Broward high school football games of the week

Honoring Broward’s top athletes and coaches Top athletes and coaches of Broward County were honored during the 2019 Miami Herald Athletic Awards ceremony Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Signature Grand. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Top athletes and coaches of Broward County were honored during the 2019 Miami Herald Athletic Awards ceremony Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Signature Grand.

Note: All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Week 3 — Sept. 6

University School at McArthur, Friday

U School should be one of Class 4A’s top teams. McArthur is trying to follow up its 2018 district championship with another strong showing this year in Class 7A. This early season matchup will give both teams a glimpse of where they’re at.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Others to Watch: Miami Christian at Chaminade-Madonna; West Broward at Plantation; Dillard at Pahokee; Saturday: Deerfield Beach at Blanche Ely.

Week 4 — Sept. 13

Carol City at Chaminade-Madonna; Plantation American Heritage at Jacksonville Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; University School at Western

Three big matchups featuring six teams that very well should factor into state playoff runs in four different classes (Chaminde-Madonna/Jacksonville Trinity Christian in 3A; Carol City/University School in 4A; American Heritage in 5A; Western in 8A).

Others to watch: Fort Lauderdale at Cardinal Gibbons; St. Thomas Aquinas at South Plantation.

Week 5 — Sept. 20

Miramar at St. Thomas Aquinas

Miramar has made the playoffs each of the past two seasons in Class 8A. Since winning three in a row against Aquinas from 2011 to 2013, Miramar has lost five consecutive contests in the yearly nondistrict rivalry.

Others to watch: Hialeah Champagnat at University School; Chaminade-Madonna at Delray Atlantic; Cardinal Gibbons at Delray American Heritage

Week 6 — Sept. 27

Plantation vs. Fort Lauderdale

With St. Thomas Aquinas the likely runaway favorite in District 14-7A, this matchup has the potential to determine who finishes second in the district and, with the state’s new RPI formula in play, which team has the better chance to reach the playoffs with an at-large berth.

Others to watch: Miramar at McArthur; Carol City at St. Thomas Aquinas; Western at Cypress Bay;

Week 7 — Oct. 4

Plantation American Heritage at Cardinal Gibbons

The game no longer has district title implications, but if the last three years have shown anything, it’s that Heritage-Gibbons always provides some excitement.

Others to watch: Miami Christian at University School; Doral Academy at Chaminade-Madonna;

Week 8 — Oct. 11

Columbus at University School

A lot of future FBS talent will be on the field in this game that should have a playoff-like feel to it.

Others to watch: Western at Piper; McArthur at Cardinal Gibbons Chamiande-Madonna at Pahokee, 6; Plantation at St. Thomas Aquinas

Week 9 — Oct. 18

Deerfield Beach at St. Thomas Aquinas

The Bucks, once again, believe this is their year to win the Class 8A title. Their late-season matchup with Aquinas will provide a glimpse at just how ready they are for the postseason.

Others to watch: University School at Clearwater Central Catholic, 7:30; American Collegiate at Plantation American Heritage, 7:30; Coconut Creek at Blanche Ely.

Week 10 — Oct. 25

Central at Chaminade-Madonna

A top contender in Class 6A going up against the back-to-back Class 3A champion. Need we say more?

Others to watch: Blanche Ely at Atlantic, 6; University School at Bishop Verot; Deerfield Beach at Monarch

Week 11 — Nov. 1

St. Thomas Aquinas at Western

Western is not only facing national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, but the Wildcats are hosting them to close out the regular season. Coach Adam Ratkevich has done a remarkable job turning Western into a contender. Will it be enough to slow down Aquinas?

Others to watch: McArthur at Coconut Creek, Piper at Boyd Anderson; Saturday: Dillard at Blanche Ely, 5

JORDAN MCPHERSON