. 26) which will determine the District 13-8A champion. Krop fell to 1-7, 1-3.
“It’s really something because with such a young team, maybe a few months ago we don’t win a game like today,” said Hialeah head coach Gary Sanchez. “With no experience, they might’ve panicked over things not going well early on but now that we’re late in the season, they’ve gotten that experience and knew what needed to be done.”
And the first person Sanchez was gushing over was D’Shawn Trowers, who finished his productive day with 134 yards on 14 carries including a 60-yard scoring run in the second quarter and, with his team only up by three, a 15 yarder with four minutes left to put the game away.
“The coaches told me that I would have to just step up and find a way to help the team today and that’s what I tried to do,” said Flowers. “This was an important game for us and now we’re looking forward to next week.”
Older brother Marvin Flowers, normally the team’s wide receiver, stepped in to play quarterback and wound up completing 7-of-12 passes for 112 yards and a 40-yard scoring toss to Celestine Jai-Ayviauynn on the game’s final play.
“Here’s a young man who is a ninth grader and we basically asked him to step up and do what we would normally asked a senior to do today,” said Sanchez of D’Shawn Trowers. “He has a great future.”
▪ Palmer Trinity 56, Pinecrest Prep 0: The Falcons won on senior night with senior Nico Casares leading the way going 3-for-3 for 155 yards passing. Dylan Delewski had two interceptions, returning one for a 70 yard touchdown. Brandon Yanes chipped in with 5 carries and 180 yards rushing. JC Corbo finished with 2 catches for 110 yards and 2 receiving touchdowns. Senior offensive lineman Santi Messmacher had 1 carry for 8 yards. Junior kicker Andy Montana set a school record going 8-for-8 on extra points.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
▪ District 11-9A: Stoneman Douglas d. Monarch 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-19); MSD 15-8.
▪ District 12-9A: Western d. Cypress Bay 3-2 (25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 15-25, 15-7); Western: 19-6.
▪ District 13-9A: West Broward d. Pembroke Pines Charter 3-0 (25-18, 25-25, 25-9); WB: 19-6
▪ District 14-9A: Miami Beach d. Hialeah Gardens.
▪ District 15-9A: Ferguson d. Southwest 3-1 (30-28, 25-15, 23-25, 25-21): Grace Leremia 15 kills, 6 blocks; Melanie Cuervo 34 assists, 5 aces; Andrea Acevedo 26 digs, 5 aces; Ferguson: 22-5.
▪ District 16-9A: Palmetto d. Coral Reef 3-0; Palmetto: 21-3.
▪ District 14-8A: St. Thomas Aquinas d. Fort Lauderdale 3-0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-10); STA: 21-5.
▪ District 15-8A: Cooper City d. Nova.
▪ District 16-8A: Mater Academy d. Mourning 3-2 (32-30, 22-25, 26-28, 25-16, 15-12): Angeles Alderete 22 kills; Elaisa Villar 32 kills.
▪ District 14-7A: Northeast d. Dillard.
▪ District 15-7A: Carol City d. Northwestern 3-0.
▪ District 16-7A: St. Brendan d. Doral 3-1 (25-18, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22): Emily Diaz 14 kills, 16 digs; Julie Lentz 10 kills, 3 blocks; Nataly Hernandez 8 kills, 3 blocks; Valentina Mayz 27 assists, 4 digs; STB: 22-5.
▪ District 16-6A: Archbishop McCarthy d. Pompano Beach 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-9);
▪ District 12-5A: St. John Paul II d. Coral Springs Charter.
▪ District 13-5ACardinal Gibbons defeated Calvary Christian 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-20): Dylan Andrews 11 kills, 8 digs, 1 block, 1 assist, 7 service points, 2 aces; Caitlyn Faber 29 assists, 10 digs, 3 kills, 1 block, 6 service points, 1 ace; Jeyhlen Thomas 8 kills, 4 blocks; Gibbons: 18-9.
▪ District 14-5A: Mater Lakes Academy d. Monsignor Pace.
▪ District 15-5A: Ransom Everglades d. Gulliver Prep 3-1 (25-9, 16-25, 25-18, 25-17): Ellie Carrera-Justiz 29 kills, 20 digs; Dani Ortiz 36 assists, 12 service points, 5 digs; Mia Balestra 7 service points, 6 kills, 2 blocks; RE: .
▪ District 16-5A: Westminster Christian d. Key West 3-0 (25-16, 25-8, 25-20): Amanda Maier 12 kills; Sydney Bond 19 assists, 8 kills, 3 digs; Victoria Baiter 5 kills, 3 aces; Natalia Milo 5 assists; WCS; 23-5. 7th consecutive district championship for Westminster Christian.
▪ District 6-4A: Miami Country Day d. Sagemont 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16).
▪ District 7-4A: Riviera Prep d. Florida Christian; RP: 15-4.
▪ District 8-4A: Palmer Trinity d. Marathon 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-15): Samiyah Panjabi 5 kills, 3 blocks; Fiona McLaughlin 7 kills; Jessica Weber 7 kills, 1 block; Sofia Santamaria 2 kills, 2 aces, 18 assists, 4 digs; PTS: 18-5.
▪ District 8-3A: Divine Savior Academy d. Somerset Academy Key 3-0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-5): Fabiana Castro 11 kills; Isabella Mendoza 4 kills, 5 aces; Isabel Macia 24 assists; Belyssa Cruz 9 aces; Sofia Lugo 6 kills, 3 blocks; DSA: 21-1. 6th consecutive district championship for Divine Savior.
BOYS’ GOLF
▪ Freshmen just aren’t supposed to do what American High School’s Terry Moore II did earlier this week.
Moore II pulled off quite a feat when he finished tied for first for medalist honors in the District 23-2A tournament at Costa Del Sol with a one-over par 73 and then went out and defeated Columbus senior Justin Rodriguez on the first playoff hole to take home medalist honors. Even though his Patriots team did not advance, Moore II advanced individually to Monday’s Region 4 tournament at Weston Hills.
