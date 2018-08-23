A young Hialeah team made a big statement in its season opener against Miami Springs

What was supposed to be a close, tight contest between old rivals for an old trophy turned out to be anything but on Thursday night at Milander Stadium.

That’s because the T-Breds of Hialeah decided to come out and put a 42-0 beatdown on Miami Springs and take any drama out of what some thought might be a close game.

“Just a great job by a bunch of young kids coming out and taking care of business,” said first-year Hialeah coach Gary Sanchez. “What more can you ask of them? What a great start to the season, which is important when you’re young and trying to build some confidence early.”

The rivalry contest is the annual battle for the Mayor’s Cup and marked the fourth straight time Hialeah has taken home the trophy against Springs and the ninth time in the last 10 years.

Led by quarterback Ryle Aguila and running backs Ayviauynn Celestine and D’Shawn Trowers, Hialeah jumped all over Springs early and often.

Celestine’s 53-yard touchdown run just three minutes into the game got things going before Aguila got hot as he fired touchdown passes of 6 yards to Celestine and 12 yards to DeCarlo Donaldson as Hialeah took a 28-0 lead to the halftime break. Aguila went on to finish his night 10-of-16 for 154 yards and the two touchdowns while also running for one on the ground.

Trowers, who finished with 57 yards on 9 carries, scored from 10 yards out midway through the third quarter to make it 35-0 and get the running clock started.

The Hialeah defense got it done as well, holding Springs to just 58 yards of total offense while pitching the shutout.

“Things have been sliding around here in recent years and it’s time to start rebuilding the culture,” said Sanchez. “We’re working hard to re-establish the discipline which is a must around here, especially with so many young kids. Tonight is a good start but we’ve got a long road and long season ahead of us.”

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

▪ Lourdes d. Braddock 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-13): Sabrina Garcia 7 aces, 15 assists. Gaby Duque 6 kills, 2 blocks. Paige Erickson 5 kills.

▪ Palmer Trinity d. Everglades Prep. 3-0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-9): Sofia Santamaria 3 aces, 4 kills, 9 assists, 10 digs; Jessica Weber 5 kills, 3 blocks; Samiyah Panjabi 3 blocks, 3 kills; Abigail Cohen 6 aces, 1 kill, and 12 sssists

▪ Monsignor Pace d. Hallandale 3-0 (25- 12, 25-18, 25-15): Vanessa Perez- Robles 11 assists, 11 service points, 7 aces; Tabi Lins 6 kills, 5 digs; Alyssa Crespo 5 aces, 5 service points.

▪ Hialeah-Miami Lakes d. Homestead 3-0 (25-17 25-11 25-20): Samia Madlum 8 assists, 11 aces; Lianett Bulmas 3 kills 3 aces, 12 digs; Samantha Cuervo 7 kills.

▪ Doral Academy d. Monsignor Pace 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-20): Jiselle Wilson 14 assists, 2 digs; Melanie Moron 4 kills, 3 blocks; Tatiana Gutierrez 3 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs.

▪ TERRA d. MAST Academy 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-16): Allison Ferreira 18 kills, 5 aces; Isabella Valeriano 5 kills, 3 assists, 1 block; Amanda Palma 17 assists, 2 digs, 1 ace; Isabella Armas 9 digs, 2 assist, 2 aces

▪ Ferguson d. Coral Park 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-6): Grace Ieremia 15 kills 2 blocks, 6 aces; Oriana Otero 6 aces, 3 digs; Melanie Cuervo 25 assists, 5 kills, 2 digs.

▪ Cardinal Gibbons d. Douglas 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-20): Jenna Giaquinto 11 kills, 5 digs, 1 block, 5 service points; Caitlyn Faber 25 assists, 5 kills, 2 digs, 7 service points, 1 ace.

▪ La Salle d. Colonial Christian 3-2 (17-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 15-12): Madeline Cannata 13 kills, 6 digs, 6 aces; Isabella Falero, 9 kills, 13 digs, 9 aces; Natalie Zawadski 22 digs, 5 aces; Adriana Medina 32 assists, 4 aces.

▪ Westminster Christian d. Coral Shores 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-17): Trinity Gibson 9 kills, 3 service points; Victoria Baiter 9 kills, 3 aces, 12 service points; Amanda Maier 6 kills, 6 digs; Emily Matias 8 kills, 9 service points, 2 aces.

BOYS’ GOLF

▪ Archbishop McCarthy 158, Douglas 164: AM: Kade Cannon 36 (medalist); Hinesley 38, Lilly 39, Rodriguez 45; DOUG: Lee 38, Kuperman 41, Finn 42, Barone 43. (at Grand Palms CC)

▪ Ransom Everglades 153, Palmetto 166, Palmer Trinity 169, Westminster Christian 172, Gulliver Prep 174, Riviera Prep 213. Individuals: Eldon Spencer (RE) 35, Cameron Piedra (PT) 35, JP Mehu (WC) 35, Alexander Dalmau (GP) 36, Justin Rabin (P) 38 (at Deering Bay Yacht & CC).

GIRLS’ GOLF

▪ King’s Academy 188, North Broward Prep 172 (at Osprey Point GC) KA: Thomas 40, Pla 41, Hydman 48, Sadofski 57. NBP: Pearlman 55, Lowe 57, Miciotta 60