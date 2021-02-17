American Heritage, Cardinal Gibbons, McCarthy, Pines Charter girls’ soccer; CSHS wrestling

American Heritage had a very good Tuesday.

The Patriots girls’ soccer team won its 4A region quarterfinal, defeating North Broward Prep 2-0.

Photo Courtesy American Heritage girls' soccer

Savanah Hydes had a goal and an assist, and Romi Witek also scored. Diana Pon added an assist. Keeper Sophia Garcia recorded the shutout. The Patriots field no seniors.

Cardinal Gibbons also won its 4A region quarterfinal Tuesday, beating visiting Jensen Beach 4-0. Sydney Polivka scored twice, and Macy Berg had a goal. Deborah Bien-Aime collected one goal and two assists.

Photo By Photoyou4life Courtesy Cardinal Gibbons girls' soccer

That sets-up the much anticipated showdown between these two very good soccer programs on Friday as Heritage (7-2) travels to Gibbons (8-2-1) in a region semifinal.

The 2020 state runner-up Chiefs beat Heritage in the district finals this season and in last season’s region semifinal.

Photo By Photoyou4life Courtesy Cardinal Gibbons girls' soccer

Girls’ basketball

American Heritage beat Okeechobee 57-27 in 5A region semifinal.

Taty Wyche had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Joey Delancey and Sydney Shaw each had 11 points.

The Patriots (22-2) travel to Norland on Friday in a region final. Norland beat Central 58-34. Okeechobee finished 14-3.

More girls’ soccer

Class 6A Region QF: Lourdes 9, North Miami 0: The defending state champion Bobcats (9-2-1) are getting into their post-season groove.

Alexa Sanchez had two goals and two assists, and Olivia Izquierdo added two goals and one assist. Samantha Diaz, Coco Aguilar and Tessa Abreu each had a goal and an assist. Sophie Perez and Olivia Borroto also scored, and Jilli Diaz registered two assists.

Lourdes plays Doral Academy on Friday in a region semifinal.

Class 5A Region QF: Pines Charter 1, TERRA 0: Francesca Brito scored her 13th goal of the season, which proved to be the winner off an assist by Katelyn Fernandez. Keeper Lyah Guzman recorded the shutout.

In a region semifinal on Friday, the Jaguars (7-4) will travel to Archbishop McCarthy, which beat Westland Hialeah 10-0.

This is another good battle. In the past three post-season games against each other (this season’s district final, last season’s district final and last season’s region semifinal), the Mavericks beat Pines Charter each time in a shootout.

Class 7A Region QF: Coral Gables 1, South Dade 0 (OT): Sophomore Mariana Gutierrez scored the winner in the 8th minute of the first 10-minute overtime. Senior keeper Chase Bagnall-Koger posted the shutout.

Coral Gables plays Palmetto Friday in region semifinal.

Class 7A Region QF: Naples-Gulf Coast 2, West Broward 1: Kayla Master scored the lone goal for the Bobcats (7-3-2). It was her 13th goal of the season, and she scored in each game she played this season (eight games).

Cypress Bay, which beat Dr. Krop 7-3, will play Gulf Coast (12-3-4) on Friday in a region semifinal.

Wrestling

It’s a good thing Dan Jacob teaches math, because the type of numbers he’s recorded in his impressive wrestling coaching career takes some counting.

Jacob, a long-time wrestling coach at Coral Springs High School, has totaled 557 wins, 90 losses and 2 ties to go along with 15 district titles and three regional championships.

He began his coaching career with the Colts in the 1988-89 season. Since then, John Moran won a state title, and Eric Albarracin was a state runner-up to name a few. Albarracin is actually one of the top MMA coaches in the world, and he has been recognized for that. When in town, he visits Coach and talks to the CSHS wrestlers.

Jacob is again at the helm of the Coral Springs High School wrestling program in challenging 2020-21 times, and a familiar face is by his side: long-time assistant coach Henry “Hank” Johnson.

Johnson, an artist, wrestled for Jacob in 1988-89. He returned to coach with Jacob in the 1990-91 season, and the two have been a coaching tandem ever since.

Photo Courtesy Coral Springs High School wrestling

To continue the tradition, Johnson’s son, Raiden, wrestled for Jacob, too. Raiden was a five-time state qualifier with three region titles and a runner-up finish.

Raiden, who went 200-20 (with 10 of those losses at state), wrestled as an eighth grader for Coral Springs Charter and graduated from Ascend Academy Charter, competing for the Colts in between.

Jacob, who wrestled for Coach Gary Freis at Fort Myers High School and graduated from Florida State University, is also a former athletic director at CSHS.

This shortened season, because of the pandemic, no dual meets for the Colts, but they are competing in Class 3A districts at Western on Friday.

Boys’ lacrosse

Gulliver Prep 19, Palmetto 9: GP (2-0): Ryan Noyes 6 goals, 1 assist; Tyler Cancio 2 goals, 1 assist; Max Hersowitz 3 takeaways, 6 groundballs; Wyatt Kraft 14 saves. PLM (0-1): Dylan Weinberg 6 goals.

