Deerfield Beach football team shuts out Monarch to capture the District 12-8A title

For the fifth consecutive year, the Deerfield Beach football team can call itself district champs.

Led by senior running back and Florida State commit Jaylan Knighton, the Bucks defeated Monarch 41-0 for the District 12-8A title at Coconut Creek High on Friday.

Knighton rushed for 113 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 69 yards, including a 57-yard scoring pass from Xavier Restrepo off a fake punt.

The victory also earned the Bucks (6-2, 3-0 district) their 23rd district title in the 49th season of the program. It was also the 23rd consecutive victory over a district opponent.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In the Bucks’ three district wins this season, they outscored their opponent 154-6.

Monarch (6-3, 1-2 district) played without talented quarterback Peter Zamora, who broke his right collarbone in a loss to Boca Raton two weeks ago. He had thrown for 2,170 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Deerfield now leads the series 8-1 and has won five in a row against the Knights, while outscoring them 206-7.

Derohn King, who was the Bucks’ starter early in the season before Pratt took over, scored on a 1-yard run as the third quarter expired for the 41-0 lead

“We wanted to just go about our business as we always do,” said Deerfield coach Jevon Glenn, in preparation for Monarch. “We never let any game be too big or too low. We treat them all like they are very important.”

The first half opened and closed with Bucks senior quarterback and Tulane commit Michael Pratt scoring on touchdown runs.

The second score came on an 8-yard run up the middle by Pratt that completed a 77-yard drive in eight plays taking just 1:22 off the clock. The conversion failed as Deerfield went into the half with a 27-0 lead.

Pratt’s first touchdown was a 1-yard run for a 7-0 lead with 9:24 left in the first quarter.

Between Pratt’s scoring, Knighton had touchdown runs of 14 and 2 yards. He had 111 yards on 14 carries at the half.

Up 27-0 at the half, Pratt’s night was complete as he finished 7-of-9 passing for 66 yards. He also rushed for 49 yards on five carries.