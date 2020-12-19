Unmatched: St. Thomas Aquinas beats Edgewater for record 12th state football championship

Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas stands alone.

Few programs in the entire country have been as consistently excellent as St. Thomas Aquinas. No high school currently has more players in the NFL. Now, no team in Florida has as many state championships.

The Raiders won their record 12th state title Saturday and it was a vintage St. Thomas Aquinas effort. The Raiders got just enough on offense and wreaked havoc on defense to beat Orlando Edgewater, 31-21, and win a second straight Class 7A championship in Tallahassee.

The latest title — the Raiders’ fifth in seven years and their ninth since 2007 — breaks a tie with Jacksonville Bolles for the all-time Florida High School Athletic Association lead.

It happened despite Edgewater outgaining them by more than 161 yards and despite their quarterback going just 8 of 15. For the second straight year, they rode star running back Anthony Hankerson and trusted their loaded defense to make timely plays.

Hankerson, now a junior, ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, and St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1) scored 17 points off five Eagle turnovers to win despite giving up 498 yards.

It was a rematch of the 2019 7A championship and it played out almost the same way. A year ago, Edgewater pushed the Raiders to the wire and St. Thomas Aquinas only escaped with a five-point win on an interception in the end zone as time expired. The Eagles led at halftime in the 2019 game before the Raiders unleashed the read-option combo of Hankerson and star quarterback Zion Turner to rally, and win a state title.

Edgewater (8-3) had a chance to do the same this year. St. Thomas Aquinas opened the game with a six-play, 56-yard drive and a 4-yard touchdown run by Hankerson for a 7-0 lead, but the Eagles otherwise held them scoreless until the final minutes of the second quarter. Edgewater tied the game on a touchdown run by star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. with 6:52 left in the half and then forced the Raiders to punt.

The Eagles started a potential go-ahead drive with a direct snap to star wide receiver Christian Leary, who signed a national letter of intent with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday. Last season, he torched St. Thomas Aquinas for nearly 150 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and he picked up 18 on this play before he ran into Jaydon Hood on the left sideline. The star middle linebacker, who signed with the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday, pried the ball out of Leary’s hands to set up the Raiders at Edgewater’s 28-yard line. Two plays later, Hankerson made a cut, broke one tackle, and then kept his balance as another defender undercut him to sprawl into the end zone and give St. Thomas Aquinas a 14-7 lead with 2:52 left in the half.

Five plays into their next drive, the Raiders defense did it again. Eagles quarterback Canaan Mobley overthrew Leary on a bubble screen and star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows, who also signed with Michigan this week, grabbed the ball with one hand, spun away from a tackler, and ran back 46 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead. Only a 48-yard pass from Mobley to Edgewater running back Isaiah Connelly and another touchdown by Baxter to trim the lead to 21-14 at the half kept St. Thomas Aquinas from burying the Eagles.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

In the second half, Hankerson kept coming and the Raiders got two more takeaways in the fourth quarter to close out the win.

With 6:17 left, Edgewater faced a fourth-and-1 situation at St. Thomas Aquinas’ 3 and again ran a direct snap to Leary. This time, outside linebacker Derrieon Craig met him at the line of scrimmage and ripped the ball out of his hands. He ran out to about the 30-yard line, crossed his arms and stared into the crowd at Doak Campbell Stadium.

A fumbled snap by Leary at the Raiders’ 12 with 3:39 left was the final touch. Tyreak Sapp, who signed with the Florida Gators, pounced on the loose ball, then found a whiteboard on St. Thomas Aquinas’ sideline. He scribbled out a message.

“Ball game,” he wrote, “2020 champs.”