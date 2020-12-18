American Heritage jumps on Rickards early, rides defense to fifth state championship

Plantation American Heritage wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II (10) catches the ball in the endzone over James S. Rickards High School defensive back Kameron Bell (9) during the first half of the Class 5A State Championship at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday, December 18, 2020. dvarela@miamiherald.com

A mob swarmed around Oronde Gadsden after the wide receiver skied and plucked a second-quarter touchdown catch out of the air and over the outstretched arms of a Tallahassee Rickards defensive back. Plantation American Heritage had waited three years for a state championship and it was starting to feel real.

It was the final score of a near-perfect first half for American Heritage and Gadsden’s touchdown, caught in the back corner of the end zone on the Patriots’ sideline at Doak Campbell Stadium, was worth celebrating. American Heritage trusts its defense. With 21 first-half points, the Patriots were well on their way to a 24-6 victory in the Class 5A championship.

American Heritage (11-2) shut out Rickards (9-2) in the first half, and rolled to its fifth state championship and first since 2017. The Patriots held the Raiders to 150 yards in the first half and Rickards missed two field goals to send American Heritage into halftime with a commanding 21-0 lead.

The Patriots, ranked No. 23 in the nation by MaxPreps, only allowed more than 20 points in a game twice all season. Offense was occasionally a challenge for American Heritage, but the Patriots got three big plays to build their insurmountable lead.

First, star running back Mark Fletcher exploded up the middle for a 46-yard to flip the field and eventually punched in a 2-yard touchdown to put American Heritage ahead 7-0 midway through the first quarter. On the Patriots’ next drive, wide receiver Nick Whitton burned Rickards’ secondary and quarterback Blake Murphy found him for a 49-yard touchdown on third-and-16 to go up 14-0 in the final seconds of the first. In the second quarter, star athlete Vinson Davis returned a punt 62 yards to set up Gadsden’s 3-yard touchdown catch with 5:28 left.

On defense, American Heritage had two sacks and six tackles for loss in the first half to keep the Raiders out of the end zone, even after the Patriots lost a fumble at their own 28-yard line with 1:07 left in the half.

Rickards did score just 1:07 into the second half after a 57-yard kick return by Raiders athlete Greg Turner Jr., but American Heritage held Rickards to 55 yards after giving up the touchdown to Raiders quarterback Michael Townsend.