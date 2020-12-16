Defense continues to be American Heritage’s identity as it aims for fifth state crown

A lot has changed in 2020.

But one important thing remained the same at American Heritage.

The school that produced Brian Burns, Tarvarus McFadden, Nesta Silvera and Pat Surtain II can still play dominant defense.

A new wave of defensive stars led by senior safety James Williams, a University of Miami commitment, and juniors Marvin Jones Jr. and Earl Little Jr. have been the driving force in American Heritage’s drive for a fifth state championship.

The Patriots (10-2), who won four state titles from 2013-2017, are back in the Class 5A state final and will face first-time state finalist Tallahassee Rickards (9-1) Friday at 7 p.m. at Florida State University’s Doak Campbell Stadium.

“Defense has been the identity for a while around here,” American Heritage coach Pat Surtain said.

“The offense was having some struggles early on, but the one factor we knew we could count on every day was our defense showing up and giving us a chance to win.”

American Heritage has recorded 53 sacks this season, and held its five playoff opponents to 9.6 points per game.

The Patriots also held three-time reigning Class 3A state champion Chaminade-Madonna to three points in victory and Class 3A state finalist Jacksonville Trinity Christian to three points in defeat.

Trailing 13-3 last week in the state semifinals, Heritage’s defense shut out Tampa Jesuit in the second half allowing its offense to rally for the victory on Christopher Maron’s field goal as time expired.

Williams, who has 64 tackles, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, brought a playmaking presence to a talent-rich secondary responsible for 12 of the Patriots’ 15 interceptions this season.

Junior Jacolby Spells is also among the state’s best Class of 2022 recruits, whom Surtain noted as one of the squad’s most improved since switching from receiver to cornerback.

Sophomore Daemon Fagan leads the unit with four interceptions.

But much like Surtain’s son did in recent years, though, the offspring of former NFL standouts have become leaders on the defensive side of the ball.

Little Jr. (2 interceptions), a junior, and Brian Blades II (1 interception), a senior, have each become lockdown cornerbacks.

But one of the stalwarts has been Jones Jr., a junior defensive end who is tied for the team lead in sacks (11) with sophomore David Vadala (23 tackles for loss).

“He has the ability to be special and he’s still learning,” Surtain said. “You look at his stature with room to grow. His best football is ahead of him. Once he really learns the position and all the nuances of it, the sky’s the limit for him.”

The Patriots will try to slow down a Rickards offense led by senior running back Deandre Francis (168 carries for 1,166 yards and 12 touchdowns) and junior quarterback Michael Townsend (100 for 179 passes for 1,273 yards, 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions).

Most of Rickards’ top recruits are on the defensive side as well led by senior cornerback Malik Franklin, a South Alabama commitment. Seniors Trevon Riles (164 tackles, 6 sacks), Alvin Bell Jr. (8 sacks, 58 tackles), Terrance McPherson Jr. (7 sacks, 85 tackles, 11 for loss) and Kameron Bell (6 INTs including a clincher last week in state semifinal win over Dunnellon) are among the Raiders’ top playmakers.

“We’ve been riding (our defense) the whole year,” Surtain said. “We know we’re gonna have to ride them again in this game.”