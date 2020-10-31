Western wins shootout against Plantation as Broward high school football finally returns

Adam Ratkevich, the entire Western roster and, really, all of Broward County waited months for a day like Friday. More than 11 months after the last Broward County public school finished 2019 season, a full calendar of high school football returned to the county Friday and Ratkevich knew his Wildcats’ matchup with Plantation could be the perfect way to usher in the start of this long-delayed 2020 season.

Western entered the weekend as the No. 3 public school team in Broward, according to the MaxPreps rankings. The Colonels entered as the No. 2 public school team in the county. Both sides expected it to be a heavyweight clash in and it lived up to the billing as the Wildcats won a 55-41 shootout in Plantation.

“It was just nice to be out here playing football again,” Ratkevich said. “We knew that this could be a high-scoring affair.”

The final numbers were staggering, even though the game ended 4:43 early because of lightning in the area. Both quarterbacks threw for more than 240 yards. Both teams scored at least seven touchdown and each scored one on defense. The two sides combined to punt just three times across a marathon evening, which included a nearly two-hour lightning delay following the opening kickoff at the PAL Football Stadium Complex.

Western opens the second half with a pick six. Omar Simpson runs it back 55 yards and the Wildcats push the lead to 34-20. pic.twitter.com/O0hvwOzeIF — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) October 31, 2020

Western quarterback Collin Hurst went 19 of 28 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and added 32 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Colonels quarterback Cedquan Smith went 30 of 44 for 267, three touchdowns and an interception, and ran for 31 yards on 12 carries.

Wildcats running back Joey Vega ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, and added a 37-yard catch. Plantation wide receiver Jacolby George, who is orally committed to the Miami Hurricanes, played through an injury and caught nine passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, and ran for a touchdown on an 8-yard reverse.

Western (1-0) totaled 564 yards. The Colonels (0-1) totaled 461. The Wildcats kept Plantation at bay with a series of timely fourth-down conversions and one important onside kick.

“It was key to have that type of confidence in your offense to know in clutch situations like that,” Ratkevich said.

After the long delay in the first quarter, Western raced down the field for a five-play, 47-yard touchdown drive, capped with an 8-yard run by Vega. The Colonels answered, though, with a 13-play, 65-yard drive, with Smith finding running back Carlington Armstrong for a 6-yard touchdown to put Plantation ahead 7-6.

After the Wildcats’ only punt of the game, the Colonels pushed the lead up to 14-6 on a touchdown run by George. With a chance to create even more of a cushion, Plantation couldn’t get Western off the field. The Wildcats marched to the Colonels’ 22-yard line and faced a fourth-and-13, but a miscommunication in Plantation’s secondary left wide receiver Jullian Lewis wide open in the end zone and Hurst found him to cut the Colonels’ lead to 14-13.

Miami commit Jacolby George scores on a reverse and adds the extra point (he's the kicker, too). Plantation leads 14-6 early in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/dJQAV8XJM3 — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) October 31, 2020

Western opened the game 3 of 3 on fourth downs. Two of the fourth-down attempts resulted in touchdowns. On the third, the Wildcats ran for a touchdown on the very next play.

The second came on Western’s next drive, when Hurst found wide receiver Fred Killings for a 10-yard gain on fourth-and-6 to set up Vega’s second touchdown and put the Wildcats ahead for good at 20-14. They followed it up with an onside kick and Hurst led a six-play, 57-yard drive to push the lead up to 27-14 on his 2-yard touchdown run.

Western took a 27-20 lead into halftime and Plantation never pulled any closer. Every time the Colonels cut the Wildcats’ lead to a single score, Western answered with a touchdown. Every time the Wildcats stretched the lead to two touchdowns, Plantation put together an answer.

The Colonels’ best chance came with 7:13 left in the fourth quarter. Plantation had just committed a turnover on downs and Western, holding a two-score lead, was ready to seal the victory. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Colonels edge rusher Josh Glaze picked off Hurst and ran it back for a touchdown to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 48-41.

Vega quickly dashed Western’s hopes at a comeback. On the first play of the Wildcats’ next drive, Vega burst up the middle for a 65-yard touchdown run, putting the final touches on the 55-41 win.

“I could’ve fit a bus through that hole. It was fantastic — no linebacker, no safety in sight,” said Vega, who finished second in the fastest man competition at Miami’s Paradise Camp in 2019. “Blocking was just really key tonight.”