These are the Miami Herald’s 2019 All-Broward athletic awards winners

Cardinal Gibbons football coach Matt Dubuc is presented the 2018-2019 Coach of the Year award for 5A-IND football division by Miami Herald high school sports reporter Bill Daley during the Miami Herald Athletic Awards All-Broward banquet, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Signature Grand in Davie. Dubuc also went on to win Male Sports Coach of the Year during the event.
Overall

Class 9A-6A Male Athlete of the Year: Desmond Dorceus, Fort Lauderdale (football, track and field)

Other finalists: Omar Hoyos, Archbishop McCarthy; Jordan Battle, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jevon Williams, Blanche Ely

Class 9A-6A Female Athlete of the Year: Genovea Johnson, Dillard (basketball, flag football)

Other finalists: Jan’Taijah Fort, Northeast; Kimberly Slinkosky, Cooper City; Bella LaChance, St. Thomas Aquinas;

Class 5A-1A Male Athlete of the Year: Vernon Carey Jr., University School (basketball)

Other Finalists: Nik Scalzo, Cardinal Gibbons; Kenny McIntosh, University School; Ben Rozenblum, Calvary Christian

Class 5A-1A Female Athlete of the Year: Lindsey Garcia, Coral Springs Charter (softball)

Other finalists: Tsion Yared, Pine Crest; Andrea Santander, Pine Crest; Paris Sharpe, American Heritage; Natalie Block, American Heritage; Ashantae Harvey, Hallandale

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Matt DuBuc, Cardinal Gibbons football

Other finalists: Dameon Jones, Chaminade-Madonna football; Terry Crowley, St. Thomas Aquinas lacrosse; Melvin Randall, Blanche Ely basketball; Terrence Williams, Stranahan Basketball; Alan Kunkel, Calvary Christian baseball.

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Lisa Zielinski, St. Thomas Aquinas volleyball

Other finalists: Mark Montimurro, Coral Springs Charter softball; Cyndi Marcial, American Heritage soccer; Marcia Pinder, Dillard Basketball; Greg Farias, American Heritage basketball; Linda Sibio, American Heritage golf

Special awards

Leo Suarez-Walker Krietsch Courage Award: Mourhino Snipes, Fort Lauderdale boys’ soccer coach

Lifetime Achievement Award: Steve Strand, St. Thomas Aquinas basketball coach

Boys’ Scholar Athlete: Thomas Rodriguez, Archbishop McCarthy

Girls Scholar-Athlete: Elizabeth Matei, American Heritage

ALL-SPORTS

9A-6A All-Sports: St. Thomas Aquinas

9A-6A Boys’ Major: St. Thomas Aquinas

9A-6A Girls’ Major: St. Thomas Aquinas

5A-1A All-Sports: American Heritage

5A-1A Boys’ Major: Cardinal Gibbons

5A-1A Girls’ Major: American Heritage

FALL SPORTS

FOOTBALL

8A-6A Offensive Player of the Year: Jaylan Knighton, Deerfield Beach

8A-6A Defensive Player of the Year: Jordan Battle, St. Thomas Aquinas

8A-6A Coach of the Year: Richard Dunbar, Fort Lauderdale

5A-IND. Offensive Player of the Year: Kenny McIntosh, University School

5A-IND. Defensive Player of the Year: Keontra Smith, Chaminade-Madonna

5A-IND. Coach of the Year: Matt DuBuc, Cardinal Gibbons

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

9A-7A Player of the Year: Paige Barash, St. Thomas Aquinas

9A-7A Coach of the Year: Lisa Zielinski, St. Thomas Aquinas

6A-2A Player of the Year: Caitlyn Faber, Cardinal Gibbons

6A-2A Coach of the Year: Kathryn Reeber, Cardinal Gibbons

CROSS-COUNTRY

Boys’ Runner of the Year: Joseph Anderton, South Florida Heat

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Joseph Hazera, St. Thomas Aquinas

Girls’ Runner of the Year: Tsion Yared, Pine Crest

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Paul Baur, Pine Crest

GOLF

Boys’ Co-Golfers of the Year: Luke Clanton, American Heritage AND Brett Roberts, St. Thomas Aquinas

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Brandt Moser, American Heritage

Girls’ Golfer of the Year: Casey Weidenfeld, American Heritage

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Linda Sibio, American Heritage

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Boys’ Swimmer of the Year: Juan Zapate, St. Thomas Aquinas

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Mariusz Podkoscielny, Pine crest

Girls’ Swimmer of the Year: Andrea Santander, Pine Crest

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Mariusz Podkoscielny, Pine crest

BOWLING

Boys’ Bowler of the Year: Antonio Garrido, Western

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Nelson Martin, Coral Springs Charter

Girls’ Bowler of the Year: Katarina Hagler, Coral Springs Charter

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Nelson Martin, Coral Springs Charter

WINTER SPORTS

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

9A-7A Player of the Year: Damari Monsanto, Western

9A-7A Coach of the Year: Melvin Randall, Blanche Ely

6A-2A Player of the Year: Vernon Carey Jr., University School

6A-2A Coach of the Year: Terrence Williams, Stranahan

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

9A-7A Player of the Year: Bella LaChance, St. Thomas Aquinas

9A-7A Coach of the Year: Marcia Pinder, Dillard

6A-2A Player of the Year: Paris Sharpe, American Heritage

6A-2A Coach of the Year: Greg Farias, American Heritage

WRESTLING

Wrestler of the Year: Skyler Cabran, Somerset

Coach of the Year: Frank Pettineo, Cardinal Gibbons

BOYS’ SOCCER

5A-4A Player of the Year: Mario Simones, Fort Lauderdale

5A-4A Coach of the Year: Mourhino Snipes, Fort Lauderdale

3A-1A Player of the Year: Benjamin Grossi, American Heritage

3A-1A Coach of the Year: Todd Goodman

GIRLS’ SOCCER

5A-4A Player of the Year: Maya Gordon, Cypress Bay

5A-4A Co-Coaches of the Year: Kate Dwyer, Cypress Bay AND Mike Sica, Archbishop McCarthy

3A-1A Player of the Year: Taylor Dobles, American Heritage

3A-1A Co-Coaches of the Year: Cindy Marcial, American Heritage, AND Margo Flack, Cardinal Gibbons

CHEERLEADING

Coach of the Year: Allison Madej, Coral Glades

SPRING SPORTS

BASEBALL

9A-7A Pitcher of the Year: Derek Cabrera, Flanagan

9A-7A Co-Players of the Year: Matt Archer, St. Thomas Aquinas, AND Hunter Fitz-Gerald, Stoneman Douglas

9A-7A Coach of the Year: Troy Cameron, St. Thomas Aquinas

6A-2A Pitcher of the Year: Andrew Painer, Calvary Christian

6A-2A Player of the Year: Ben Rozenblum, Calvary Christian

6A-2A Coach of the Year: Alen Kunkel, Calvary Christian

SOFTBALL

9A-7A Pitcher of the Year: Eliza Gonzalez, Pembroke Pines Charter

9A-7A Player of the Year: Meagan Patterson, St. Thomas Aquinas

9A-7A Coach of the Year: Greg Hodges, West Broward

6A-2A Pitcher of the Year: Lindsey Garcia, Coral Springs Charter

6A-2A Player of the Year: Briana Godfrey, Coral Springs Charter

6A-2A Coach of the Year: Mark Montimurro, Coral Springs Charter

TRACK AND FIELD

Boys’ Athlete of the Year: Ari Cogdell, American

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Enrico Knowles, American

Girls’ Athlete of the Year: Jan’Taijah Ford, Northeast

Girls’ Co-Coaches of the Year: Alex Armenteros, St. Thomas Aquinas, AND Calvin Golson, Hallandale

TENNIS

Boys’ Player of the Year: David Lins, Pine Crest

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Carol Deopsomer, St. Thomas Aquinas

Girls’ Player of the Year: Natalie Block, American Heritage

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Amelia Pena, Stoneman Douglas

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year: Omar Hoyos, Archbishop McCarthy

Coach of the Year: Corey Marks, Archbishop McCarthy

WATER POLO

Boys’ Player of the Year: Luksa Vlasic, St. Thomas Aquinas

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Michael Goldenberg, St. Thomas Aquinas

Girls’ Player of the Year: Emma Leto, South Broward

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Mark Veszi, South Broward

LACROSSE

Boys’ Player of the Year: Brock Gonzalez, St. Thomas Aquinas

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Terry Crowley, St. Thomas Aquinas

Girls’ Player of the Year: Lizzie Kaplan, Pine Crest

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Eileen Pliske, Pine Crest

FLAG FOOTBALL

Player of the Year: Kimberly Slinkosky, Cooper City

Coach of the Year: Enewtok Myers-Ramsey, Dillard

