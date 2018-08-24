Miami Dolphins once again surprise a South Florida high school with football equipment

In its continuing effort to reach out to the high school football programs of South Florida, the Miami Dolphins organization was at it again this week when officials surprised the Booker T. Washington High School football team with equipment for its program.
The donated equipment included Junior Dolphins branded shirts, Gatorade coolers, blocking shields, medicine balls, ropes and cleats. The team also had the opportunity to hear from Dolphins alum and youth programs ambassador Twan Russell about the importance of teamwork and gratitude.
“When I got the call that this was going to happen I couldn’t tell the kids at first, but as a staff, we were all fired up and really motivated to be able to have an opportunity to gain some help,” Booker T. Washington head coach Tim “Ice” Harris said. “We just got better today with the equipment, with the cleats – we are grateful to the Miami Dolphins for being able to come out here and help us develop our student-athletes.
“This was an amazing experience. I wasn’t expecting it, so I’d like to thank the Dolphins a lot,” added Tornadoes senior linebacker Travis Pittman. “For me, I feel like the equipment is of better use for us when we’re getting prepared for a game, so that can help us.”
The donation to Booker T. Washington marked the third Junior Dolphins Equipment Donation this year. The Dolphins also made a donation to Miramar High School in May and Pompano Beach High School in July.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
▪ Reagan d. Terra 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-20): Sophia Ortega 16 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces; Wilnelis Giusti 19 assists, 11 digs, 4 aces; Veronica Spinelli 8 kills; Alanis Rodriguez 10 digs; Adriana de Cardona 7 assists.
▪ Florida Christian d. International Studies 3-0 (25-6 25-13 25-11): Gianna Ortiz 26 assists, 7 service points, 2 aces; Kaley Teijeiro 15 service points, 5 aces 3 digs, 4 kills; Kaley Walkland 7 service points, 4 aces, 7 kills
▪ La Salle d. I-Mater Academy 3-0 (25-5, 25-13, 25-10): Madeline Cannata 13 kills, 6 aces,7 digs; Andrea Fonte 5 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs; Kiara Alietti 6 digs, 1 ace; Adriana Medina 13 assista. LS 2-0.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons d. South Plantation 3-0 (25-6, 25-23, 25-21): Caitlyn Faber 12 kills, 13 assists, 3 blocks, 3 digs, 12 service points; Jenna Giaquinto 5 kills, 9 digs, 6 service points, 4 aces. CG 2-0.
▪ Coral Reef d. Varela 3-0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-16): Stefany Desroches 10 kills, 2 aces, 6 assists; Samantha Cartel 26 assists, 6 aces.
▪ Killian d. Southridge 3-0 (25-4, 25-11, 25-15): Kylee Jacquet 17 assists, Rachel Ibanez 8 aces; Amanda Garcia 3 kills; Jade Dominguez 2 kills
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
▪ Miami Springs 21, Miami High 36: Marcos Martinez 21:33 1st place, MS 1-0.
GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
▪ Miami Springs 19, Miami High 38: Aneth Castaneda 23:15 1st place, MS 1-0.
BOYS’ GOLF
▪ Ransom Everglades 169, Doral Academy 175, Riviera Prep. 179, MAST 194: RE – Eldon Spencer 37, Andres Aagaard 41, Sam Lindemann 44, Mihir Pabby 47; DORAL – Ernesto Perabeles 35, Giuliana Gomez 41, Alex Manas 46, Alex Nicopolos 53; RIVIERA – Jack Berrios 42, Alexandra Ragan 43, Juan DeAngulo 45, A.J. Hoynack- 49; MAST – Jack Costaregni 42, Ryan Earl 50, Michael Daire 50, Max Russo 52
▪ North Broward Prep 83, St. John Paul II 103 (5 holes, weather) Paul 20, Richards, 21, Baer 21, Wolf 21
GIRLS’ GOLF
▪ Lady Maverick Invitational at Grand Palms CC (12 holes, weather): Benjamin +5, Archbishop McCarthy +23, Sagemont +23, Ransom-Everglades +29, Doral Academy +36, Carrollton +47, Lourdes +53, Gulliver +63, Gulf Coast +67
Individuals: Daniella Spillert (Lourdes) -2, Taylor Roberts (McCarthy) -1, Phoebe Beber-Frankel (RE) -1, Hannah Foster (BEN) Even, Jennifer Lilly (McCarthy) +1, Kiley Malmberg (BEN) +1, Sarah Bequj (BEN) +2, Alexa Tiago (BEN) +2, Natalia Jimenez (McCarthy) +3, Carolina Swain (Carrollton) +3, Laura Lou (Sagemont) +3.
