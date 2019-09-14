University fends off late rally from Western to win meeting between Broward powers

Honoring Broward’s top athletes and coaches Top athletes and coaches of Broward County were honored during the 2019 Miami Herald Athletic Awards ceremony Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Signature Grand. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Top athletes and coaches of Broward County were honored during the 2019 Miami Herald Athletic Awards ceremony Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Signature Grand.

It turned out to be a closer and tighter finish than they expected.

But in the end, University School, in a big showdown of Broward County powers, showed just enough resolve at the end to hang on and knock off Western 14-9 before a packed house at Western High School on Friday night.

University held a comfortable 14-2 lead with just more than four minutes left when the Wildcats offense, having struggled all night, suddenly came to life and put on a furious rally to nearly pull it out.

Taking over on their own 24-yard line with 4:14 left trailing by 12, Western, ranked No. 6 in the Miami Herald’s Top 20 South Florida poll, appeared dead in the water.

But freshman quarterback Collin Hurst, who replaced ineffective starter Cedquan Smith in the second quarter, put on a show.

Thanks to his 19-yard scramble on fourth-and-7 at midfield and a remarkable 10-yard touchdown run, Hurst led his team on a nine-play scoring drive to cut the U. School lead to five with 1:48 left.

After the Wildcats burned their timeouts and forced a Sharks punt, a 65-yarder by Brandon Inniss, they were still stuck at their own 20 with 1:08 left and no timeouts.

But Hurst kept flinging it and scrambling his way downfield. A 32-yard pass to Kauran St. Louis put Western (2-1) at the University 14 with 30 seconds left. Faced with a fourth-and-3 at the seven with 12 seconds left, his pass in the right flat to Jayson Salkey was broken up by Warren Sweeney.

“A really big win for our program,” said University coach Daniel Luque, whose team was ranked No. 12 in the Herald poll, “especially beating a big-time playoff team on their field. It almost kind of felt like a playoff game tonight. It was definitely a playoff atmosphere with a big crowd. We were fortunate to make one more play than they did at the end and came up with the win.”

University took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter on a 25-yard pass from quarterback Nick Vattiato to Inniss and made it stand up into the fourth.

The worst part for Western is that the play should’ve never happened. Faced with a fourth-and-8 at the Western 35, the Sharks were in punt formation. But when the Wildcats were called to too many players in the huddle, they sent the offense back out on the field for a fourth-and 3.

They never even had to risk the fourth down gamble. Western was inexplicably called for 12 men on the field again, giving University an automatic first down. Vattiato and Inniss made them pay for the mistake on the next play.

Still clinging to a 7-2 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Sharks offense, which struggled for most of the night against a tough Wildcats defense, got one more big play.

That’s when Vattiato, about to take off on a scramble, at the last second tossed a pass in the left flat to Deion Small. What looked to be nothing than a short gainer turned into a 36-yard touchdown pass when Small juked two Wildcat defenders before breaking across the field and outsprinting everyone to the end zone for what turned out to be the difference-making score in the game with 8:06 left.

“I wasn’t sure if Nick was going to take off running which meant I would have to head downfield and block for him,” Small said. “But my coaches always tell me no matter what to stay outside and be there for the late pass and that’s what Nick did. When I got it, I just put a move on somebody and then started cutting back across the field and then saw open grass. When I got to the end zone I just turned around hoping not to see a flag on the ground and there wasn’t.”

Small was right about looking for the flag. The Sharks, as well as Western were plagued by a total of 24 penalties all night, but there were none on this play.

“This was huge for us tonight,” Small said. “Last week we were down because we didn’t have Nick [Vattiato, who was out due to concussion protocol in a loss to McArthur], but we knew we had what was in us to bounce back and it feels great to beat a really good team on their field tonight. This will propel us on to a big season.”