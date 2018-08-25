Four Miami high schools receive grants for football equipment

Just 12 hours after recording a nice opening night road win against Miramar, there were more good news for the Northwestern Bulls football team Saturday morning.
That’s when the VICIS Foundation and representative Jared Green, son of NFL Hall of Famer Darrell Green, showed up at the school to present a nice-sized check to coach Max Edwards and athletic director Andre Williams as the players looked on.
The VICIS Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to helping high schools and youth leagues gain access to the latest helmets, other sports protective equipment and sports safety educational programs, was in town over the weekend to present checks totaling nearly $40,000 in sports safety equipment grants to Northwestern and three other schools: Central, Booker T. Washington and Norland.
With the Foundation’s goal of creating a positive impact on the safety of young athletes by enabling better access to the safest equipment available, each school received a $9,375 unrestricted grant to support their high school athletic programs.
“It’s a privilege and an honor to be able to provide grants to these phenomenal coaches and players so they can perform at their best moving forward,” said Jared Green, who played three seasons in the NFL with Carolina, Dallas and Oakland. “We believe that every athlete deserves access to the best protective equipment. We strive to assure young people from all socioeconomic backgrounds have the opportunity to enjoy contact sports safely and reach their full potential as athletes and people.”
Edwards added: “Just another fine example of an organization reaching out to demonstrate the importance of safety in the game to these kids. We are most grateful to VICIS for showing up here today and showing these kids how important they are.”
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Chaminade Madonna d. Carrollton 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-18): Amanda Allende 7 kills, 7 service points, 5 aces; Kenyce Johnson 12 service points, 4 aces, 8 digs; Briana Riahifar 8 kills.
▪ Divine Savior d. Gulliver Prep. 3-1 (25-15, 16-25, 25-15, 25-23): DS: Fabiana Castro 13 kills, 9 digs, 4 aces; Isabella Mendoza 14 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces; Isabel Macia 23 assists; Belyssa Cruz 25 digs; Sofia Lugo 4 kills, 3 aces. GULL: Carly Wood 35 assists; 8 digs, 1 block; Leah Boyd 9 kills, 4 blocks, 10 digs; Olivia Connor 10 digs, 4 kills, 4 service points. DS 2-0.
▪ Florida Christian d. Archbishop Carroll 3-0 (25-8 25-8 25-11): Madison Estape 13 points, 4 aces, 16 assists; Mikaela King 10 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs; Emily Ruiz 8 points, 6 aces, 6 kills, 6 digs. FCS 2-0
▪ Palmer Trinity d. Somerset Silver Palms 3-0 (25-5, 25-12, 25-11): Sofia Santamaria 7 aces, 1 kill, 5 assists, 4 digs; Samiyah Panjabi 3 kills, 2 blocks; Jessica Weber 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Julia Cohen 8 aces, 10 digs. PT: 2-0.
▪ Killian d. Varela 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-20): Kylee Jacquet 13 kills, Danielle Jimeno 7 kills; Ivanna Jorge 19 digs; Sophia Perez 14 assists, 3 aces.
▪ Ransom Everglades d. Pine Crest 3-1 (25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22)
▪ Plantation American Heritage d. Pace 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-22)
▪ Southwest Miami d. Braddock 3-0 (25-14 25-17 25-16): Maria Rodriguez 11 kills, 14 digs; Kitula Morales. 6 kills, 13 digs, 5 blocks; Debiese González 19 Assist, 2 aces, 4 digs.
