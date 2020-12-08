The Wyche twins are hoping to lead American Heritage to a fourth state title in a row

The American Heritage Patriots are double trouble for opponents.

Heritage, which has won three consecutive state titles — the longest active streak in Florida — are led by the 6-2 Wyche twins, Taliyah and Tatyana, who have signed to play for the Florida Gators.

Taliyah averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds last season. Tatyana averaged 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The brain of the Heritage roster is Daniella Aronsky, a 5-7 senior who has a 5.35 GPA and a 1499 SAT score. Aronsky, who has committed to play Division III ball at Atlanta’s Emory University, averaged 10 points and 10 assists last season.

“She had a 6-to-1 assists-to-turnover ratio,” Heritage coach Greg Farias said. “The twins say they owe Dani dinner for life.”

Heritage also added three transfers, all juniors: 5-9 Sydney Shaw (Miami Country Day); 5-7 Emani Theodole (Miami Country Day); and 5-9 Joey Delancey (Nova).

Shaw, who averaged 14 points and eight assists last season, has recruiting interest from Miami, Indiana and others.

Theodole, who averaged 10 points, suffered a knee injury recently and her availability is in doubt. She’s getting recruiting interest from Lehigh and Lafayette.

Delancey, who averaged 12 points, is being recruited by Temple and Boston College.

“This is the best talent we’ve had,” Farias said. “But I don’t want to jinx it. We’re trying to get chemistry with the three new girls.”

Meanwhile, Pompano Beach Ely, the reigning state champs in Class 6A, could be even better this season, according to coach J.R. McNabb.

The Tigers return three starters from last season’s team, including Miami Hurricanes recruit, Ja’Leah Williams, a 5-9 senior point guard.

Williams averaged 18.0 points, 8.1 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 5.1 steals to lead Ely to its first state title since 1992.

“She’s an explosive, high-energy, two-way player,” said McNabb of Williams, who has made a strong comeback since back surgery in May of 2019. “She makes everyone better.”

Ely’s two other returning starters are 5-8 junior guard Michiyah Simmons and 6-1 junior forward Zaria Blake. Mya Kone, a 6-1 junior forward, is back after missing last season due to knee surgery.

“She’s one of the best juniors in the country,” McNabb said.

In addition, super sub Mikhia Lumsdon is back. The senior guard made the game-winning layup in last season’s 55-53 state-semifinal win over Winter Haven.

“She’s our best leader,” McNabb said.

Janessa Kelley, a freshman shooting guard, is another Ely player to watch. And Gianna Corbitt, another Miami Country Day transfer, will be back next season after she recovers from knee surgery.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Westminster Academy, which lost 50-33 to Miami Country Day in last season’s 3A regional final, returns 5-10 senior shooting guard Emma Wallhoff and 5-7 junior point guard Claire Erickson.

Wallhoff, a Southern Mississippi recruit, averaged 17.1 points last season, earning honors as the Broward Player of the Year.

Erickson averaged 13 points last season, making first-team All-Broward.

The Lions also have eighth-grader Lena Girardi, daughter of Phillies manager Joe Girardi; and 6-2 sophomore forward Taelyn Carey, the sister of 2020 NBA draft pick Vernon Carey Jr.

Taelyn Carey transferred from University School.

“This is the most solid team we’ve had,” said Lions coach Shannon Wallhoff, who is also Emma’s mother.

▪ Cardinal Gibbons, which went 25-4 last season while advancing to the Class 4A state semifinals, returns Sharale McCormick, a 5-10 senior wing who made first-team All-Broward and committed to NCAA Division II Flagler College.

▪ Western guard Taja Stephens, a 5-8 junior, made third-team All-Broward last season and has been getting college interest.

Girls’ soccer

▪ MAST (1-0-1) 4, Miami Springs 0: Elisa Huget 2 goals, 1 assist; Sophia Flack 1 goal, 1 assist.

▪ Palmer Trinity 1, Gulliver Prep 0: Jessica Leathe 1 goal, Scarlett Baur 1 assist.

Football

▪ Krop (4-1) 28, Bradock 21: Senior running back Nehemy Neptune ran for a career high 201 yards on 19 carries and 1 TD. Senior star QB Jake Golan added 2 more TD’s and 175 yards. Schnider Pierre led the lightning with 9 tackles and 2 TFL’s and a FF and Shai Mompleshair had 12 tackles and 2 TFL with 2FF.

Boys’ basketball

▪ Braddock 68, Ferguson 56: Braddock: Santos 22, Paz 13, Torres 9, O. Sanchez8, Morell 7, Perez 7, A. Sanchez 2 . FER: Guajarado 12, Pichardo 11, Gomez 8, Jieafa 8, Jean 6, Chacon 4, Lemus 3, Fraile 2, Morilb 2 . BRAD three-pointers: O. Sanchez 2, Morell 1, Paz 1, Torres 1, Santos 1; Reb: Santos 8, O. Sanchez 8, Perez 5, Torres 5 ; Asst: Paz 7, O. Sanchez 4; Steals: O. Sanchez 5, Paz 2. Halftime: BRAD 36-18; Record 1-1.

▪ Braddock 51, South Dade 43: Braddock: Paz 15, O.Sanchez 9, Santos 8, Bensallam 6, Perez 3, Williams 3, Torres 3, A. Sanchez 2, Mirabal 2. South Dade: Brodi 11, Green 10, Wright 8, Moore 8, Herendaz 4, Henry 2. Braddock three-pointers: Paz 3, O. Sanchez 1, Torres 1, Williams 1; Reb- O. Sanchez 5, Perez 5; Asst- Paz 5; Steals- Santos 5, O. Sanchez 4. Halftime: Brad 28-15; Record 2-1

▪ Krop (1-0) 65, ATM 37: Krop: Gabriel Gaspard 19 points; Alejandro Caripidis 16; Braxton Lee 12. ATM: Alan Ramos 11; Noah Smith 8.