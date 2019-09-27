Deerfield Beach football team routs Boca Raton to win its fourth game in a row

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

A slow start by Deerfield Beach eventually led to bad ending for its opponent.

The Bucks then took advantage of numerous big plays to rout the visiting Boca Raton Bobcats for 49-6 in a District 12-8A game on Friday.

The Bucks (4-2) have won four in a row after the opening the season 0-2 against a pair of nationally ranked teams. Deerfield has outscored their opponents 190-6 during the streak.

The Bucks also have scored 40-or-more points in four consecutive gamed for the fifth time in school history.

Senior quarterback Michael Pratt, a transfer from Boca Raton and Tulane commit, passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns to power Deerfield. He has 10 touchdowns in his four starts this season.

Pratt finished his night with a 60-yard scoring pass to Maryland commit Deajuan McDougle with 2:08 left in the third. McDougle completed his night with five receptions for a school-record 226 yards and three touchdowns.

“We so much talent on offense,” Pratt. “No one has been selfish, and we want to keep it that way. For myself, I still need to make better reads and work on my timing.”

Backup junior quarterback Marquise Pierre also threw a scoring pass of 45 yards to Jamarion McDougle with 5:48 left

Leading only 7-6 after the first quarter with the lone touchdown coming on a 40-yard run by Jaylan Knighton, the Bucks scored 21 second-quarter points for a 28-6 lead at the half.

The touchdowns came on a 82-yard reception from Pratt to McDougle, a Phillip O’Brien 64-yard interception return and a 20-yard scoring pass from Pratt to Xavier Restrepo.

Boca’s touchdown with 4:02 left in first quarter, which snapped the Bucks’ 12 consecutive quarters without allowing a point.

Deerfield Beach has a bye week next before hosting Spanish River on Oct. 9.