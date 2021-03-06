Pine Crest erases 8-point deficit in last minute of OT to win wild state championship

Amen Thompson walked to Pine Crest’s bench with a blank stare in the final minute of overtime at the Class 3A championship. He was all but resigned to defeat, the Panthers down eight with less than 45 seconds to go after blowing a 15-point, second-half lead.

Ausar Thompson and Leo Ghiloni sat on the bench, helpless and on the verge of tears. Both forwards had fouled out in the fourth quarter and they could only watch while Alachua Santa Fe stormed from behind against shorthanded Pine Crest.

Amen Thompson put his arm around his twin brother. He couldn’t have possibly envisioned the comeback the Panthers were about to spring to win 90-83 in double time. “I’m sorry, brodie,” he said.

“I,” Amen Thompson later admitted, “did not think we were going to win.”

Pine Crest’s six-man rotation was down to four. The Panthers’ 11-point lead in the last five minutes was gone. Santa Fe was already celebrating on the other side of the RP Funding Center, less than a minute from pulling off a stunning state-championship upset.

Thompson, who finished with 43 points, was out of sorts. He missed three straight threes, four straight shots and 1 of 2 free throws. He needed a lifeline.

“Their coach had to tell them to stop celebrating,” he said, “so I finally got into my groove on the three.”

Thompson hit a pull-up three-pointer to cut the Raiders’ lead to 73-68. Santa Fe missed two free throws. Thompson sliced right back to the rim and dropped in a finger role. The lead was down to 73-70. The Raiders missed two more free throws.

With 12.9 seconds left, Thompson looked into the crowd for his father and brother. He asked them what to do and they told him to shoot the three. He stepped into a pull-up again and drew a foul.

Thompson rattled in one free throw in and then another. His third clanged off the rim and wing Enos Carpio leaped for the rebound. He turned and shot, and his floater rimmed out, but Santa Fe couldn’t find Thompson. He rose and tapped the ball back to the rim, tumbling back to the ground through contact. He missed the first, but made the second and Pine Crest (21-1) forced double overtime.

Thompson only made one field goal in the second overtime. The Panthers’ core of five seniors -- including seldom-used forward Luke Fatovic -- scored 11 of Pine Crest’s 17 points in the final four minutes to win the Panthers’ fourth boys’ basketball state title.