Coral Springs pole vaulter highlights Broward county performance at regional track meet

For the Miami Herald

Coral Springs High pole vaulter Dominic Boddie almost missed the opportunity to compete at the Region 3-4A track and field meet at South Fork High on Saturday.

During practice this past week, he misguided his landing and slightly hyper extended his left knee.

But Boddie toughed it out, winning his premier event with a vault of 11-9.75. He will advance to next weekend’s Class 4A state meet at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

“The goal today was to just qualify and save myself for next week at the state meet,” said Boddie.

He attempted only one vault on Saturday, which was good enough to advance to state. He finished second last year as a junior with a vault of 14-9. His personal best is 15-0.

Boddie first tried cross country as a freshman before getting tired of the running and took up the sport of pole vaulting. He’ll be heading to Ohio State next year and has been granted a spot on the track team.

“He is just scratching the surface as pole vaulter,” said Coral Springs coach Brantley Barr. “He’s already broken the school record four or five times.”

Travis Joseph of Taravella was among the many to advance from Broward. He was winner in the 400 (49.53) and the high jump (7-0.25).

Blanche Ely junior Jevon Williams was also a double winner in the Region 3-4A meet with victories in the 110 hurdles (13.98) and 300 hurdles (37.30).

The Tigers finished the meet in third with 47 points. Miami Northwestern was the team champion with 86 points.

Jan’Taijah of Northeast also had a strong outing with a pair of individual winning performances in Region 3-4A in the 200 (23.87) and 400 (55.75). She was also the second leg of the winning 4x400 winning relay team.

Miami Northwestern cruised to the girls’ 4-3A team title with 199.5 points. Northeast was second with 66 points.

REGION 3-4A

Boys team scores (Top 5): 1. Seminole Ridge 80.5; 2. Spanish River 62; 3. Palm Beach Central 61; 4. Park Vista 46; 5. Atlantic 42.

Individual results: 4x800 relay: 1. Seminole Ridge 8:10.58; 110 hurdles; 1. Bryant (VB) 14.98; 100: 1. Desir (PV) 10.85; 3. Grennell (MON) 10.99; 1600: 1. Wester (JUP) 4:29.11; 4x100 relay: 1. Palm Beach Central 42.70; 400: 1. Joseph (TARA) 49.53; 2. Bush (ATL) 49.80; 3. Martin (DB) 50.59; 4. Adonis (WELL) 50.60; 300 hurdles: 1. Drew (PBC) 38.81; 800: 1. Wester (JUP) 1:55.54; 2. McCullum Jr. (CGL) 1:57.05; 4. Louigene (CS) 1:57.84; 200: 1. Cruickshank (PBC) 22.18; 2.Powell (MSD) 22.27; 3200: 1. Noonan (SR) 9:53.23; 4x400 relay: 1. Spanish River 3:25.16; 3. Deerfield Beach 3:25.88; Shot put: 1. Johnson (VB) 52-8; 2. Garcia (CS) 50-2.50; Discus: 1. Nelken (BR) 143-8; Long jump: 1. Brown (SEM) 21-6.75; Triple jump: 1. Shaw (MSD) 45-5.75; High jump: 1. Joseph (TARA) 7-0.25; 2. Palomino (MON) 6-3.50; 3. Cullen (BR) 6-3.50; 4. Francis (RPB) 6-3.50; Pole vault: 1. Boddie (CS) 11-9.75; 2. Dumas (PV) 11-9.75; 3. Similien (CS) 11-3.75; 4. Cawley (PV) 10-10.

Girls team scores (Top 5): 1. Wellington 103; 2. Park Vista 73; 3. Spanish River 67; 4. Coral Springs 55; 5. Palm Beach Central 54.

Individual results: 4x800 relay: 1. Boca Raton 9:45.87; 100 hurdles; 1. Glenn (WELL) 14.51; 4. Portis (MSD) 16.10; 100: 1. Sears (PBG) 11.82; 4. Bent (CS) 12.46; 1600: 1. Pustilnik (SR) 5:05.35; 4. Fletcher (MSD) 5:27.49; 4x100 relay: 1. Park Vista 47.97; 2. Coral Springs 49.53; 400: 1. Scille (WELL) 55.90; 300 hurdles: 1. Glenn (WELL) 45.03; 800: 1. Beaulieu (BR) 2:21.68; 200: 1. Sears (PBG) 24.42; 3200: 1. R. Pustilnik (SR) 11:10.25; 4x400 relay: 1. Wellington 3:58.80; Shot put: 1. Alfred (ATL) 36-9.50; 2. Anderson (CS) 36-3; 3. Hawkins (DB) 32-9; 4. Aldajuste (CS) 32-7.75; Discus: 1. Lynn (SR) 109-3; 2. Anderson (CS) 107-7; 4. Bock (MSD) 97-5; Long jump: 1. Kaigler (VB) 17-0; Triple jump: 1. Berry (PBC) 35-5.25; 3. Portis (MSD) 34-11.25; High jump: 1. Cowles (WELL) 4-11.75; Pole vault: 1. Ellis (CS) 11-6.25; 2. Thomas (CGL) 9-10; 4. Edgren (MSD) 8-10.25.

REGION 4-3A

Boys team scores (Top 5): 1. Northwestern 86; 2. Belen Jesuit 59; 3. Blanche Ely 47; 4. Dillard 44, Sebastian River 44.

Individual results: 4x800 relay: 1. Belen Jesuit 8:04.46; 2. Dillard 8:05.15; 110 hurdles; 1. Williams (BE) 13.98; 100: 1. Cooper (NOR) 10.49; 3. Leiba (DILL) 10.72; 1600: 1. Weiler (SF) 4:287.53; 4x100 relay: 1. Miami Northeastern 41.20;2. Dillard 41.89; 3. Blanche Ely 41.94; 4. Boyd Anderson 42.09; 400: 1. Cooper (NOR) 48.34; 2. D. Deas (BE) 48.59; 300 hurdles: 1. Williams (BE) 37.30; 2. Johnson (CCTY) 37.48; 3. Holmes (MNW) 39.50; 4. Joseph (CCTY) 39.52; 800: 1. Quinn (MNW) 1:57.60; 2. Demelien (DILL) 1:57.67; 200: 1. Leiba (DILL) 21.29; 2. Ware (BA) 21.37; 3. Stuart (MNW) 21.69; 4. Cooper (NOR) 21.78; 3200: 1. Weiler (SF) 9:43.86; 4x400 relay: 1. Carol City 3:14.71; 2. Boyd Anderson 3:16.54; Shot put: 1. Jefferson (SEBR) 49-10; Discus: 1. Smith (SEBR) 171-3; 3. Avin (PPC) 157-2; Long jump: 1. Taham (PPC) 22-9.25; 2. Gosier (NE) 22-7.75; 4. Delaughter (MNW) 21-11.75; Triple jump: 1. Mohr (VIERA) 44-5.25; High jump: 1. Chaney (BJ) 6-7.50; 2. Richards (NE) 6-5.50; Pole vault: 1. Colozzo (SF) 15-0.

Girls team scores (Top 5): 1. Miami Northwestern 199.5; 2. Northeast 66; 3. Dwyer 64.5; 4. Mater Academy 50; 5. Miami Norland 49.

Individual results: 4x800 relay: 1. Mater Academy 9:19.91; 3. Dillard 9:36.34; 4. Northeast 9:59.65; 100 hurdles; 1. Hart (MNW) 13.87; 2. Kinloch (PPC) 14.80; 3. Thomas (NE) 14.82; 100: 1. Burton (MNW) 11.20; 4. Davis (BE) 11.40; 1600: 1. Lastra (MA) 5:03.43; 2. Coleman (DILL) 5:18.86; 4x100 relay: 1. Miami Northwestern 47.28; 2. Northeast 48.41; 400: 1. Ford (NE) 55.75; 2. Isaac (PPC) 56.48; 3. Scott (NOR) 56.89; 4. Johnson (NOR) 50.89; 300 hurdles: 1. Hart (MNW) 42.86; 2. Kinloch (PPC) 43.47; 4. Fuller (BA) 44.92; 800: 1. Mickens (MA) 2:10.16; 200: 1. Ford (NE) 23.87; 2. Scott (NOR) 24.68; 3. Burton (MNW) 24.73; 4. Washington (MNW) 24.81; 3200: 1. Lastra (MA) 10:59.27; 4x400 relay: 1. Northeast 3:46.51; 2. Miami Northwestern 3:47.99; 3. Norland 3:52.03; 4. Dillard 3:59.57; Shot put: 1. Richard (MNW) 45-1;; Discus: 1. Richard (MNW) 143-6; Long jump: 1. Fuller (BA) 19-3.25; Triple jump: 1. Robinson (MNW) 39-5; High jump: 1. Cassels (DWY) 5-3.75; Pole vault: 1, Olsen (MI) 11-4.25.