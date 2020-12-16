Columbus football teammates will stay together after selecting the Miami Hurricanes

Together, the two of them stood up and made the sign of the “U” with one hand each.

Columbus teammates for the past four years, Jabari Ishmael and Ryan Rodriguez will continue to do so for the next four years and they won’t be going far to do it.

Each was armed with their pens in hand and hats on their respective tables Wednesday morning and stayed true to their early commitments and signed on to play for the University of Miami Hurricanes.

After helping lead the Explorers to their first state title a year ago, 2020 was a much different experience for both as COVID-19 restrictions not only prevented them from being able to defend their title (when Columbus chose to “opt-out” of the state series last September) but could not take advantage of the multiple visits to various schools that normally comes with being highly recruited because of the travel restrictions.

So the Canes certainly benefited from that, not that either player was ever going anywhere else anyway.

“I chose UM because it’s close to home, and I wanted to be near my mother,” said Ishmael, a four-star 6-5, 228 defensive end that had offers from everywhere including Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Oregon, Auburn and Michigan. “I’ve been a UM fan all my life, I was born here, been a UM fan all my life and grew up loving the Canes so this is a dream come true for me.”

Perhaps a dream come true for his father as well. Vic Ishmael is the strength-and-conditioning coach on Manny Diaz’s UM coaching staff and was there for the signing ceremony in the school’s open courtyard.

“I let him make his own choice and I knew I had to do it that way,” said Vic Ishmael when asked if there was any influence on his part during the process. “The main reason for that was that Jabari’s the one that has to live the experience so it was his choice. I simply did not want to put any pressure on him because if I make the decision for him and it turns out not to be a good experience, then that comes back to me.

“As his father, I just wanted to inform him and educate him on the multiple opportunities that he had. I’m certainly very happy and proud that he has a chance to go to school for free and get his education which most kids don’t get that opportunity.”

Rodriguez is a 6-3, 280 pound offensive lineman who head coach Dave Dunn was able to move back and forth between center, guard and tackle but is being projected by the Canes at the center position.

“It came down to UM, Louisville and Wake Forest but, of course, I couldn’t make any visits so that made it an easy decision,” Rodriguez said. “From the beginning I’ve always been a UM fan. They treated me really well, like family and I’m happy to be a part of it going forward.”

Also with tables during the signing ceremony were two other Explorers, long-snapper/tight end Francisco Castro who signed with Arkansas and tight end Gus McGee who will head west to play for San Diego State.

All four players are not actually done with their high school careers yet.

That’s because even though Columbus opted out of the state series, the Explorers still had a great season, entering the Tri-County Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the 8A Gold Division and will take on No. 3 Deerfield Beach in the championship game Saturday at 7 p.m. at Traz Powell Stadium.

“All four of those young me are just so mature kids and there was a reason why Ryan and Ish were captains of this team so I’m excited for all of them because they earned every bit of the success they are going to have in the future,” Dunn said. “Just a remarkable day for them considering the so many obstacles there have been to overcome this year because of the pandemic. Whether it was recruiting, practice, cancellations, whatever, they handled it like men.”

MIAMI SPRINGS’ HILL SIGNS WITH FIU

After helping lead the Miami Springs football program to its most successful season since 2013, Hawks defensive back Demetrius Hill was duly rewarded Wednesday afternoon when he signed his letter of intent to play for Butch Davis and the FIU Panthers next season.

Hill also proved to be an unselfish player as well. When Springs’ starting quarterback went down to injury early on, he was forced to take over the offensive controls for the Hawks in addition to playing his cornerback position.

“I’m just really excited to be headed to FIU,” Hill said. “They first started showing interest in me last April and never came off me. I can’t wait to get there.”

Springs coach Mario Montoya said: “The ultimate unselfish player. He really didn’t want to play quarterback because he really wanted to concentrate on his cornerback position but did it anyway because he knew it gave our team the best chance to win. FIU is getting a good one.”