Luke Clanton leads the American Heritage golf team to win at the 2A Region 4 tournament

The American Heritage golf team got the top spot at Tuesday’s 2A Region 4 golf tournament at The Savanah’s Golf Club in Merritt Island, Par 72.

The Patriots finished with a team score of 284, and they were led by medalist and tournament champion Luke Clanton.

▪ American Heritage (284): 1 - Luke Clanton, 68; T3 - Jude Kim, 71; T3 - Leo Herrera, 71; T6 - Jonathan Mourin, 74; T15 - Gabriel Hegerstrom, 78.

▪ Archbishop McCarthy (303): 2 - Cade Cannon, 70; T10 - Brett White, 76; T10 - Justin Lilly, 76; T22 - Terry Moore, 81; T40 - Andrew Bergsveinsson, 87.

▪ North Broward Prep (318): T6 - Sean Richards, 74; T13 - Chase Ruge, 77; T28 - Anthony Trudel, 83; T33 - Marcus Kallor, 84; T37 - A.J. Aquino, 85.