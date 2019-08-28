Broward County team-by-team high school football previews

Dolphins High school Media day at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Dolphins hosted their seventh annual high school football media day at Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida once again is loaded with talent heading into the 2019 season.

District 12-8A

BOCA RATON

Coach: Brandon Walker.

Last year: 5-5.

Deerfield Beach

Coach: Jevon Glenn.

Last year: 12-2 (state semifinals).

In summary: The pieces are there for another playoff run. Running back Jaylan Knighton is back. Deajuan McDougle, Bryce Gowdy and Xavier Restrepo provide three quality receivers for Derohn King or transfer Michael Pratt to target. Cornerback Christopher Townsel will lead the defense.

MONARCH

Coach: Dante Lombardi.

Last year: 4-6.

In summary: Top defenders Bobby McLaughin (160 tackles, two interceptions) and Edwin LeBron (60 tackles, two interceptions) return. Junior wide receiver Jaden Alexis is poised for a breakout year in Monarch’s spread offense.

BOCA RATON SPANISH RIVER

Coach: Lafayette Kyles.

Last year: 0-10.

District 13-8A

CORAL GLADES

Coach: Cameron Thomas.

Last year: 2-8.

In summary: First-year coach Thomas hopes to turn around a Coral Glades team that has perennially been at the bottom of its class.

CORAL SPRINGS

Coach: Vincent Ziccardi.

Last year: 4-6.

In summary: The Colts lost a lot of senior talent from last year’s team. Wide receiver/safety Andison Coby (35 catches, 500 yards, five touchdowns in 2018) is their top returning player.

DOUGLAS

Coach: Quentin Short.

Last year: 5-5.

In summary: Coach Willis May is gone, but the Eagles will continue with their goal of reaching the playoffs. Senior offensive lineman Gage Gaynor continues to be a leader for a team that still is dealing with the effects of the tragedy.

TARAVELLA

Coach: Charles Hafley Jr.

Last year: 7-3.

In summary: Last year, the Trojans posted their first winning record last year since 2012. The goal now: Make it back to the playoffs. Senior two-way athlete Reggie Wallace (eight touchdowns, six interceptions) will lead the way.

District 14-8A

CYPRESS BAY

Coach: Josh Shapiro.

Last year: 5-5.

In summary: Cypress Bay returns 15 starters from last year’s team and looks to get back to its winning ways after being stuck at the five-win mark each of the past four years.

FLANAGAN

Coach: Mike Eugene.

Last year: 1-9.

In summary: A four-year playoff run — highlighted by a state championship in 2015 — has been followed by back-to-back one-win seasons. Flanagan wants to get back to its glory years.

PIPER

Coach: Gary Moise.

Last year: 6-4 (regional quarterfinalist)

In summary: The Bengals followed up a 1-9 year in 2017 with a 6-5 mark and a playoff berth last year. Senior defensive back Jalen Thomas (two interceptions, nine passes defended) should have a solid season.

WEST BROWARD

Coach: James Washington.

Last year: 7-4 (Class 7A regional quarterfinalist)

In summary: The Bobcats have a new head coach and are replacing a lot of senior talent from last year, including first-team All-County members Malcolm Denbow and Dominic Tianga. Running back/linebacker Derek Brown, cornerback Isaiah Richardson and defensive lineman/guard Octavius Smith are players to watch.

WESTERN

Coach: Adam Ratkevich.

Last year: 9-3 (regional semifinalist).

In summary: The Wildcats’ “Black Shirt” defense could be one of the best in the state with players such as cornerback Justin Hodges, defensive tackle Larry Johnson and linebacker Bryan Miller leading the way. A playoff run should be expected.

District 13-7A

DELRAY ATLANTIC

Coach: T.J. Jackson.

Last year: 10-1 (Class 8A regional quarterfinalist).

BLANCHE ELY

Coach: Clifford Wimberly.

Last year: 1-9.

In summary: Four consecutive years with four or fewer wins is a tough reality Blanche Ely faces right now. But one name to watch from the Tigers this year: Darnell Deas. He plays everywhere on the field, recorded 912 all-purpose yards with six touchdowns on offense and special teams and intercepting seven passes and forcing five fumbles on defense last year.

BOCA RATON OLYMPIC HEIGHTS

Coach: Kevin Wald.

Last year: 5-5.

WEST BOCA RATON

Coach: Alphonso Moran.

Last year: 1-9.

District 14-7A

FORT LAUDERDALE

Coach: Richard Dunbar.

Last year: 8-2 (regional semifinalist).

In summary: The Flying L’s won their first playoff game in more than 50 years last season and eye more improvement this season. Senior quarterback Massimo Foerch, receivers Richard Dunbar IV and Kevin Larkins and running back Teron Brooks Jr. make up what should be a strong offense.

PLANTATION

Coach: Steve Davis.

Last year: 10-2 (Class 8A regional semifinalist).

In summary: Quarterback Gerard Nesbitt returns to lead the Colonels on what they hope will be another playoff run. Omilio Savage, Isaiah Palmer and Rahlique Grange lead Plantation’s defense.

SOUTH PLANTATION

Coach: Cecil McNair.

Last year: 0-10.

In summary: The Paladins are still looking for their first win under McNair. They are adjusting to a 3-4 defense led by senior linebacker Zachary Koehler. Sophomore Allan Stanley is slated to be South Plantation’s starting quarterback.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS

Coach: Roger Harriott.

Last year: 13-2 (state runner-up).

In summary: The Raiders are loaded once again, fielding a team that includes six of the state’s top 100 senior prospects and four of the top -100 junior prospects, according to 247Sports.

District 15-7A

HIALEAH AMERICAN

Coach: J Morgan.

Last year: 5-5.

COOPER CITY

Coach: Daniel Carlisle.

Last year: 4-6.

In summary: Cooper City has gone seven consecutive years without a winning record.

EVERGLADES

Coach: Rodney Rumph.

Last year: 4-6.

In summary: The Gators have another tough road ahead, facing seven teams that made the playoffs last year. They hope to be strong in the trenches, led by senior defensive tackle Adrian Duverne.

MCARTHUR

Coach: Pierre Senatus.

Last year: 9-2 (regional quarterfinalist).

In summary: The Mustangs reached the playoffs in Senatus’ first year at the helm of the program. They have the talent to make another run. Plantation American Heritage transfer Ruben Hyppolite and defensive back Jerrold Pough are expected to lead the defense.

MIRAMAR

Coach: Antwan Scott.

Last year: 6-4 (Class 8A regional quarterfinalist).

In summary: Miramar took a step back in Scott’s second season, dropping from 9-2 to 6-4. The Patriots’ strength lies in their defensive backs.

SOUTH BROWARD

Coach: Anthony Collins.

Last year: 2-8.

In summary: The Bulldogs have posted losing records seven of the past eight years. Points were hard to come by last year, with South Broward being held under 15 points in all eight of its losses.

District 15-6A

ARCHBISHOP MCCARTHY

Coach: Byron Walker.

Last year: 2-8.

In summary: The Mavericks admit they’re in full rebuild mode this season. They do have one of the feel-good stories of the season, though in running back Joshua Joachim, who is returning after a broken tibia, torn ACL, torn meniscus and torn LCL and being told he would never play football again.

BOYD ANDERSON

Coach: Darion Gray.

Last year: 4-6.

In summary: The Cobras have gone three years since winning their last district title. Roster turnover is expected to impact them again this year.

DILLARD

Coach: Eddie Frasier.

Last year: 8-3 (regional quarterfinalist).

In summary: The Panthers have won their district three consecutive years and have made it to the playoffs each of the past four years. The goal now under new coach Frasier: advance in the postseason, not just make it there.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS

Coach: Brandon Graham.

Last year: 2-8.

In summary: It was another year of struggles for Hollywood Hills, posting its seventh losing season in eight years. A positive: The Spartans have minimal attrition from last year’s offense, with quarterback Gabriel Jackson, leading running back Dwayne Bender and two of the team’s top three receivers back this season.

NORTHEAST

Coach: Nick Dellaria.

Last year: 1-9.

In summary: Youth and lack of depth are concerns for Northeast this year as it tries to avoid a seventh consecutive losing season.

District 14-5A

BOYNTON BEACH

Coach: Derrick Crudup.

Last year: 2-8.

Coconut Creek

Coach: Gerald Cox.

Last year: 6-5 (regional quarterfinalist).

In summary: Top defender Taiwan Mullen is in college now, but the Cougars have a strong chance to make the playoffs again with 16 starters returning and the likes of seniors Demarcus McEarchern, Chris Jones and Shamari Weir leading the way.

JENSEN BEACH

Coach: Tim Caffey.

Last year: 6-4.

RIVIERA BEACH SUNCOAST

Coach: Jimmy Clark.

Last year: 3-7.

District 15-5A

PLANTATION AMERICAN HERITAGE

Coach: Pat Surtain.

Last year: 11-2 (regional finalist).

In summary: The Patriots saw top defenders Reuben Hyppolite and Justin Hodges transfer out, but Surtain still has plenty of talent to work with. Quarterback Edwin Rhodes, wide receiver Douglad Emilien, linebacker Dallas Turner and defensive lineman Richard Thomas are notables.

HALLANDALE

Coach: Herman Lovett.

Last year: 6-4.

In summary: Lovett doubled his win total in his second year leading the Chargers. He will be looking to players such as running back/receiver Andrew Henley, quarterback Bryan McCoy and linebacker Gaethan Bernadel to help Hallandale attempt to make its first postseason appearance since 2015.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

Coach: Jeff Bertani.

Last year: 4-6.

STRANAHAN

Coach: Travis Harden.

Last year: 1-9.

In summary: The Mighty Dragons have had losing records eight of the past nine seasons. Senior defensive back Dave Herand, a Virginia commit, will lead the way.

Region 4-4A

CARDINAL GIBBONS

Coach: Matt DuBuc.

Last year: 13-2 (Class 5A state champion).

In summary: The Chiefs are coming off their first state championship and have since dropped down a classification. The roster remains loaded with safety Majon Wright, receiver Troy Stellato, and running backs Coleman Bennett and Tajae Davis leading the way.

CORAL SPRINGS CHARTER

Coach: Matthew Garris.

Last year: 7-2 (regional quarterfinalist).

In summary: The Panthers made the playoffs for the first time in program history last year and aim for a repeat trip despite being in a highly competitive region. Quarterback Brett Straus, running back Terrell Taylor and linebacker/safety Joe Pozzuoli all return.

NORTH BROWARD PREP

Coach: Rex Nottage.

Last year: 5-5.

In summary: The Eagles graduated a fair amount of talent but still have senior presence in wide receiver/defensive back Alex Villas, linebacker Tyson McCloud and safety/running back Thomas Carvajal, among others.

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL

Coach: Daniel Luque.

Last year: 12-2 (state semifinalist).

In summary: Kenny McIntosh is gone. Josh Sanguinetti is gone. So are Zay Flowers, Michael Hurt and a host of other seniors from last year’s team that was one last-second play from a state championship appearance. Returning for another likely playoff run? Quarterback Nick Vattiato, offensive lineman Marcus Tate, defensive end/linebacker Jalen Reeves and linebacker Emile Aime.

PINE CREST

Coach: Troy Harrison.

Last year: 4-6.

In summary: The Panthers are two years removed from their last winning season, but Harrison returns a few key players in senior linebacker Clayton Finney, defensive end Andrew Amunategui and linebacker Joe Angella.

SOMERSET ACADEMY

Coach: Derrick Baker.

Last year: 3-6.

In summary: Senior running back Ahmad Fitchett, who rushed for 1,172 yards last season, should be a focal point for the Panthers’ offense.

GULLIVER PREP

Coach: Earl Sims.

Last year: 8-4 (regional semifinalist).

LaSalle

Coach: Helder Valle.

Last year: 2-8.

CAROL CITY

Coach: Josh Taylor.

Last year: 9-3 (regional semifinalist in Class 6A).

MONSIGNOR PACE

Coach: Mario Perez.

Last year: 5-6.

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON

Coach: Ben Hanks.

Last year: 5-6 (regional semifinalist).

Region 4-3A

CALVARY CHRISTIAN

Coach: Kirk Hoza.

Last year: 5-6.

In summary: The Eagles snuck in as the No. 6 seed in the playoffs last year only to fall to Delray American Heritage in the first round. Considering the region, they should be able to compete for one of the final few spots this year.

Chaminade-Madonna

Coach: Dameon Jones.

Last year: 12-2 (state champion).

In summary: The Lions are loaded once again and in solid position to win a third consecutive state title. Running back Thad Franklin (Miami commit) and receiver Elijah Canion (Auburn commit) should be top contributors on the offense. Willie Moise (Miami commit) and Claude Larkins (Minnesota commit) should anchor the defensive line.

EVERGLADES PREP

Coach: Mark Revere.

Last year: 3-8.

EDISON

Coach: Luther Campbell.

Last year: 3-7.

PALM GLADES PREP

Coach: Robert Green.

Last year: 6-5.

PALMER TRINITY

Coach: Mark Reese.

Last year: 10-3 (regional semifinalist).

SOMERSET CHARTER SILVER PALMS

Coach: Javi Valdes.

Last year: 2-8.

BOCA RATON ST. ANDREWS

Coach: Jimmy Robertson.

Last year: 5-5.

BOCA RATON ST. JOHN PAUL II

Coach: Jeff Dellenbach.

Last year: 0-9.

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN

Coach: Ed Holly.

Last year: 9-2 (regional quarterfinalist).

Region 4-2A

WESTMINSTER ACADEMY

Coach: Tommy Lewis.

Last year: 4-5.

In summary: Top skill-position player Tommy Lassiter (511 yards from scrimmage, three touchdowns) returns for his senior year. Fellow senior David Zhu, an international student who didn’t start playing football until his sophomore year, is positioning himself to be a possibly Ivy League or Patriot League prospect.

CHAMPAGNAT

Coach: Hector Clavijo.

Last year: 8-6 (state runner-up).

NAPLES CCOMMUNITY SCHOOL

Coach: Paul Selvidio.

Last year: 4-6.

FORT MYERS EVANGELICAL

Coach: Earnest Graham.

Last year: 7-5.

NAPLES FIRST BAPTIST

Coach: Billy Sparacio.

Last year: 4-6 (regional quarterfinalist).

GLADES DAY

Coach: Zach Threlkeld.

Last year: 7-5 (regional semifinalist).

MARATHON

Coach: Mac Childress.

Last year: 4-5.

MIAMI CHRISTIAN

Coach: Nick Turnbull.

Last year: 7-2 (regional quarterfinalist).

MOORE HAVEN

Coach: Brent Burnside.

Last year: 8-2 (regional semifinalist).

FORT MYERS SW FLORIDA CHRISTIAN

Coach: Bill Moore.

Last year: 2-9.

NAPLES ST. JOHN NEUMANN

Coach: Damon Jones.

Last year: 10-2 (regional finalist).

INDEPENDENT

Nova

Coach: Kevin Huntey.

Last year: 5-5.

PEMBROKE PINES CHARTER

Coach: Keidran Willis.

Last year: 2-8.

POMPANO BEACH

Coach: Jonathan Firth.

Last year: 0-10.

Note: Rankings as of Aug. 21.

1. Central

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Northwestern

4. Deerfield Beach

5. Carol City

6. Columbus

7. Palmetto

8. Plantation American Heritage

9. Chamindade-Madonna

10. Western

11. University School

12. South Dade

13. Dillard

14. Booker T. Washington

15. Plantation

16. Cardinal Gibbon

17. Champagnat

18. Southridge

19. Miramar

20. Gulliver Prep