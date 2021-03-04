Thompson twins power Pine Crest into first boys’ basketball state title game since 2012

Amen Thompson didn’t even need to wait for his feet to hit the floor or for a chance to survey the court to know where his twin brother would be. The star wing skied for a rebound on one end of the floor and Ausar Thompson raced down to the other. The Thompson show was on for Pine Crest.

It’s a play they work on sometimes in practice, albeit usually just when they’re fooling around. Amen Thompson will grab a rebound and, before he even lands, he’ll fling a pass to the other end to his brother for a breakaway dunk. About halfway through the second quarter Thursday, they got to break it out in the Class 4A semifinals. Ausar Thompson lined up a highlight-reel dunk, took a few steps and soared to the rim for a two-handed, tomahawk jam. The Panthers were rolling to a 68-47 win against Titusville Astronaut in Lakeland.

“We do that at practice as like a joke,” Amen Thompson said. “It just happened we did it four times this game.”

The Thompsons combined to score the first 16 points for Pine Crest (20-1) and finished with 45 of the Panthers’ 68 in their first final four appearance since 2012. Ausar Thompson finished with 27 points, four rebounds and five assists, and Amen Thompson finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Ausar Thompson finishes a tough reverse off the feed from his brother. They've combined for 39 and @PineCrestBasket leads 51-28. pic.twitter.com/dvwSFaz1pD — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) March 4, 2021

The 6-foot-4 twins, who are both ranked in the top 50 of the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2022, have Pine Crest on the brink of its fourth state title and first since 2012.

The Panthers, ranked No. 11 in the nation by MaxPreps, will return to the RP Funding Center on Saturday to face Alachua Santa Fe in the 4A championship.

“We just calmed down and started playing our game, and that’s defense,” coach Ike Smith said. “Once we got a couple runouts, a couple steals, we got the lead a little bit and we had control of the game after that.”

It took more than five minutes for Pine Crest and the Thompsons to find their game.

Late in the first quarter, the Panthers trailed 7-5 before Ausar Thompson finally ignited them.

The star wing stepped around a screen and canned a pull-up three-pointer to put Pine Crest ahead 8-7. The floodgates were open. Astronaut (26-4) answered with a short jumper, but guard Ben Brodsky launched an outlet pass to Thompson for a breakaway dunk five seconds later to put the Panthers ahead for good 10-9.

On the next possession, Pine Crest forced a miss, and wing Eros Carpio grabbed the rebound and flung another outlet pass to Thompson for a breakaway dunk. Just before the end of the quarter, Amen Thompson went to the line for two free throws and missed both, but Ausar Thompson stole the ball in the backcourt and hit a turnaround fadeaway jumper at the buzzer to send the Panthers into the second quarter ahead 15-9. Amen Thompson then started the second quarter by connecting on an alley-oop to his brother.

After a 1-of-10 start, Ausar Thompson’s five straightf field goals put Pine Crest in control. Seven of the Thompsons’ 13 assists went from one brother to the other.

“We’ve been playing with each other since third grade, so I think I know this dude pretty well,” Ausar Thompson said. “We shared the womb together.”

The second half became showcase for the four-star guards. They connected for multiple alley-oops and piled up nearly a dozen dunks. In the final two minutes, the twins punctuated the blowout with two more highlights.

First, Amen Thompson drew the defense and fired a lob to Ausar Thompson for another alley-oop, then Amen Thompson capped the win with a reverse slam in transition before the Panthers emptied their bench.

Final: Pine Crest 68, Astronaut 47. Amen Thompson punctuates the blowout with an alley-oop to Ausar Thompson and @PineCrestBasket is headed to the state championship for the first time since 2012. pic.twitter.com/sJ22wL4G7s — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) March 4, 2021

Carpio, Brodsky, forward Leo Ghiloni and the Thompsons spent the final seconds sitting alongside one another on the sideline. It’s a familiar feeling for the five starters, who have played together on varsity since the Thompsons were in eighth grade and Carpio, Brodsky and Ghiloni were all freshmen.

This weekend, their run in Fort Lauderdale will finish. The Thompsons want to make sure their seniors go out as champions.

“We’ve been playing with these dudes for four years,” Ausar Thompson said. “At first, it was a little shaky ... but it’s the chemistry, I feel, so I’d love to win a championship with these dudes.”