Coral Springs Charter crushes Pompano Beach as quest for fifth consecutive title continues

The score of Tuesday’s Class 5A regional semifinal was insignificant, but the pursuit for a fifth consecutive state championship reaches deep into Coral Springs Charter’s bag of goals.

The Panthers took another step closer of equaling Bartow’s state record of five straight titles following their 20-0 victory in three innings over Pompano Beach at Betti Stradling Park.

Coral Springs Charter (26-1) will play at Key West, a 10-9 winner over Gulliver Prep, in a regional final on Thursday at 4 p.m.

“It’s really hard to maintain that level of excellence especially when you change pitchers so often,” Coral Springs Charter coach Mark Montimurro said. “Our pitchers have stepped up and we’ve been able to score more runs as the years have gone on.”

The Panthers, as they did on Tuesday, have made a habit of scoring runs in bunches.

Dating back to last year, they are 41-1 in the last 42 games played and have scored in doubles figures 28 times

During Tuesday’s win over Pompano Beach, the Panthers scored 18 runs on 11 hits in the first inning. The first 11 base runners scored before the first out.

Freshman starting pitcher Brianna Godfrey (13-0) went 2 for 2 with a three-run homer and five RBI in the first.

Senior infielder Lindsey Garcia, who led the team with 42 RBI and 47 runs entering the game was intentionally walked twice, but still was credited with and RBI and two runs.

Since the 2016 season, the Panthers have outscored Pompano 107-0, including 50-0 following Tuesday’s regional semifinal this season. The Tornadoes season ended at 13-7.

Montimurro has altered the blueprint going forward and the success has followed.

“We have changed the rules as we have gone forward,” Montimurro said. “Winning as big as we have has made it easier. We game plan for opponents and that’s one of biggest attributes and exploit other team weaknesses.

During Charter’s current playoff streak, they are 50-1 including district, regional and state playoff games. They have outscored opponents 172-13 and since the start of the of the 2015 have posted a 141-7-1 record.

“We thought when we won three straight that was a big deal because no one from Broward had done it,” said Montimurro. “When we got four, now we want to get on the top of the mountain. Everything must go right, and we’ve been fortunate that has happened for us so far.”

