Cardinal Gibbons hoping to solidify status as perennial state championship program

The spoils have been great in recent years for South Florida’s best football programs.

Seven Miami-Dade and Broward County schools — St. Thomas Aquinas, American Heritage, Miami Central, Miami Booker T. Washington, Miami Northwestern, Chaminade-Madonna and Champagnat Catholic — have won multiple state championships since 2012.

This week, it could be Cardinal Gibbons’ turn to join the party.

The Chiefs (7-1), who won their first state title in 2018, will try to win their second when they face one of the state’s premier programs in Jacksonville Bolles on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

But the Chiefs have proven they belong among the state’s best.

Gibbons has made it to the regional finals or further each of the past four seasons. Last season, the Chiefs lost their bid to win back-to-back titles in that round against eventual champion Booker T. Washington.

But this season despite a limited schedule because of COVID-19, Gibbons scored its first victory against rival St. Thomas Aquinas. And last week, the Chiefs crushed four-time state champion Cocoa 45-15 last week to advance to the state final.

Gibbons earned a No. 25 national ranking per MaxPreps as a result.

“Our kids deserve it,” said Gibbons coach Matt DuBuc, who is in his fifth season as head coach and 18th year with the program. “We’ve had good consistency on our coaching staff. It helps when you have coaches that are loyal to the school and loyal to the program.”

Three seniors who signed with colleges on Wednesday have been crucial to Gibbons’ success.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Edge rusher Jah-Mal Williams, a Cincinnati commit who has two sacks in five games, has helped anchor a defense which has held opponents to 15 or fewer points in all seven of their wins this season. Seniors Jack O’Keeffe (10 tackles for loss, 4 sacks) and Jertavis Black (4.5 sacks) and juniors Mason Thomas (six sacks, 15 tackles for loss and one interception) and Trayvon Brown (65 tackles) also lead the defensive front.

Gibbons has eight interceptions and 28 passes defensed as a team, led by junior Isaiah Farris (3 interceptions) and seniors Ty Jones and Hugo Silsby.

Senior quarterback Brody Palhegyi (78 of 125 passes for 884 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs) has been protected well by an offensive line at the heart of Gibbons’ prolific offense. Senior tackle Anthony Earle, a 6-3, 309-pound FAU signee, has anchored the unit along with his brother, Michael, center William Spicer, tackle Jackson Crozier, Gabe Espineira and Connor Blake. The Chiefs did not allow a sack in their past two games.

The major playmaker is wide receiver and Clemson signee Troy Stellato (26 catches for 325 yards and 5 touchdowns).

Gibbons can also run the ball (1,268 yards combined in 8 games) behind sophomores Kamari Moulton and Torrence Miller and junior Davon Kiser.

Bolles (10-2) is led by outside linebacker Caden Fordham, an N.C. State commitment.

Senior tight end/defensive end Justin Cayenne (6-3, 225), a Pennsylvania commit anchors both lines and is joined on defense by junior tackle Hayden Schwartz (66 tackles, 13 for loss, 3 sacks).

Bolles’ offense is led by senior quarterback Gunner Boree (79 of 145 passes for 1,405 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs), junior running back Kade Frew (202 carries, 1,368 yards, 15 TDs) and senior receiver Davis Ellis (40

“[Boree] looks a little like Tim Tebow in that he likes to run and he’s got a good receiver to throw to,” DuBuc said. “They’re big up front. They’ll be a challenge. There’s no guarantees of course, but we’ve done a good job this season again being the underdogs.”