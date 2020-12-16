Chaminade blows 16-point lead, falls on last-minute TD to Trinity Christian in title game

Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna’s historic run of success is over.

Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy erased a 16-point halftime lead against Chaminade-Madonna, then scored another touchdown on fourth down in the last minute to win the Class 3A championship 25-22 and end the Lions’ three-year championship streak.

Chaminade-Madonna (8-2) falls one win short matching the Florida High School Athletic Association record for consecutive state titles.

The Lions’ defense played a dominant first half in Tallahassee before Trinity Christian Academy responded after halftime with 17 consecutive points. Chaminade-Madonna’s offense was nonexistent throughout most of the championship game, leaving the Lions helpless at Trinity Christian (12-1) rallied at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Star running back Thad Franklin, who signed a national letter of intent with the Miami Hurricanes earlier Wednesday, ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, but the rest of Chaminade-Madonna’s offense combined for just 111 yards. For most of the second half it was even worse.

Each of the Lions’ first three drives in the second half were three-and-outs. They combined for just 14 yards on those possessions. Steadily, the Conquerors clawed back and eventually they took the lead with 6:56 remaining.

Marcus Burke, who signed with the Florida Gators on Wednesday, beat the Chaminade-Madonna secondary and hauled in a 51-yard, go-ahead touchdown. A little more than six minutes later, the star wide receiver pulled in another go-ahead touchdown with 48 seconds left to end the Lions’ streak.

Burke finished with seven catches for 144 yards, and 114 of those came after halftime.

For the first half, Trinity Christian had no solution for Chaminade-Madonna’s defense. In the first half alone, the Lions combined for three sacks, four tackles for loss, an interception, a safety and a strip-and-score by linebacker Dylan Reid. Chaminade-Madonna went into halftime ahead 16-0 despite just 92 total yards and only 16 in the second quarter.

Franklin scored early, the Lions got a safety out of a bad snap on a Conquerors punt and then Reid pulled the ball away from Jordan and raced 55 yards in the other direction for a touchdown. Otherwise, Chaminade-Madonna could only lean on its loaded defensive line to keep Tirnity Christian in check.

Across the second and third quarters, Chaminade-Madonna totaled just 28 yards and the Conquerors found solutions at halftime. They opened the second half with a nine-play, 61-yard touchdown drive to cut the Lions’ lead to 16-7 and then they added a field goal early in the fourth quarter to trim the lead to 16-10. The Lions didn’t even pick up a second-half first down until Burke put Trinity Christian ahead in the final seven minutes.

With 78 yards to go and the championship on the line, Chaminade-Madonna put together one drive — even if it wasn’t pretty. Franklin ran for 28 yards on six carries, fellow running back ran for 20 on three carries and star quarterback Jaylon Tolbert only attempted two passes, completing both to Michael Edwards for a total of 32 yards. With 3:30 left, Franklin took a direct snap at the Conquerors’ 1-yard line and punched in the go-ahead touchdown.

It was too much time, even against the Lions’ defense. Trinity Christian raced across midfield and started to stall out inside Chaminade-Madonna’s 30. On third down, Jordan threw an out to athlete Kaleb Killian and star cornerback Brian Dilworth, who’s orally committed to the Auburn Tigers, nearly picked it off. The Lions were one play away from winning again.

Jordan, who’s committed to the Bowling Green Falcons, set his sights on Burke one more time and fired one more pass. Once more, the receiver put the Conquerors ahead.

Chaminade-Madonna’s final drive stalled out near midfield. The clock ran out as Trinity Christian sacked Tolbert on fourth down. The Lions’ chance to make history was gone.