These are the Miami Herald’s 2019 All-Broward athletic awards winners
Overall
Class 9A-6A Male Athlete of the Year: Desmond Dorceus, Fort Lauderdale (football, track and field)
Other finalists: Omar Hoyos, Archbishop McCarthy; Jordan Battle, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jevon Williams, Blanche Ely
Class 9A-6A Female Athlete of the Year: Genovea Johnson, Dillard (basketball, flag football)
Other finalists: Jan’Taijah Fort, Northeast; Kimberly Slinkosky, Cooper City; Bella LaChance, St. Thomas Aquinas;
Class 5A-1A Male Athlete of the Year: Vernon Carey Jr., University School (basketball)
Other Finalists: Nik Scalzo, Cardinal Gibbons; Kenny McIntosh, University School; Ben Rozenblum, Calvary Christian
Class 5A-1A Female Athlete of the Year: Lindsey Garcia, Coral Springs Charter (softball)
Other finalists: Tsion Yared, Pine Crest; Andrea Santander, Pine Crest; Paris Sharpe, American Heritage; Natalie Block, American Heritage; Ashantae Harvey, Hallandale
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Matt DuBuc, Cardinal Gibbons football
Other finalists: Dameon Jones, Chaminade-Madonna football; Terry Crowley, St. Thomas Aquinas lacrosse; Melvin Randall, Blanche Ely basketball; Terrence Williams, Stranahan Basketball; Alan Kunkel, Calvary Christian baseball.
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Lisa Zielinski, St. Thomas Aquinas volleyball
Other finalists: Mark Montimurro, Coral Springs Charter softball; Cyndi Marcial, American Heritage soccer; Marcia Pinder, Dillard Basketball; Greg Farias, American Heritage basketball; Linda Sibio, American Heritage golf
Special awards
Leo Suarez-Walker Krietsch Courage Award: Mourhino Snipes, Fort Lauderdale boys’ soccer coach
Lifetime Achievement Award: Steve Strand, St. Thomas Aquinas basketball coach
Boys’ Scholar Athlete: Thomas Rodriguez, Archbishop McCarthy
Girls Scholar-Athlete: Elizabeth Matei, American Heritage
ALL-SPORTS
9A-6A All-Sports: St. Thomas Aquinas
9A-6A Boys’ Major: St. Thomas Aquinas
9A-6A Girls’ Major: St. Thomas Aquinas
5A-1A All-Sports: American Heritage
5A-1A Boys’ Major: Cardinal Gibbons
5A-1A Girls’ Major: American Heritage
FALL SPORTS
FOOTBALL
8A-6A Offensive Player of the Year: Jaylan Knighton, Deerfield Beach
8A-6A Defensive Player of the Year: Jordan Battle, St. Thomas Aquinas
8A-6A Coach of the Year: Richard Dunbar, Fort Lauderdale
5A-IND. Offensive Player of the Year: Kenny McIntosh, University School
5A-IND. Defensive Player of the Year: Keontra Smith, Chaminade-Madonna
5A-IND. Coach of the Year: Matt DuBuc, Cardinal Gibbons
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
9A-7A Player of the Year: Paige Barash, St. Thomas Aquinas
9A-7A Coach of the Year: Lisa Zielinski, St. Thomas Aquinas
6A-2A Player of the Year: Caitlyn Faber, Cardinal Gibbons
6A-2A Coach of the Year: Kathryn Reeber, Cardinal Gibbons
CROSS-COUNTRY
Boys’ Runner of the Year: Joseph Anderton, South Florida Heat
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Joseph Hazera, St. Thomas Aquinas
Girls’ Runner of the Year: Tsion Yared, Pine Crest
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Paul Baur, Pine Crest
GOLF
Boys’ Co-Golfers of the Year: Luke Clanton, American Heritage AND Brett Roberts, St. Thomas Aquinas
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Brandt Moser, American Heritage
Girls’ Golfer of the Year: Casey Weidenfeld, American Heritage
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Linda Sibio, American Heritage
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys’ Swimmer of the Year: Juan Zapate, St. Thomas Aquinas
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Mariusz Podkoscielny, Pine crest
Girls’ Swimmer of the Year: Andrea Santander, Pine Crest
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Mariusz Podkoscielny, Pine crest
BOWLING
Boys’ Bowler of the Year: Antonio Garrido, Western
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Nelson Martin, Coral Springs Charter
Girls’ Bowler of the Year: Katarina Hagler, Coral Springs Charter
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Nelson Martin, Coral Springs Charter
WINTER SPORTS
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
9A-7A Player of the Year: Damari Monsanto, Western
9A-7A Coach of the Year: Melvin Randall, Blanche Ely
6A-2A Player of the Year: Vernon Carey Jr., University School
6A-2A Coach of the Year: Terrence Williams, Stranahan
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
9A-7A Player of the Year: Bella LaChance, St. Thomas Aquinas
9A-7A Coach of the Year: Marcia Pinder, Dillard
6A-2A Player of the Year: Paris Sharpe, American Heritage
6A-2A Coach of the Year: Greg Farias, American Heritage
WRESTLING
Wrestler of the Year: Skyler Cabran, Somerset
Coach of the Year: Frank Pettineo, Cardinal Gibbons
BOYS’ SOCCER
5A-4A Player of the Year: Mario Simones, Fort Lauderdale
5A-4A Coach of the Year: Mourhino Snipes, Fort Lauderdale
3A-1A Player of the Year: Benjamin Grossi, American Heritage
3A-1A Coach of the Year: Todd Goodman
GIRLS’ SOCCER
5A-4A Player of the Year: Maya Gordon, Cypress Bay
5A-4A Co-Coaches of the Year: Kate Dwyer, Cypress Bay AND Mike Sica, Archbishop McCarthy
3A-1A Player of the Year: Taylor Dobles, American Heritage
3A-1A Co-Coaches of the Year: Cindy Marcial, American Heritage, AND Margo Flack, Cardinal Gibbons
CHEERLEADING
Coach of the Year: Allison Madej, Coral Glades
SPRING SPORTS
BASEBALL
9A-7A Pitcher of the Year: Derek Cabrera, Flanagan
9A-7A Co-Players of the Year: Matt Archer, St. Thomas Aquinas, AND Hunter Fitz-Gerald, Stoneman Douglas
9A-7A Coach of the Year: Troy Cameron, St. Thomas Aquinas
6A-2A Pitcher of the Year: Andrew Painer, Calvary Christian
6A-2A Player of the Year: Ben Rozenblum, Calvary Christian
6A-2A Coach of the Year: Alen Kunkel, Calvary Christian
SOFTBALL
9A-7A Pitcher of the Year: Eliza Gonzalez, Pembroke Pines Charter
9A-7A Player of the Year: Meagan Patterson, St. Thomas Aquinas
9A-7A Coach of the Year: Greg Hodges, West Broward
6A-2A Pitcher of the Year: Lindsey Garcia, Coral Springs Charter
6A-2A Player of the Year: Briana Godfrey, Coral Springs Charter
6A-2A Coach of the Year: Mark Montimurro, Coral Springs Charter
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys’ Athlete of the Year: Ari Cogdell, American
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Enrico Knowles, American
Girls’ Athlete of the Year: Jan’Taijah Ford, Northeast
Girls’ Co-Coaches of the Year: Alex Armenteros, St. Thomas Aquinas, AND Calvin Golson, Hallandale
TENNIS
Boys’ Player of the Year: David Lins, Pine Crest
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Carol Deopsomer, St. Thomas Aquinas
Girls’ Player of the Year: Natalie Block, American Heritage
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Amelia Pena, Stoneman Douglas
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Omar Hoyos, Archbishop McCarthy
Coach of the Year: Corey Marks, Archbishop McCarthy
WATER POLO
Boys’ Player of the Year: Luksa Vlasic, St. Thomas Aquinas
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Michael Goldenberg, St. Thomas Aquinas
Girls’ Player of the Year: Emma Leto, South Broward
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Mark Veszi, South Broward
LACROSSE
Boys’ Player of the Year: Brock Gonzalez, St. Thomas Aquinas
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Terry Crowley, St. Thomas Aquinas
Girls’ Player of the Year: Lizzie Kaplan, Pine Crest
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Eileen Pliske, Pine Crest
FLAG FOOTBALL
Player of the Year: Kimberly Slinkosky, Cooper City
Coach of the Year: Enewtok Myers-Ramsey, Dillard
