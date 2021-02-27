Four-peat complete: Heritage girls win defensive struggle for 4th straight state title

American Heritage coach Greg Farias reaches for Tatyana Wyche (2) as she cries and her sister Taliyah Wyche (22) cheers after defeating Palm Bay in the FHSAA Girls Basketball 5A Finals in Lakeland, Florida, Saturday, February 27, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Everyone on Plantation American Heritage’s sidelines bounced up and down in synchronicity as the final seconds ticked away on the Class 5A girls’ basketball championship Saturday at the RP Funding Center. They were “the toughest four minutes” of Greg Farias’ career, he later said, and they were almost over. He couldn’t wait until they were. Once again, it was about time to celebrate.

Sydney Shaw leaped into Farias’ arms when the 41-36 win against Melbourne Palm Bay was complete. Taliyah and Tatyana Wyche rushed to their father, and Bennett Wyche wrapped each one of his arms around their 6-foot-2 frames. He was wearing a customized shirt with each of his daughters’ faces printed on it.

The Wyche twins, his T-shirt proclaimed, are “double trouble.” It touted the post players as three-time state champions. It’s time to make new ones. American Heritage’s four-peat is complete.

“It’s the perfect way to end your high school career,” Tatyana Wyche said. “My last game is our best game.”

The Wyche twins won state championships in each of their four seasons with the Patriots. Guard Daniella Aronsky, the third senior in the starting lineup, finished her career with four straight, too.

Before those three began high school, American Heritage had never won a state title. Now the Patriots are one of only 19 teams with four.

To get there, American Heritage (25-2) first had to weather its ugliest performance of the postseason. The Patriots won their 5A semifinal Thursday by 37 points and won their first four playoff games by an average of 31.3.

At halftime Saturday, American Heritage was tied 17-17 and it trailed 20-17 midway through the third quarter after a 9:48 scoring drought. The Patriots had no choice but to win with their defense.

“I’m OK with grind out,” Farias said. “That’s the style of basketball that we believe in.”

In the preseason, Farias proclaimed this as his most talented team yet. The Wyches both signed national letters of intent with the Florida Gators last year. Shaw has had a scholarship offer from the Miami Hurricanes since she was in middle school. Joey Delancy, another junior, already has an offer from the FAU Owls.

American Heritage had the ability to win with high-level shot making. Farias still emphasized a culture of defense, though. It was what had helped less talented teams win the last three championships.

With the offense struggling, Shaw told her coach she understood. Even after the long drought, the Patriots only trailed Palm Bay by three and they retook a 29-24 lead at the end of the third by holding the Pirates to just seven points in the quarter.

“If we didn’t buy into the system of playing defense and playing hard,” Farias said, “we would’ve lost that game.”