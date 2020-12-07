The Westminster Academy basketball programs poised to make playoff runs for title

She thought he was “kind of arrogant” — at first.

Two-and-a-half decades later, Shannon and Ehren Wallhoff are married and part of an intriguing basketball story at Westminster Academy.

Ehren, who is 6-5, was a junior at Stetson University when 5-7 Shannon arrived on a recruiting visit. Later, when both were part of their respective Stetson basketball teams, Ehren walked Shannon home from a social gathering, and the rest is blissful history.

“He kept walking me around, saying he had a class in my building,” Shannon said with a laugh.

Fast forward to present day, and Shannon, 44, is in her 12th season as Westminster Academy’s coach of the girls’ team. Ehren, 47, is in his 18th season as the Westminster Academy boys’ coach. And their eldest daughter, Emma, is the star of the Westminster Academy girls’ team, a 5-10 senior guard who has signed to play at Southern Miss University.

Ehren, a Westminster Academy graduate, had held the school scoring record of 2,223 points for about 25 years. But he is now No. 3 on the list, passed up by two of his former players: Zach Scott, now at McNeese State; and Chase Johnston, now at Stetson.

Emma holds the school’s scoring record for girls’ basketball.

As players, Ehren and Shannon were known as shooters.

“I couldn’t jump over a paper clip,” Ehren joked.

As coaches, Shannon can still beat Ehren in a game of H-O-R-S-E – “she can drain 50 three-pointers in a row,” he said. But Ehren has the edge over her in coaching state titles (3-0).

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Those state titles came in a row — 2017 to 2019 — and the Lions boys last season lost in the regional semifinals, 70-61, to eventual Class 3A champ Boca Raton St. Andrew’s.

This season, Westminster Academy is led by 6-11, 190-pound Ben Middlebrooks, regarded as perhaps the second-best junior in Broward, trailing only Calvary Christian’s Gregg Glenn.

Middlebrooks, who averaged 18.1 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks last season, has more than 20 college scholarship offers, with Florida and Auburn at the top of his list. He was a freshman starter on Westminster’s most recent state champs, in 2019.

The Lions also boast 6-5 junior shooting guard Aidan Abell, who averaged 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds last season; 6-9, 260-pound post Jaylan Carey, whose oldest brother (Vernon) was drafted by the NBA this year; and 6-5 senior forward James Nichols, who averaged 26.5 points last season at Highlands Christian.

All three of those players are getting D1 scholarship interest, with Carey having the most upside.

The Lions are an exceptionally tall team, but their success could come down to 6-foot junior point guard Kam Ramarrasan, who transferred in from Coral Springs Charter.

As loaded as the Lions are this season, it is that way throughout Broward County, which continues to dominate the state in boys’ basketball.

For 10 consecutive years, Broward has won at least one state title. And for the past seven seasons, Broward has brought back multiple titles each year, a total of 19 during that stretch.

In 2020, Class 4A Stranahan won its second straight state title, and Miramar took home the 7A trophy. In addition, Dillard finished second in 6A, and Pembroke Pines Charter came home as the 5A runners-up.

With the 2021 state championships, set for March 3-6 in Lakeland, it’s expected that Broward will field numerous contenders: Westminster Academy, Sagemont and Calvary Christian in 3A; Stranahan, North Broward Prep and Pine Crest in 4A; Pembroke Pines Charter (5A); Dillard (6A) and Miramar (7A).

THIS AND THAT

▪ Calvary Christian, which finished 21-8 last season, has several Division I prospects, led by 6-8 junior wing Gregg Glenn, who has offers from LSU, Florida State and Florida, among others. Taylor Hendricks, a 6-10 junior forward, is another standout, and he is joined by 6-5 sophomore guard Marvel Allen; 6-6 sophomore guard Carl Cherenfant; 6-6 senior guard Dylan Canoville; and 6-4 junior guard Tyler Hendricks.

▪ Pembroke Pines Charter is led by Geoffrey Sprouse, a 6-1 junior guard who has an offer from Florida Gulf Coast.

▪ North Broward Prep is led by 6-8 junior Justin Abson, who last season averaged 15.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. He has offers from Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson.

▪ Monarch boasts promising 6-4 sophomore point guard Kellen Cashman. Three seniors — Logan Cashman, Nazih Chehade and Marcus Laneaut — add experience.

▪ South Plantation, which finished 3-19 last season, has a new coach in Derek Felder, and the team should be much improved. Felder, 35, is a former South Plantation player who was an assistant at Deerfield Beach the past four seasons. His top player is 6-3 senior wing Kiya McQueen, who averaged a double-double last season.