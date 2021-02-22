Cardinal Gibbons, Westminster Christian reach region finals with close wins in girls’ soccer

The match lived up to the hype. In a battle of two strong soccer programs, Cardinal Gibbons edged visiting American Heritage 3-2 in overtime in a Class 4A region semifinal on Friday.

Deborah Bien-Aime scored the winner in the 97th minute.

Gibbons, coached by Margo Flack, beat the Patriots for the fourth straight time in the post-season (twice last season and twice this season). A younger Heritage squad has no seniors; so it returns everyone next season.

In their latest encounter, Savannah Hydes scored in the 14th minute with the assist to Nyema Freeman to give Heritage a 1-0 lead. Gibbons evened things in 46th minute when Heather Astle scored off a cross from Samantha Fuini.

The Patriots (7-3), coached by Cindy Marcial, regained the lead in the 52nd minute on a goal by Freeman on a free kick, but Gibbons responded again as Sydney Polivka scored off a corner kick by Madison Rivard in the 76th minute to force overtime.

Gibbons (9-2-1), which reached the state final the past two seasons, travels to Gulliver on Tuesday in a region final. Last season the Chiefs beat Gulliver 1-0 in a region final. Gulliver defeated Key West 2-0 in a region semifinal Friday to assure a rematch.

Class 3A Region Semifinal: Westminster Christian 2, Palmer Trinity 1: Tied at one, Nina Silva scored the winner with about 12 minutes to play, and keeper Juliana Pineiro made two big saves late to seal the victory.

Alyssa Espinosa opened the scoring in the 10th minute for the Warriors (9-4-1). Palmer scored the equalizer with less than 20 minutes remaining.

Westminster hosts Miami Country Day in a region final on Tuesday.

Class 7A Region Semifinal: Palmetto 3, Coral Gables 0: Kyara Ormazabal 2 goals and 1 assist; Catherine Green 1 goal and 2 assists.

In a region final on Tuesday, Palmetto (9-2-1) plays Cypress Bay, a 4-1 winner over Naples-Gulf Coast.

Class 3A Region Semifinal: SLAM 1, Miami Country Day 0: David Ruiz scored the winner midway through the first half.

In a region final on Tuesday, SLAM will host Westminster Christian, a 3-2 winner over Ransom Everglades.

Class 7A Region Final: Miami High 46, Naples-Gulf Coast 30: Janay Quinn 15 points, 3 steals, 3 assists; Kiara Cruz 13 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds; Danajah Peterson 11 points, 10 rebounds.

The Stingarees play Palm Beach Lakes in the state semifinal on Friday. Palm Beach Lakes beat Boca Raton 59-44 in a region final to also qualify for state.

2021 McDonald’s High School All-American Nominees include: Gianna Conterio (Somerset Academy-South Homestead); Jaiyah Harris Smith (Norland); Samara Spencer (St. Thomas Aquinas); Lindsey Weingard (Dr. Krop); Ja’ Leah Williams (Blanche Ely).

GMAC Tournament Finals: Braddock 19, Columbus 2: WP Carlos Colunga 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 8 K, BB, 2 HBP; Jonathan Gonzalez: 4-4, 2B, 2 Runs, RBI; Daniel Verez 2-3, HR, 3 Runs, 6 RBI, BB; Ozzie Martinez 2-2, 2B, 2 Runs, 3 RBI, BB; Jean Baldoquin 1-3, HR, R, 3 RBI, BB, K.

GMAC Tournament Semifinal: Braddock 13, Coral Reef 6: WP Christopher Churchman; Kader Rabagh 2-4, 3B, 5 RBI, BB; Daniel Verez 2-2, 2 Runs, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB; Manny Souffrain 1-3, 2 Runs, RBI, BB.

Coral Reef 9, Killian 5: WP Anthony Florio 2 Innings Pitched, 0 Runs, 2 Ks; Ryan Scarry 1-3, HR, BB, Run, 2 RBI; Nicolas Garcia 2-3, BB, SB, Run; Chris Williams 1-3, 2B, BB, 2 RBI.

Coral Reef 9, Hialeah 1: WP Trevor Hancock 3 IP, 1 Run, 3 Ks; Nicolas Garcia 2-3, 1 BB, 3 SB, 2 Runs, 1 RBI; Chris Williams 2-4, 2 3Bs, 2 Runs, 1 RBI.

Doral 6, Miami Christan 3: WP Evan Demurias 5 IP, 9 K, 1 Run; Jean Zambrano save; Jake Santos 2-3, 1 RBI; Marco Franco 1-2, 1 RBI, Anthony Bordone 1-2, 2 Runs. Doral 1-0-1.

Palmetto 10, Miami High 0: WP Grant Kavalir (1-0); Luca Arenado 1 for 3, HR, 2 Runs, 2 RBI; Gabriel Vega 2-3, 2 runs; Javier Cabeza 1-2, 2B, 1 Run 1 RBI; Justin Chen See 1-2, 2 runs. Palmetto 2-1.

Pines Charter 6, Coral Springs Charter 4: CSC: AJ Prendergast 5 IP 10 K, 0 BB, 1 Earned Run (76% strikes); Killian O’Niell 1-3, Double, 2 RBI; Anthony Giglio 1-1, 1 BB, 1 HBP.

Riviera Prep 13, Somerset South 2: Nick Flowers 2 HR, 5 RBI; Eric Fernandez 3-3 Double 3 Runs, 1 RBI, 2 IP 5 Strikeouts; Marc Quarrie RBI Double. Riviera Prep 2-0.

Riviera Prep 11, Everglades Prep 1: DJ Flowers 3-3, 2 RBI; Yohanny Vazquez 2-3, Double, 4 RBI; Eric Fernandez 1-1, 3 Runs; Marc Quarrie RBI Double. RP 1-0.

South Miami 18, Homestead 0: Michael Mujica 2-2, 2B, 4 Runs, 4 RBI; Steven Medina 3-3, 2B, 3 Runs, 1 RBI; Enrique Alvarez Jr. 2-3, 2 Runs, 5 RBI; Johan Hidalgo 2-2, 2 Runs, 3 RBI, 2B.

Archbishop McCarthy 5, American Heritage 3: AM: Leila Hernandez 2-3; Isabella Chenet 1-3, 1 RBI; Alexa Vorachek 1-2, 1 RBI; WP Chantalle Guillou, CG 7 innings, allowed 3 runs on 5 hits with 4 strikeouts. AH: Halle Roach 3-3.

Flanagan 11, South Broward 0: WP Sana’a Hernandez allowed four hits and no walks with two strikeouts for the shutout. She also helped her cause with two hits and a walk. Genesis Rubio moved from center field to first base. Her first time covering the bag, she excelled. Rachel Nunez with a big hit to right field.

Girls: Gulliver Prep 6, Oxbridge 1: Winners: No.2 Jayden Jagolinzer 8-3; No.3 Mia Suarez 8-3; No.4 Lia Fletcher 8-6; No.5 Tori Hagenlocker 8-2.

Girls: Western 4, Coral Springs 0: Top performer: Nikola Robinson.

Boys: Western 5, Coral Springs 1: Top performer: Brayden Engelhard.

Girls: Hialeah Gardens 59, Miami Springs 21, South Miami 6: Angelica Pagtakhan 1st in 100, 200, 4x100 relay. Mariana Zapata 1st in Triple Jump, 4x100 relay. HG 2-0.

Boys: Hialeah Gardens 88, Miami Springs 40, South Miami 28: Alejandro Riano 1st in Triple Jump and 4x100 & 4x400 relays. Marcos Fernandez 1st in 4x100 & 4x400 relays. HG 2-0.

Girls: Palmetto 18, Gulliver 8: Vanessa Serrano 5 goals, 3 groundballs; Emily Polo 4 saves; Gabi Rousseau 2 goals, 2 groundballs; Samantha Berlan 2 goals, 1 assist, 1 groundball; Chelsea Nicastri 2 groundballs, Emma Behar 3 goals, 1 groundball, 4 draw controls.

Girls: Pine Crest 18, American Heritage 3: AH: Jordyn McCullough 2 goals, 4 draw controls; Laura Mikkelsen 1 goal; Uliana Petlyakov 1 shot; Jaiden Bomar 8 saves.

Girls: Miami Country Day 12, Palmer Trinity 1: PT: Goalie Valentina Erigoyen 17 saves; Clare Lewis Battaglia 1 goal, 6 shots, 7 groundballs.

Boys: St. Thomas Aquinas 17, Boca High 14: Luksa Vlasic 8 goals; Dylan Chaimowicz 10 saves.

Boys: St. Thomas Aquinas 18, Riviera Beach-Suncoast 9: Nick Santarsiero 6 goals; Dylan Chaimowicz 5 goals.

Boys: S. Thomas Aquinas 21, Boca Raton-St. Andrews 8: Ayden Castillo 20 saves; AJ Castillo 5 goals, 5 assists; Gio Franco 5 goals.

The Miami Herald All County teams for Fall sports are on the Miami Herald website.

