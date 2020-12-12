St. Thomas Aquinas pulls away from Bloomingdale to reach state title with record in sight

A new record is in sight. St. Thomas Aquinas is once again a win away from a state championship.

The Raiders pulled away from Valrico Bloomingdale in the second of the Class 7A semifinals Friday to win 37-14 in Valrico and reach the state title game for the third straight year.

St. Thomas is heading back to the 7A state championship game. Raiders take down Bloomingdale 37-14 and Jason Taylor gets an ice bath along the way pic.twitter.com/hBiTPnP7y4 — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) December 12, 2020

St. Thomas Aquinas will face Orlando Edgewater next Saturday in Tallahassee in a rematch of the 2019 7A championship. With a win, the Raiders could set a new Florida High School Athletic Association record with 12 state championships. Jacksonville Bolles will also for its 12th straight title Thursday when it faces Cardinal Gibbons in the Class 4A championship at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Star running back Anthony Hankerson ran for three touchdowns and the St. Thomas Aquinas defense forced Bloomingdale quarterback Tre Simmons into four turnovers, including a costly fumble near the goal line early in the second half.

Star quarterback Zion Turner and running back Corey Reddick also scored touchdowns for the Raiders, who will try to repeat as 7A champions after they pulled out a narrow win in 2019.

Last year, Edgewater had a chance to win on the final play of the game in Daytona Beach, heaving a pass into the end zone as time expired, but former wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, who’s now playing for the Georgia Bulldogs, intercepted the desperation pass.

While the Raiders (7-1) lose stars every year and restock their talent, the heart of the offense is still the same, with Turner and Hankerson leading St. Thomas Aquinas. Last year, they helped make history by leading the Raiders to their record-tying 11th championship. This year, they’ll have a chance to help St. Thomas Aquinas stand alone in Florida history.

Next week, the Raiders will be in a familiar place against a familiar foe with a chance to make history.