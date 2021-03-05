Calvary Christian erases 12-point, second-half deficit to win state title in overtime

Dylan Canoville spun through the air, flushed home a 360-degree slam dunk, slapped the floor and then roared.

Calvary Christian Academy’s bench emptied as the final horn sounded and its state-championship comeback was complete.

Canoville’s teammates surrounded their senior leader beneath the basket at the RP Funding Center after Calvary Christian finally pulled out an overtime thriller against Spring Hill Bishop McLaughlin Catholic in the Class 3A championship.

It was the end of one of the most successful seasons in Calvary Christian history, but it was also only the beginning of what the Eagles want to accomplish. Canoville was the only senior to play in the 85-76 win. Calvary Christian has national aspirations and a back-and-forth win for its first boys’ basketball state title since 2017 was a necessity.

“It meant a lot. Right now, I’m kind of sad because I’m reminiscing through all we’ve been through,” Canoville said, and then he simultaneously started laughing and crying. “All of them have another year.”

It will be a year, once again, defined by the Eagles’ push for a national stage and they added a signature win to end Canoville’s final season.

Calvary Christian, ranked No. 29 in the nation by MaxPreps, battled back from a 12-point, second-half deficit and still trailed in the final 10 seconds before finally forcing overtime in Lakeland. The Eagles (17-7) had to weather a 33-point explosion from Bishop McLaughlin Catholic star Emanuel Sharp, and battle foul trouble for two of their stars to eventually win their second state championship.

A trio of star guards led the Calvary Christian at various points, as sophomore Carl Cherenfant and junior Gregg Glenn both picked up their fourth fouls in the third quarter before they took control of the offense down the stretch.

Junior Marvel Allen carried the offense through most of three quarters and led the Eagles with 21 points, then Cherenfant took over to finish with 18, including 14 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Glenn added another 15 points, included six in the final seven minutes before fouling out.

“We kind of just kept fresh legs up there,” coach Cilk McSweeney said. “Carl was able to take advantage multiple times, Marvel got a couple pull-ups in the lane and then Gregg kind of finished it off.”

With 10.2 seconds left, Sharp went end to end, twisted his way into the paint and finished through contact to put Bishop McLaughlin (22-7) ahead 76-75. Calvary Christian’s season would come down to one final possession.

Once Calvary Christian took the lead in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were content to play a low-possession game, pulling the ball out and letting either Allen, Cherenfant or Glenn pick out a mismatch to attack.

With the season on the line, Cherenfant wanted to make the officials make a decision. It was a tightly officiated game, so Cherenfant went downhill and crashed to the basket to draw a whistle with 3.4 seconds left. He went 1 of 2 at the line and the state title game went to overtime tied 76-76.

“I just wanted to attack the basket,” Cherefant said, “and make the ref have to make a choice.”

Calvary Christian won the jump ball to start overtime, then ate up more than a minute before turning the ball over. Canoville, though, stripped Sharp at the top of the key and found Cherenfant in transition. Cherenfant drew another foul and hit two free throws to give Calvary Christian a 78-76 lead.

The Eagles shut out Bishop McLaughlin in overtime by shutting down Sharp. The shooting guard was the only player to shoot in overtime and he went 0 of 4 from the field. He was the only player to score for the Hurricanes in the final 4:06.

“I think they just ran out of gas and we never gave up,” McSweeney said. “We wanted it more.”