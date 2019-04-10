St. Thomas Aquinas football facing sanctions after reported recruiting violations

St. Thomas Aquinas high school football coach talks football season St. Thomas Aquinas high school football head coach Roger Harriott talks new season. Anthony solomon, linebacker describes what he looks forward too over the next few months. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK St. Thomas Aquinas high school football head coach Roger Harriott talks new season. Anthony solomon, linebacker describes what he looks forward too over the next few months.

The St. Thomas Aquinas football team is facing multiple sanctions from the Florida High School Athletic Association after the FHSAA found that a Raiders assistant coach had committed recruiting violations.

According to the FHSAA report, dated March 27 and first revealed by FloridaHSFootball.com, Aquinas self-reported to the FHSAA that offensive line coach Torrian Wilson had improper contact via text message with a player from Palm Beach Dwyer. Head coach Roger Harriott knew about the exchange, according to the FHSAA.

As such, Aquinas was found in violation of three FHSAA policies:

▪ 36.1.2, which holds a school responsible for the actions of its employees when it comes to recruiting.

▪ 37.1.2.7, which pertains to a school employee or representative of the school’s athletic interest attempting to “pressure, urge or entice” a student to transfer for athletic purposes.

▪ 37.1.2.4, which pertains to answering inquiries about athletic opportunities in a way that “pressures, urges or entices” a student to transfer.

Aquinas suspended Wilson from all football activities for six weeks. The school also requested training for all coaches from the FHSAA and “any additional recommendations” the FHSAA staff deemed appropriate, according to the FHSAA report. St. Thomas Aquinas was also fined $2,500, received an official reprimand by the FHSAA and has been placed on administrative probation until June 30, 2021.

Harriott and Wilson both have to forfeit $5,000 of their salary, as well, according to the report. This is considered the first offense for both coaches. A second would result in an additional $5,000 fine and a one-year suspension from all coaching activities in the state of Florida.