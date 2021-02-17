Cypress Bay saves penalty shot as time expires to upset unbeaten Krop in region quarters

Time had run out on Dr. Krop’s season, but one kick could extend. One penalty kick, with no time remaining, could force extra time in Ives Estates. One save could keep Cypress Bay from a meltdown in the final seconds of the Region 4-Class 7A quarterfinals.

Moises Jena lined up with the ball placed at the dot. Kevin Lass stood across from him. Everyone else stood strewn across Orange Bowl Field at Ives Estates Park. Some clasped hands to their heads. Some knelt on the turf. One of Dr. Krop’s most successful seasons in history was at stake. Cypress Bay’s run of trips to the region semifinals was, too. Finally, Jena picked out a side and Lass waited to react. The senior shot to his right and the goalkeeper dove to his left, and knocked it away. The referee blew his whistle. Cypress Bay was going back to the Region 4-7A semifinals after a heart-pounding 1-0 win.

“I don’t even know. I’m really shocked,” Lass said. “I wasn’t expecting an ending like that, but it happened and I had to pull up for the team.”

Lass’ last-second save preserved a shutout and Cypress Bay’ impressive streak of consecutive wins in the region quarterfinals. Cypress Bay, which has won five state championships since 2011, has now advanced to at least the region semifinals in 12 straight seasons dating back to 2010.

Cypress Bay (8-3-1) will face either Flanagan or Gulf Coast in the region semifinals Saturday after upsetting the No. 40 team in the nation, according to MaxPreps.

After a goal by senior Roger Freites in the first 15 minutes, Cypress Bay spent most of Wednesday in control of the region quarterfinal. Dr. Krop (8-1-1) only put one shot on goal in the first half and three in the second, with most of its best scoring chances coming on shots from well outside the box.

As time ticked away, Dr. Krop kept sending all 11 players — including the goalkeeper — up across midfield and threatening Cypress Bay. In the last minute, Dr. Krop senior Edward Chalarca ripped a shot in the box and Lass turned away one of the Dr. Krop’s best opportunities.

There was no time left when Dr. Krop set up for its final free kick of the game. Cypress Bay committed a handball right in front of Dr. Krop’s bench and the referee informed everyone the ensuing free kick would be the final play of the game. Dr. Krop senior Jeremy Nichols launched a free kick from beyond midfield into the box and Cypress Bay senior Mourice Muvdi reached up and hit the ball with his hand. Dr. Krop’s season would come down one final penalty kick.

“He’s a really good player, had a great game, but I don’t know what happened,” Cypress Bay coach Colin Ilgner said. “He lost a little mercury in his brain.”

It came down to a 1-on-1 showdown between Jena and Lass, who play together with the Weston FC development academy.

“He plays for my team,” Lass said, “so I know where he’s going to go.”

Lass anticipated the shot to his left and dove in front of it. The ball bounced back across the goalmouth and Dr. Krop did deflect in an apparent game-tying goal, but the final whistle blew as soon as Lass made the save. Time had expired, the referee explained to frustrated Dr. Krop players and coaches, and the extra play allowed ended once the penalty failed.

The loss ended an unbeaten season for Dr. Krop shy of the region semifinals once again. Dr. Krop, which reached a region championship in 2019, has only been to the region semifinals four times in school history.

Cypress Bay, meanwhile, is back where it almost always is. Even after an ugly three-goal loss in the District 13-Class 7A championship Feb. 4, Cypress Bay is only two wins away from another trip to the final four and only four away from another state title.

“We’re going to come back again stronger,” Lass said. “We can’t let one of those games get to our head and come back stronger, harder and show them who we really are.”