Plantation American Heritage gets back on the winning track with rout of Miramar

Plantation American Heritage and Miramar each suffered a loss in Week 2 of the high school football season last week.

Heritage recovered very well with a 31-6 victory on the road, while extending the streak without back-to-back losses to 103 games dating back to 2010.

For the second consecutive week, Miramar was riddled with mistakes with three first-half turnovers, two of which went for touchdowns. Heritage had 17 first-half points as the result of turnovers.

“The staple of Heritage football has been we play great defense,” Heritage coach Pat Surtain said. “Were only going to go as far as the defense takes us. They came out early and set the tone with the pick-six.”

Heritage’s defense finished with four turnovers and seven sacks.

American Heritage (2-1) sealed the victory with 3:47 left in the third quarter when senior quarterback Edwin Rhodes found Douglas Emilien for a 71-yard scoring pass for a 31-0 lead.

It was the second straight reception by Emilien from Rhodes for a touchdown. The other went for 19 yards with 55 seconds left in the first half.

Rhodes finished with 159 yards passing on seven completions. In his first three games this season Rhodes has thrown for seven touchdowns with only one interception and 402 yards.

Andrew Volmar gave Heritage a quick 7-0 when he returned an interception 22 yards on the game’s second play.

Heritage added a field goal after a pick from Daryl Porter. Jaheim Webb returned a fumble 16 yards for another touchdown just before the end of the first quarter for a 17-0 lead.

With the win Heritage, also improved to 25-4 against Broward County opponents in five-plus seasons.

Miramar (1-2) added a late touchdown to avoid the shutout when Kirkland Thomas found Alton Hammond for a 25-yard scoring pass with 5:39 left. With the touchdown Miramar extended its consecutive streak without being shutout to 171 games.

The last time they were held scoreless was 6-0 to Everglades on Oct. 7, 2004.

American Heritage will play at Jacksonville Trinity Christian next Friday, and Miramar will host South Broward.